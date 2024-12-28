Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron could finally be set to depart the north-east club, with MLS side Charlotte FC 'really pushing' to secure the player's services in January, according to journalist Peter O'Rourke.

Almiron has been a peripheral figure within the Magpies' squad this campaign, starting just one Premier League game all season. The Paraguayan was reportedly a target for a Saudi Arabian side during the summer, with Newcastle engaging in talks with a club from the Middle Eastern nation, yet nothing came to fruition on this front.

However, Almiron is expected to finally complete his exit from St. James' Park, with a number of suitors emerging in recent weeks. O'Rourke has revealed that Saudi interest remains, and the player's former club Atlanta are also in the reckoning, but GIVEMESPORT sources have disclosed that Charlotte FC are the club most aggressively pursuing a deal.

Charlotte Pushing to Sign Almiron

He's finally set to leave

Signing for Newcastle from Atlanta in January 2019, Almiron has made over 200 appearances for the Tynesiders, scoring 30 goals. Aside from an exceptional 2022/23 season, in which he netted eleven times in all competitions, the former Lanus man has largely disappointed in the Premier League, and has been on the chopping block at St. James' for some time now.

Eddie Howe is eager to acquire a new right-winger, although Almiron's departure must be sanctioned before they can make a move in this department.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, transfer journalist O'Rourke provided an update with regard to Almiron's state of affairs ahead of the January window:

"I think most likely, he could end up back in the MLS, where he came from. He was at Atlanta United before the move to Newcastle. [There's] strong interest from Charlotte FC. There's also interest in the Premier League, and also from Saudi Arabia. But I think Miguel Almiron maybe fancies a return back to the MLS, and Charlotte FC are really pushing to try and get this deal done in January."

The 30-year-old wide forward has a purported £60 million release clause in his contract with the Toon, although it's unlikely Newcastle will hold out for this fee from Charlotte, given the player's lowly status in the squad and the fact that they want to get rid of him.

Almiron's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 33 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 1.91 Key Passes Per 90 1.12 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.07

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 28/12/2024