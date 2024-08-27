Many of Europe's top leagues are building towards their 2024 summer transfer window deadline on Friday, August 30. Urgency is at a maximum in the final week, with more movement and negotiations, as well as compromises being made on previously hard-held valuations.

England’s transfer window closes on August 30, the same as Italy, Spain, France and Germany. Major leagues on other continents are still open after that date: Brazil is open until September 2, Mexico until September 10.

Not MLS.

The summer transfer window in MLS closed on August 14 (for U.S.-based clubs, while it closed on August 8 for the three Canada-based MLS clubs). That may change in the future.

MLS Clubs Pushing for Transfer Window Change

There are several factors at play that are negatively impacting MLS teams

A move to push back the close of the MLS summer transfer window in order to align with Europe and most of the rest of the globe has been discussed in meetings by chief soccer officers (each club’s top sporting decision-maker) from around the league, sources briefed on the discussions tell GIVEMESPORT.

The majority of CSOs are pushing for the change, with a handful describing the transfer window discrepancy as a significant hurdle to MLS taking the next step forward as a league. GIVEMESPORT spoke with several of them, granting anonymity given the ongoing discussions.

“This is a gigantic issue, it cannot be overstated how much we handcuff ourselves with this window,” one CSO said.

Another CSO added simply: “We need to change these rules.”

Potential Solution to the MLS Transfer Window Issue

An adjustment can be made to tweak the length of the winter and summer windows

MLS, like most European leagues, has two transfer windows: a “primary” window which is open for months during preseason as clubs rebuild their rosters, and a “secondary” window open for about a month at midseason.

But given MLS's February to December season schedule, its primary window falls in the winter, while Europe's primary window is in the summer due to the August to June season schedule adopted there. The shorter secondary windows are also not currently aligned — for MLS, the secondary window happens in the summer, while for European leagues it comes in the month of January.

FIFA stipulates that each nation's transfer windows cannot exceed a total of 16 weeks. Typically, that is divided between 12 weeks for the primary window and 4 weeks for the secondary. However, FIFA would allow national federations to split those 16 weeks up differently, with the primary window being a minimum of eight weeks, thus allowing up to eight weeks for the secondary window.

MLS, as a league, is open to it as well. The U.S. Soccer Federation, when contacted for comment, told GIVEMESPORT that while there has been no official proposal, U.S. Soccer would be open to discussing alterations to transfer window dates in the USA.

Given this flexibility that is permitted, MLS is working to change the summer transfer window to be eight weeks, according to sources.

“MLS is exploring and open to changes to the transfer window that could see eight weeks each window and is discussing the timing of the secondary window that would be most advantageous,” MLS said in a statement to GIVEMESPORT.

But MLS and the U.S. Soccer Federation are only two of the stakeholders. There is one more.

How Canada Soccer Manages the Transfer Window

Since MLS is a league with teams spread across the USA and Canada, the matter is a bit more complicated because U.S. Soccer isn’t the only federation that would need to adjust dates. With three Canadian clubs in MLS, the Canadian federation would also need to be on board with tweaks to the windows. But since transfer window dates apply to all leagues in a given country, Canada Soccer needs to ensure that the windows also work for the Canadian Premier League.

“As the CPL continues to grow, and its competitive and business needs evolve, Canada Soccer’s longstanding practice of defaulting to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s transfer windows may no longer be the right solution,” the Canadian federation said in a statement.

“We work with U.S. Soccer and MLS on these kinds of things, right now, we haven’t had any discussions,” USL told GIVEMESPORT in a statement.

If all parties agreed on changes then MLS could, in theory, move forward with shortening the primary transfer window to eight weeks and extending the secondary to eight weeks, or some combination thereabouts. Below is an example of a potential change, which would see the summer transfer window open earlier and close later.

Current 2024 Dates Potential Alternate Dates MLS Primary Window Jan. 31 to April 23 (12 weeks) Jan. 31 to March 27 (8 weeks) MLS Secondary Window July 18 to Aug. 14 (4 weeks) July 8 to Sept. 2 (8 weeks)

How the MLS Transfer Window Impacts Clubs

Multiple CSOs around the league told similar stories of the real challenges faced

One MLS Chief Soccer Officer suggested that not only should MLS be aligned with the close of the European transfer windows, but the league should extend its window for a few extra days after that to benefit from transfers that didn’t materialize on deadline day.

Real Salt Lake sporting director Kurt Schmid feels the same way.

“I think the ideal timing would probably be to open at the beginning of July and close at the end of August,” Schmid told Backheeled. “If you could have a two-month summer window, that’d be phenomenal. It lets you get guys in early enough on the front end of the window. So for free agents and guys you’re playing for anyway, if you can get those guys in early in the window, they can play as many games as possible. And then it could stay open later, so you’re not getting squeezed.”

Closing the primary transfer window a month earlier in the spring would not materially impact MLS clubs. There were few signings that happened between March 27 and April 23 this season, though this year they included a couple of bigger ones including the San Jose Earthquakes’ club-record signing of Hernan Lopez on April 25.

"The way our window does not line up with Europe is becoming an increasingly giant barrier to us signing top-level players from Europe,” Cincy GM Chris Albright said last week (video below). “Clubs will just wait around for the next few weeks and see if they have better options, so we wind up missing out on players and ... overpaying.”

Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta added in a separate interview: “I felt that if we had another week or 10 days, we would have probably secured all the targets we wanted.”

Krneta detailed the knock-on effect that needs to happen before top targets for MLS clubs can be signed at all or at least signed under more favorable terms.

“It’s very much like a domino effect, where everyone is waiting for one move,” Krneta said (video below). “For example, Torino in Italy might be waiting to sell a £30 million player to the Premier League. Once they do, they move to Copenhagen and buy a player for £10 million, and then Copenhagen buys a player from Croatia for £7 million. This model usually kicks into gear two or three weeks before the end of the window. But this year, because of the Copa and the Euros, more players were still on holiday, coming back slowly.”

Krneta and Albright are speaking from recent experience as both clubs were negatively impacted by the timing of the MLS windows. Both Charlotte and Cincy pushed hard to sign big-money players this summer, but in part because of the timing, nothing materialized.

For Cincy, Norwich declined a bid worth around $20 million for Josh Sargent. Would they have accepted the same bid in the final days of the window this week?

As for Charlotte, Krneta traveled to London in the hope to finalize a deal to sign Giovanni Lo Celso from Tottenahm, but the player made it clear he couldn’t commit until seeing how the European windows evolved in the final weeks. Charlotte tried to sign Miguel Almiron from Newcastle, but the English side demanded north of $20 million. Would that price have been different in the final days of the window? Perhaps.

Outgoing player transfers are similarly impacted. MLS clubs cannot currently replace any outbound transfers that happen between the close of the MLS window and the close of the majority of global windows a couple of weeks later.

A marquee transfer that happened in that in-between period last season was Chelsea signing Djordje Petrovic from the New England Revolution. This year it’s already happening with the Philadelphia Union transferring Jose Martinez to Corinthians and other pending deals could be similarly impacted.

Extending the transfer window to accommodate better signings is the main motivation behind the push for change, but also being able to open the window earlier for summer signings would allow new signings to make a bigger impact on the current season.

In the above example, opening on July 8 instead of July 18 would have seen new signings available for as many as four extra games. Clubs like Austin FC (Osman Bukari) and the Houston Dynamo (Ezequiel Ponce) broke their own transfer records to sign in-prime forwards. Bukari would have been available for 12 matches instead of 10, while Ponce would have been eligible for 13 instead of 11. These figures are also based on scheduling and fixture congestion, which changes from season to season.

Given the wide-ranging impacts on clubs across the league, there is clearly an impetus for a new way of navigating the transfer window in the future. The question now is whether all stakeholders can get on board and reach agreement to implement the changes as early as 2025.