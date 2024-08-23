It's almost playoff time in Major League Soccer.

The MLS regular season resumes on Saturday after a month-long break for Leagues Cup, with most teams having under 10 matches left to play before Decision Day. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and high-flying LAFC are two of the favorites to win MLS Cup, but the league is stacked with high-quality contenders who could make a push for silverware. We're looking ahead to the playoffs here, and what the final stretch of the regular season could have in store in the race for the postseason.

Explaining the MLS Playoff Format in 2024

It's the same as in 2023, with a wild card and a best-of-three round

This year will continue with the same format that was introduced in 2023. The top seven sides in both conferences will automatically qualify for the playoffs, while the eighth- and ninth-placed teams will be pitted against each other in a wild card match to determine the final entrant.

After the wild-card round, the first round proper of the playoffs (conference quarterfinals) is played as a best-of-three series — or in other words, the first team to win two matches advances to the next round (conference semis). Each match in the best-of-three series must have a winner, so these will go straight to penalty kicks in case of a tie.

After the best-of-three series, the playoffs switch to the classic knockout round format — single-elimination matches with 30 minutes of extra time and penalties if the match is tied.

These single-game knockouts will run from the conference semifinals, through to the conference finals and eventually, MLS Cup. The team with the best regular season record hosts each one-off match.

Wild Card: No. 8 vs. No. 9 in each conference (single-elimination match hosted by No. 8)

Conference QFs (First Round): No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 in each conference (best of three) No. 2 vs. vs. No. 7 in each conference (best of three) No. 3 vs. No. 6 in each conference (best of three) No. 4 vs. No. 5 in each conference (best of three)

Conference Semis (single elimination): Winner No. 1/No. 8/9 vs. Winner No. 4/No. 5 in each conference (single-elimination hosted by team with the best regular season record) Winner No. 2/No. 7 vs. Winner No. 3/No. 6 in each conference (single elimination hosted by team with the best regular season record)

Conference Finals (single elimination): Last two teams standing in each conference (hosted by team with the best regular season record)

MLS Cup Final (Dec. 7, 2024): Eastern Conference Winner vs. Western Conference Winner (hosted by team with the best regular season record)



MLS Cup Playoff Schedule 2024

The November FIFA break stretches the playoffs to a six-week tournament

The MLS regular season ends with Decision Day on Saturday, October 19, and the playoffs start immediately after.

Both the Eastern and Western conferences will play their wild card matches on Wednesday, October 23, and the Best-of-Three series will take place from Saturday, October 26 through Sunday, November 10.

The conference semifinals will be played after the November international window, with the games set for November 23-24. The conference finals will take place the following weekend, with MLS Cup set for Saturday, December 7.

MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule 2024 Dates Round Format Wed, Oct. 23 Wild Card (East & West) Single-elimination Sat, Oct. 26 to Sun, Nov. 10 Conference Quarterfinals (East & West) Best of Three (first team to win 2 out of 3) Sat-Sun, Nov. 23-24 Conference Semifinals (East & West) Single-elimination Sat-Sun, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 Conference Finals (East & West) Single-elimination Sat, Dec. 7 MLS Cup Final Single-elimination

Odds to Win MLS Cup 2024

Lionel Messi and both LA teams are seen as the most likely winners

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are the betting market's favorites to win MLS Cup 2024, and after looking at their loaded roster, it's obvious why they're so highly rated.

Closely behind them are LAFC, who are also Miami's closest challenger for the Supporters' Shield (awarded to the team with the best regular season record), and the LA Galaxy, who have one of the most explosive front lines in MLS.

The 2023 Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati, hard-charging Real Salt Lake and defending MLS champions Columbus Crew are all closely behind that group of three.

TEAM ODDS* (as of Aug. 23) TABLE POSITION (as of Aug. 23) POINTS PER GAME (as of Aug. 23) Inter Miami +175 1st (East) 2.12 LAFC +500 2nd (West) 1.96 LA Galaxy +900 1st (West) 1.88 Columbus Crew +1100 3rd (East) 1.87 FC Cincinnati +1100 2nd (East) 1.92 Real Salt Lake +1200 3rd (West) 1.76 New York Red Bulls +2000 4th (East) 1.64 Vancouver Whitecaps +2200 5th (West) 1.58 NYCFC +2500 5th (East) 1.52 Houston Dynamo +3500 6th (West) 1.54

(* = Approximate consensus odds across major U.S. sportsbooks)

Who Will Win MLS Cup 2024?

Predicting the teams likely to win the 2024 MLS title game on Dec. 7

So, only three teams are given a better than 10-to-1 chance by bookmakers to win the title, but GIVEMESPORT's MLS Cup winner prediction will be going slightly against the grain.

Below is a predicted group of three teams from which the MLS Cup winner could emerge:

1. Columbus Crew

Graham Stokes-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning MLS Cup champions haven't slowed down at all in 2024. They navigated a difficult run to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final with aplomb, and will also play for the Leagues Cup trophy. That's three finals in nine months. Under manager Wilfried Nancy, they play some of the most attractive and effective soccer MLS has ever seen. Their frontline of Cucho Hernández, Diego Rossi and Christian Ramírez has combined for a whopping 43 goals and 28 assists in all competitions this season, while their backline has conceded the fewest goals in MLS.

No one in MLS will want to play them in a knockout match.

2. LAFC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The other 2024 Leagues Cup finalist, LAFC, have hit a level that few other teams in the league can touch.

They lead the league with a staggering +17.39 expected goal difference, per American Soccer Analysis, and in Denis Bouanga they have arguably the single most dynamic attacker in the league and an MVP contender.

LAFC are also defensively stellar (only Seattle concede fewer goals per match), and they have depth at every position on the pitch, and just added Olivier Giroud, France's all-time leading scorer, in the summer window.

There's a good chance that the 2024 Leagues Cup final is a preview of the 2024 MLS Cup final.

3. Inter Miami CF

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Lionel Messi. Luis Súarez. Sergio Busquets. Jordi Alba. Need any more reasons why Miami should be one of the favorites? Sporting director Chris Henderson and manager Tata Martino have assembled more elite talent than any team in MLS history, surrounding the aforementioned legends with loads of quality players like Julian Gressel, Matías Rojas, and Leo Campana, as well as developing one of the elite academy pipelines, rounding out their team with some of the most talented youngsters in the country.

Sure, Messi hasn't played for them in over two months. That hasn't stopped them — they still lead MLS with a ridiculous 2.12 points per game, winning 15 of their last 22 matches in all competitions. This squad is one of the best in the league as is, and looks set to get the greatest player of all-time back from injury for the stretch run of the season. That sounds like a winning recipe.

Teams to Watch in the MLS Playoff Race

Looking at the most compelling stories in the chase for postseason spots

There are a handful of teams who are sure to make the final stretch of the regular season an interesting one, including a few who have strengthened themselves enough during the summer window to entertain a serious run.

Here are some of the best stories to follow between now and October 19, when the playoff bracket will be set.

Can the Houston Dynamo ride Ponce to a top seed in the West?

Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Olsen's team play some of the most expansive soccer in the Western Conference, controlling the ball with an elite midfield led by captain and Mexican national team legend Héctor Herrera.

Currently in sixth place in the West, they're just four points behind the top four seeds, and they just added Designated Player striker Ezequiel Ponce to be their missing piece up top.

Outside the elite group of LAFC, Real Salt Lake and potentially the LA Galaxy in the West, it's the Houston Dynamo who have the most potential to hit those levels down the stretch and really challenge with a deep playoff run.

Do Charlotte FC have enough to reach the first round in the East?

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Manager Dean Smith has completely turned around Charlotte FC in his first season in MLS, and they're currently in sixth place in the East. They're built on an elite defense — only Columbus have conceded fewer — and just added U.S. international Tim Ream to an already stellar back line.

They also brought in No. 10 Pep Biel on loan to tie their attack together, so don't be surprised if they push into a Top 4 spot in the East before the playoffs begin.

Will Alexey Miranchuk hit the ground running in Atlanta?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Five Stripes are currently occupying the final playoff spot in the East with nine matches to play after an incredibly underwhelming season (by their standards) during which they fired head coach Gonzalo Pineda in June and cashed in on Designated Players Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis in the summer window.

They look set for a larger rebuild in the winter, but they've also replaced their outgoing stars with Designated Player attacker Alexey Miranchuk, who brings his Serie A experience to bolster their front line. They have quite a tough test to hold onto a postseason berth, but don't rule it out.

Can the Portland Timbers score their way to a higher playoff seed?

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Timbers are LA Galaxy lite in many ways, with an elite attack either propping up or held back by a leaky defense, depending on how you prefer to look at it.

Jonathan Rodríguez, Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno make up one of the more dynamic attacking trios in MLS, and only Miami and Salt Lake have scored more than the Timbers' 50 goals. They've also unfortunately conceded the fifth-most goals in the West, virtually guaranteeing the need to score multiple goals in every match.

Similar to Houston, if they get hot in their final nine matches, they could easily overtake some of the teams ahead of them and push for a Top 4 spot in the West.

B.J. Callaghan on a mission to take Nashville SC to the postseason

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being only a few points removed from the playoff zone, Nashville feel like a long shot to make it to the postseason after losing seven consecutive matches under interim head coach Rumba Munthali. But with new head coach B.J. Callaghan in charge, there's at least a whisper of optimism around the club.

Despite many issues for the 12th-place club, they're only two points behind Atlanta for the final wild card spot in the East. It's not crazy to think that Callaghan could help bring Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge back to form, while the defense gets a boost from the return of Walker Zimmerman. Can they climb the table to make it five consecutive MLS playoff appearances?

Can St. Louis City turn their season around in time?

Mandatory Credit- Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis City reloaded in the summer window, adding Designated Player Marcel Hartel, winger Cedric Teuchert and others. They're 10 points out of the final wild card spot in the West with nine games to go, and it would take a historic run of form for them to make the postseason. It probably won't happen, but it will be wildly entertaining to watch them try.