When Major League Soccer officially announced that clubs could acquire players from within the league for a real, cash transfer fee (as opposed to allocation money), it wasn't just fans buzzing with intrigue and trying to figure out what would happen. It was the decision-makers, too.

A number of sources across the league — including front office executives, top agents, coaches and players — reached out to speculate about what could happen. As this is all new, decision-makers are working in real-time to best utilize the system.

"We're at the frontier here, this thing is new to us too," one high-ranking technical staffer told GIVEMESPORT.

The conversations always start with two players: Evander and Lucho Acosta.

Those two players will set the market with the new rule and they are likely the first dominoes to fall, with a number of deals all interconnected.

First, with Lucho Acosta, sources increasingly believe he has played his last game for Cincinnati, whether he is transferred within MLS or not.

Sources point to FC Dallas as a club with interest for Acosta and a need for a new DP No. 10 following Alan Velasco's transfer to Boca Juniors. Another way these deals are all connected is the fact Acosta has publicly said he wanted to go to Boca Juniors, but Boca spent $10 million to sign Velasco from Dallas. Now, Dallas are in the market for a No. 10 and could turn to Acosta.

There are other clubs outside of MLS who want Acosta too, sources add.

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

As for Evander, FC Cincinnati have serious interest in a move for the attacking midfielder if/when Acosta is moved, sources say. Sources around the league have said Portland are looking for upwards of $15 million for Evander.

Orlando City is another club with serious interest in Evander, sources add. They would only move for him if Martin Ojeda leaves the club, which is possible because Estudiantes have him on their list. Estudiantes tried to sign Sebastian Driussi from Austin FC, but Driussi only wanted River Plate. Now they may move for Ojeda. And if he leaves, Orlando will be in the mix for Evander.

Both Orlando and Cincy have had preliminary talks with Portland, as have two other unnamed MLS clubs.

Portland are content if Evander returns to the club in 2025, sources say, though there is still work to be done to repair the relationship.