When it comes to my Best XI vote, I have one guiding principle and a handful of preferred criteria.

The one guiding principle: This is the story of the season. Does this XI best represent the story of the 2024 MLS regular season?

That is paramount and the central theme I come back to when challenging every player I jot down until I feel good about the XI.

Like with most things, context and relativity color my final decisions. I’m not binary on any of the following, which is why it’s preferred criteria rather than hard-and-fast rules:

Could this team be an actual, real-life starting XI?

If not, does it at least loosely resemble one?

Did individual excellence push team success?

The word “principles” is important. Every year has its own tale. Life is all about relativity. Sure, my preference is to have the XI look like a real team you could put out on the field together. But not at the cost of insisting the team has a right back in at the cost of fringe MVP candidate.

Man, the group of players considered was near impossible to parse down to just 11. Just look at attacking options. Five of the following will not be in my XI: Lionel Messi , Denis Bouanga, Cucho Hernandez, Gabriel Pec, Luca Orellano, Chicho Arango, Lucho Acosta, Christian Benteke, Evander, Riqui Puig, Albert Rusnak, and Luis Suarez .

It’s why I argue, at least bi-annually, for MLS to expand beyond Best XI to include at least a Second XI (and preferably a third XI, but first things first). It circles back to my one guiding principle: A sampling of Best, Second and Third XIs properly tells the story of any given season. It also rewards more players who aren’t center forwards, No. 10s or dominant center backs.

Below my official Best XI, I did whip up unofficial second and third XIs.

This is Part Two of my end of my Year-End Awards Vote. Part one, in which I laid out my picks for the individual awards, is here.

2024 MLS Best XI

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

3-4-2-1

GK – Krisjian Kahlina (CLT)

DEF – Steven Moreira (CLB), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Micael (HOU)

MID – Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Lucho Acosta (CIN), Riqui Puig (LAG), Evander (POR)

FWD – Lionel Messi (MIA), Cucho Hernandez (CLB); Christian Benteke (DC)

So, this midfield for sure cannot be a real life XI, but the framework is good enough. And I wasn’t going to drop Denis Bouanga and/or Evander to be sure we had wingbacks or a defensive midfielder. It wasn’t the year for that.

Three of the XI were obvious: My votes for GK of the Year (Krisjian Kahlina), Defender of the Year (Steven Moreira) and MVP (Lionel Messi). You can read more about them in part one .

Let’s start in defense.

Houston Dynamo anchor Micael flies under the radar: Brought from Brazil initially to the Dynamo’s second team and elevated into the first team, expectations weren’t super high. In 2024, he was one of the best defenders in the league. Ragen over teammate Yeimar was tough — how do you separate such a great pairing? — but my lean was Ragen.

The midfield and forwards, dear God, that was tough.

Acosta, Evander and Cucho were players I considered for MLS MVP and Christian Benteke was the Golden Boot winner. There had to be room for all five. For the final spot, Denis Bouanga’s consistent and relentless excellence should not be taken for granted.

Riqui Puig was a singular force this season and a joy to watch on the ball. The Galaxy metronome led MLS in both touches and passess, the driving force of his team’s tactical masterplan. It is fun to watch.

Look at the goal contributions from this attack:

Player Goals Assists G+A Shield standing Messi, MIA 20 16 36 1st Evander, POR 15 19 34 15th Cucho, CLB 19 14 33 2nd Acosta, CIN 14 19 33 5th Bouanga, LAFC 20 11 31 3rd Benteke, DC 23 7 30 21st Puig, LAG 13 15 28 4th

What a fun season with these stars.

Unofficial Category: Second XI

4-3-3

Matt Freese (NYCFC); Federico Bernardeschi (TOR), Aaron Long (LAFC), Ranko Veselinovic (VAN), Luca Orellano (CIN); Robin Lod (MIN), Albert Rusnak (SEA), Djordje Mihailovic (COL); Chicho Arango (RSL), Luis Suárez (MIA), Gabriel Pec (LAG)

Going full-tilt into attackers here to fit in the rest of the deserving talents into my second team.

There’s a big chance that both Federico Bernardeschi and Luca Orellano make the official Best XI, by the way, and it’d be deserving. I preferred my selections, but both were under consideration.

So too was Gabriel Pec, whose incredible debut season in MLS saw him finish with 16 goals and 14 assists. I was torn between Pec and Bouanga for my first team. In another year, Luis Suárez (20G/9A for a record-setting team) would be a no-brainer, but there were too many top class forwards that someone had to be left out.

Real Salt Lake’s Chicho Arango (17G/12A) was among the favorites for MVP this summer before a suspension then injury halted his season. Robin Lod (7G/15A) was the driving force for Minnesota United’s strong season, while Albert Rusnak was tied for third in MLS in assists (10G/16A).

NYCFC shot stopper Matt Freese was in the Goalkeeper of the Year race all season long, an excellent start-to-finish season.

Unofficial category: Third XI

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

4-3-3

Brad Stuver (ATX); Julian Gressel (MIA), Adilson Malanda (CLT), Yeimar (SEA), Jordi Alba (MIA); Emeka Eneli (RSL), Cole Bassett (COL), Ryan Gauld (VAN); Jonathan Rodriguez (POR), Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC), Facundo Torres (ORL)

Finally, a defensive midfielder!

Real Salt Lake’s Emeke Eneli was the best defensive-mid for me this year. His ability in defensive transition and to regain possession — Eneli far-and-away led MLS in recoveries and was fourth in interceptions — was vital for his team.

Brad Stuver and Freese were close for second or third, so Freese’s team success gave him the nod. Either way, both were absolutely excellent this season.

Most of Julian Gressel’s minutes for Inter Miami came in central midfield but I wanted this one to look like a real team and he is an elite right back in MLS too, so, he’s listed there.

Anyway, the free agent signing was quietly one of the most important players for Miami. He was additive to Messi and co. while having the flexibility to carry the creative burden when they were unavailable.

Jordi Alba had 14 assists this season, tied for 8th in MLS. Ryan Gauld had 15 assists (to go along with 10 goals).