We’re five matches into the 2025 MLS season, or roughly 14.7 percent of the way through the year. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we’re checking in on the top performers so far through the young season to pick a way-too-early Best XI.

Who cares about small sample sizes? Let’s throw out some awards!

For the purposes of this exercise, we’ll use a 4-4-2 formation.

Zack Steffen

Goalkeeper

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After a really rough start to his time in MLS last season, Zack Steffen has turned things around. The US International has been spectacular for the Colorado Rapids so far in 2025. He leads MLS with a post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed of +2.6, meaning he’s saved about three goals more than the average ‘keeper.

Only Jonathan Sirois and Kristijan Kahlina have made more than Steffen’s 21 saves. He’s been called on often for the Rapids, and he’s answered the call resoundingly.

Andrew Gutman

Left-back