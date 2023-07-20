Major League Soccer (MLS) has grown in leaps and bounds, attracting some of the world's most celebrated football stars to its fields.

These luminaries have enhanced the credibility of MLS and sparked an international interest in American soccer. In this article, we explore the 15 most noteworthy players to have graced the MLS, from the unstoppable Lionel Messi to the free-kick maestro David Beckham, and the midfield maestro Andrea Pirlo. This exciting list encompasses a diverse array of football legends who have brought their extraordinary talent and vast experience to the MLS, forever altering the course of the league.

However, the burning question we often hear is - who are the best of these footballing imports? The answer isn't as simple as looking at their past accolades or their stardom.

This article aims to establish a fair and in-depth ranking, considering several crucial factors. Firstly, their performance and influence on the field in the MLS will be paramount. We're talking about their goals, assists, clean sheets, and other key statistics that signify their contribution. Secondly, we consider their broader impact off the pitch. Did they increase the popularity of the league? Have they played a role in boosting the attendance figures or global viewership? Lastly, we'll delve into their legacy - whether they have left an enduring impact on their teams and the league.

Stick with us as we embark on this exciting journey, unpacking the careers of these phenomenal footballing icons in the MLS.

15 Blaise Matuidi - Inter Miami CF

In 2020, World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi joined Inter Miami CF. Matuidi brought a wealth of experience and quality to the newly-formed side. His tenacity and skill in the midfield quickly made him a cornerstone of the team. Matuidi's move to the MLS highlighted the league's growing attractiveness to top players still in their prime.

The Frenchman was a solid middleman for Paris Saint-Germain but his former teammate Beckham was keen to bring him to Florida, and his performances have earned him a place at the start of our list.

14 Bastian Schweinsteiger - Chicago Fire

In 2017, World Cup winner and Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger took the football world by surprise when he moved to the Chicago Fire. Known for his robust midfield presence, tactical acumen, and masterful ball control, Schweinsteiger's arrival signalled a new era for the club and the MLS.

Schweinsteiger was an influential force on the field, serving as the pivot around which Chicago Fire's play revolved. His intelligent positioning, keen understanding of the game, and ability to dictate the tempo were instrumental in transforming the team's performances. He was a leader in the truest sense, often seen guiding younger players during the matches, a testament to his commitment to the development of the team.

You do have to feel sorry for the German, however, due to some of the line of questioning that was put to him on occasions.

13 Nani - Orlando City

Portuguese winger Nani, known for his flair, pace, and attacking prowess, made a significant impact when he joined Orlando City SC in 2019. Having previously played for Manchester United, where he was a part of the squad that won four Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy, Nani brought a wealth of experience and winning mentality to the MLS.

From the moment he joined Orlando, Nani quickly became a key figure for the team. His exceptional dribbling skills, ability to deliver accurate crosses, and knack for scoring crucial goals added a new layer of dynamism to Orlando's attack. Nani's performances have consistently wowed fans and kept defenders on their toes, making him one of the most exciting players to watch in the league.

But it wasn't just his on-field performances that made Nani's move significant. His global reputation as a top-tier player boosted the profile of Orlando City SC and the MLS. The league's ability to attract a player of Nani's calibre underscored its rising status in international football.

12 Steven Gerrard - LA Galaxy

Steven Gerrard, Liverpool's legendary captain, made his move to LA Galaxy in 2015, after spending the entirety of his career at Anfield. Known for his leadership, unmatched work ethic, and crucial goals from midfield, Gerrard's arrival added a new dimension to the MLS.

With his combination of physicality and technical skills, Gerrard was an immediate fit in the league. He brought an element of tenacity to the midfield, a characteristic that had been central to his success in the Premier League. His time in the MLS, though brief, was filled with memorable performances that exhibited his world-class quality.

Gerrard's presence was about much more than just his on-field contributions. He served as a mentor to the younger players, imparting the lessons he learned from his storied career. His experience and understanding of the game helped uplift the overall quality of the league.

Moreover, Gerrard's transfer represented another leap forward for the MLS in the international football arena.

11 Wayne Rooney - DC United

In 2018, England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney made a sensational move to DC United. With a career decorated with numerous titles and individual accolades, Rooney's arrival in the MLS was a landmark moment, not just for DC United but for the league as a whole.

Rooney, known for his tireless work rate, versatile attacking skills, and exceptional ability to find the back of the net, wasted no time in making his mark. Despite joining a side struggling near the foot of the table, Rooney helped transform DC United into playoff contenders in his very first season, showcasing his immense impact and leadership.

Rooney’s time in the MLS was characterised by thrilling performances and stunning goals, including a memorable last-ditch tackle and assist in injury time that encapsulated his dedication to the team's cause. His passion and commitment endeared him to the fans and served as an example to his teammates.

10 Andrea Pirlo - New York City FC

Italian maestro Andrea Pirlo made his move to New York City FC in 2015, after a highly successful stint with Juventus.

With an illustrious career in European football that included two Champions League titles and a World Cup, Pirlo brought a significant amount of prestige to the MLS. Known for his visionary passing and exemplary control of the game from the midfield, Pirlo became a key figure in NYCFC's project.

Although his time in the league was short-lived, his signing underscored the MLS's potential to attract players of the highest calibre. Beyond his on-field contributions, Pirlo's global popularity also helped the MLS gain more recognition worldwide.

9 Carlos Vela - Los Angeles FC

Mexican forward Carlos Vela, renowned for his technical abilities, exceptional dribbling, and accurate finishing, made a monumental move to Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in 2018. Having previously played for clubs like Arsenal and Real Sociedad, Vela's arrival in the MLS signalled the start of an exciting chapter for LAFC and the league.

Vela quickly established himself as a pivotal figure at LAFC, with his performances propelling the team to new heights. His impressive goal-scoring record, including a single-season record of 34 goals in 2019, and his contribution to the team's dynamic attacking play have made him one of the most effective players in the league's history.

But Vela's influence extends beyond his on-field prowess. As a Mexican international with considerable success in European football, his decision to join the MLS had a significant impact on the league's reputation. Vela's arrival highlighted the MLS as a competitive league capable of attracting high-quality international players in their prime.

8 Kaka - Orlando City

Kaka, one of the most decorated players in football history, moved to Orlando City in 2014. The former World Cup winner brought a wealth of experience and an exquisite skill set to the newly-formed club. Kaka’s performances added a touch of class to the league, and his signing signified the MLS's growing ambition to attract world-class talent.

With 24 goals from 75 appearances for the Purples, Kaka certainly made an impact on MLS and drew more eyes to the arguably underappreciated top-flight division.

7 David Villa - New York City FC

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 05: David Villa #7 of New York City FC is seen on the field during a MLS soccer match between New York City FC and Orlando City SC at the Orlando City Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Spanish World Cup winner David Villa made a move to New York City FC in 2014.

Villa quickly endeared himself to the MLS with his relentless work ethic and remarkable scoring ability. Despite being in the latter stage of his career, Villa proved his worth by consistently delivering standout performances. He was instrumental in shaping New York City FC's early years, ensuring the club's successful start in the league.

Villa was also partial to a stunning goal every now and again, as you can see below.

6 Robbie Keane - LA Galaxy

Robbie Keane joined LA Galaxy in 2011, leaving behind a successful career in Europe.

The Irish forward, known for his sharp instincts and predatory finishing, proved a revelation in the MLS. His goals helped LA Galaxy to multiple MLS Cup triumphs, cementing their status as one of the league's top teams. Keane's leadership and experience were invaluable to the team, leaving a legacy that extended beyond his four-year stint.

Who can forget Keane's iconic celebration that he took with him across the pond? A true footballing hero.

5 Sebastian Giovinco - Toronto FC

Sebastian Giovinco's 2015 move to Toronto FC signalled a shift in the MLS's strategy of attracting top players.

The diminutive Italian, in his prime, left Juventus for a new challenge in North America. His agility, speed, and proficiency from set pieces quickly made him one of the league's standout performers. In his first season, he secured the MVP award and guided Toronto FC to their first-ever MLS Cup title. His time in the MLS showed that the league could be a prime destination for players in their peak years.

Giovinco is, admittedly, probably not the first name you think of when it comes to all-time great MLS transfers. However, his contribution over the years and his last-minute goals have helped his cause dramatically.

4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of football's most colourful characters, joined LA Galaxy in 2018. Known for his audacious playing style and larger-than-life persona, the Swede brought an element of excitement and unpredictability to the MLS. His astonishing goals, including a 40-yard volley on his debut, left fans and critics alike in awe. Zlatan’s arrival in Los Angeles brought a touch of European glamour to the league and significantly raised its global profile.

He came, saw, and certainly conquered the States.

3 Thierry Henry - New York Red Bulls

In 2010, Thierry Henry, known for his time at Arsenal and Barcelona, made a high-profile move to the New York Red Bulls.

The Frenchman needs no introduction. His silky skills, searing pace, and deadly finishing made him a fan favourite. Henry quickly established himself as one of the league's best, with his attacking prowess helping transform the Red Bulls into title contenders.

Beyond his on-pitch contribution, Henry's influence in the locker room and his capacity to draw fans to the stadium was invaluable.

2 David Beckham - Los Angeles Galaxy

Just missing out on the top spot on our list is an all-time England great.

David Beckham’s 2007 move to the LA Galaxy was a landmark moment for the MLS. Known for his precise free kicks and pin-point passing, Beckham brought star power to the league. Coming from Spanish giants Real Madrid, he gave the MLS a significant boost in international attention and recognition. Beckham didn't just rest on his laurels; he proved crucial in securing two MLS Cup titles for the Galaxy, proving that his move was as impactful on the field as it was off it.

1 Lionel Messi - Inter Miami

And at number one, of course, it had to be Lionel Messi.

The entire footballing globe held its breath as Messi made a groundbreaking move to Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. Messi, often regarded as the best player in the world, brought his extraordinary talents to American shores, instantly catapulting the MLS into the global limelight. The Argentine magician's influence is far-reaching, bringing a new level of skill, vision, and creativity to the league.

His signing is not just a triumph for Inter Miami, but a victory for American football, heralding a new era where the MLS is seen as a desirable destination for the world's finest.