Having remained in the shadows for so long, even in its infancy, soccer has finally made its mark on the North American sporting landscape. This significant progress will culminate in 2026, when the United States hosts the second World Cup in its history — after 1994 — along with Canada and Mexico.

In fact, the ‘Fanarchy26’ data report conducted by Sports Innovation Lab and Jung von Matt SPORTS perfectly depicts this new-found enthusiasm for football among Americans.

According to the report, around 27 percent of US-based sports fans (83 million) are interested in football. Among them, 76 percent said they had become soccer fans during their childhood, further underlining the need for the authorities to insist on promoting training, which is already bearing fruit with younger and younger players turning professional.

This growing interest also exists in Canada, where, according to Business Intelligence for B.C., over 35 percent of Canadians attended their team's matches at the 2022 World Cup. Once again, the event attracted a fairly young audience (under 55), while older people said they weren't really interested in playing soccer.

So many factors and variables that many investors could not overlook. Starting with celebrities. Comedians, actors, sportsmen and women: they've all quickly realized what soccer can do for them. As the world's most popular sport, soccer is a great way to increase income and improve your brand image.

A financial investment followed by a more or less active involvement in the club concerned. But beware of trying to outsmart the supporters, for whom the team they support is often much more than just a hobby. Soccer is a wonderful sport, but you need to be interested in it and take the time to avoid bad experiences.

MLS Celebrity Owners Ranked by Alphabetical Order of Clubs

Austin FC

Matthew McConaughey

Club Estimated Value: $750m

$750m Joined as Owner: 2019

Multi-award-winning film actor, Matthew McConaughey has joined the capital of Austin FC in 2019. McConaughey, who has no desire to be a mascot for his franchise, intends to use his investment to promote the diversity of the Texan city's cultures in order to raise its profile nationally and internationally.

D.C. United

Yo Gotti

Club Estimated Value: $775m

$775m Joined as Owner: 2021

Multi-platinum musician, record executive and philanthropist Mario ‘Yo Gotti’ Mims became involved with DC United in 2021, after his son introduced him to soccer. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, the rapper hopes to use his investment to create a link between supporters, culture and different communities.

Mark Ingram II

Club Estimated Value: $775m

$775m Joined as Owner: 2021

The former New Orleans Saints player and three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back will take a stake in D.C. United in June 2021. The decision was motivated by the investments made by the club's management, both on and off the pitch, and by the values shared by Mark Ingram II.

Houston Dynamo

James Harden

Club Estimated Value: $530m

$530m Joined as Owner: 2019

Ten-time NBA All-Star Game selection James Harden joins the ownership group of Houston Dynamo , Houston Dash and Shell Energy Stadium in July 2019. Nine seasons spent wearing the colours of the Houston Rockets will have convinced him to get involved with the city club that the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player considers his ‘home’.

Tim Howard

Club Estimated Value: $530m

$530m Joined as Owner: 2024

The eighth most capped player in the history of the United States national soccer team with 121 appearances, and a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, Tim Howard became a minority investor in the group of Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash and Shell Energy Stadium in July 2024. He brings with him a wealth of experience, including five years as sporting director of Memphis 901 FC.

Oscar de la Hoya

Club Estimated Value: $530m

$530m Joined as Owner: 2008

Awarded Boxer of the Year in 1995, Oscar de la Hoya invested in the Houston Dynamo in 2008, buying a 25 percent stake in the franchise. Over the course of his career, his fights have generated a total of almost a billion dollars in pay-per-view alone.

Inter Miami

David Beckham

Club Estimated Value: $1.03b

$1.03b Joined as Owner: 2018

A legend with Manchester United and the England national team, David Beckham is one of the men behind the birth of Inter Miami in 2018. Owner and president of soccer operations at the franchise, which will join MLS in 2020, he has used his contacts to attract some of the world's biggest stars, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

Los Angeles FC

Will Ferrell

Club Estimated Value: $1.2b

$1.2b Joined as Owner: 2016

American actor, comedian, producer and writer, Will Ferrell acquired a stake in Los Angeles FC in 2016, alongside several other investors. Winner of the American Comedy Award in 2001, his credits include Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, The Other Guys and Saturday Night Live.

Magic Johnson

Club Estimated Value: $1.2b

$1.2b Joined as Owner: 2016

Five-time NBA champion, three-time NBA MVP and two-time Hall of Famer, Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson is one of LAFC's various investors. Already involved with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, and eSports franchise Team Liquid, the basketball legend is one of the world's most influential businessmen.

Mia Hamm-Garciaparra & Nomar Garciaparra

Club Estimated Value: $1.2b

$1.2b Joined as Owner: 2016

A true legend of the United States women's soccer team, with whom she won two World Cups, Mia Hamm, along with her husband Nomar Garciaparra, a former Major League Baseball player and six-time All-Star, is one of the 22 co-owners of Los Angeles FC.

Nashville SC

Derrick Henry

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Club Estimated Value: $570m

$570m Joined as Owner: 2022

A four-time Pro Bowl selection and member of the 2020 All-Pro team, Derrick Henry has invested in Nashville SC in 2022. A dream come true for the man who grew up in the state of Florida and seized the opportunity to get involved in the development of an MLS club.

Reese Witherspoon

Club Estimated Value: $570m

$570m Joined as Owner: 2022

Listed by Forbes as one of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2019, Reese Witherspoon has been announced as a new investor in Nashville SC at the same time as Henry, in April 2022. A logical move for the two-time Golden Globe winner and Nashville native.

The Antetokounmpo brothers

Club Estimated Value: $570m

$570m Joined as Owner: 2023

Buoyed by the legacy of their father, a soccer player in Nigeria, the four Antetokounmpo brothers have joined the group of investors in Nashville SC in 2023. The perfect opportunity to fulfill their long-held dream of owning a soccer club.

Filip Forsberg

Club Estimated Value: $570m

$570m Joined as Owner: 2023

2018 Ice Hockey World Champion with Sweden and star player for the Nashville Predators since 2012, Filip Forsberg wanted to continue his investment in the Tennessee city by taking a stake in the local MLS team. A true leader on and off the ice.

Philadelphia Union

Kevin Durant

Club Estimated Value: $670m

$670m Joined as Owner: 2020

Owner of a 5 percent stake in the Philadelphia Union franchise, two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant is no stranger to sports investments. Already involved in NJ/NY Gotham FC's National Women's Soccer League team, the four-time Olympic champion has also recently acquired a stake in French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Salt Lake

Dwyane Wade

© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Club Estimated Value: $485m

$485m Joined as Owner: 2022

13-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat , Dwayne Wade is part of the ownership group announced by Real Salt Lake for 2022. An agreement headed by David Blitzer and Ryan Smith's Smith Entertainment Group.

Seattle Sounders

Drew Carey

Club Estimated Value: $785m

$785m Joined as Owner: 2009

Creator of the hit comedy series ‘The Drew Carey Show’, Drew Carey invested in the Seattle Sounders back in 2009. A fruitful choice, he has seen the Lumen Field-based franchise win numerous titles, including two MLS Cups and a CONCACAF Champions League, since his investiture.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Club Estimated Value: $670m

$670m Joined as Owner: 2019

As one of 11 families joining the Sounders ownership group in 2019, Ciara and Russell Wilson also have a wealth of experience in sport and entertainment. Ciara won a Grammy Award in 2006, and her husband won a Super Bowl and played in seven Pro Bowls as quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks .

Macklemore

Club Estimated Value: $670m

$670m Joined as Owner: 2019

A native of Seattle, Macklemore took a stake in the Sounders in 2019. Winner of three Grammy Awards, he wanted to invest in the green and blue franchise, a true symbol of the city in the state of Washington City.

Ken Griffey Jr

Club Estimated Value: $670m

$670m Joined as Owner: 2020

Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr and his family took a stake in the Sounders in November 2020. And for him, being a passive investor is out of the question. Griffey Jr wants to win everything with the MLS franchise. Rather like he did throughout his MLB career.

Sporting Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Club Estimated Value: $630m

$630m Joined as Owner: 2021

At just 28 years of age, Patrick Mahomes has already established himself as one of the best — if not the best — quarterbacks in the NFL. Twice named MVP of the league and winner of three Super Bowls, the Kansas City Chiefs player has also decided to invest in the local soccer club, as he also owns shares in the Kansas City Royals, in MLB.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Steve Nash

Club Estimated Value: $420m

$420m Joined as Owner: 2011

Two-time NBA MVP and the league's top passer on five occasions, Steve Nash became co-owner of his hometown club Vancouver Whitecaps in 2011, just as the Blue-and-Whites were beginning their MLS adventure.