Two records were set in the newest MLS Cup Final — the first by Los Angeles Galaxy who earned a league high sixth cup, and the second, a far less desirable league record, a new low for the overall TV audience witnessing the historical match.

The LA Galaxy’s triumphant return to the summit of Major League Soccer with a 2-1 victory over the NY Red Bulls should have been a landmark moment for the league. Yet, despite the historical significance of the Galaxy's title and a match featuring two of MLS’ original franchises, the championship final unfolded against a backdrop of questionable visibility and muted fanfare.

With just 533,000 combined viewers across FOX, FOX Deportes, and Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, the 2024 final set a new low for MLS Cup viewership, a reality that underscores the league’s growing challenge of connecting with fans in the age of streaming.

A Troubling Trend in Viewership

Reporter John Ourand, a veteran industry insider, provided the eye-opening figures: an average of 468,000 viewers tuned in via FOX and FOX Deportes, with an estimated 65,000 viewers watching on MLS Season Pass. These numbers, if accurate, represent a 47 percent drop from the previous year’s final and fall far short of historic benchmarks.

For context, the previous least-watched MLS Cup Final occurred in 2010, when the match averaged 748,000 viewers and earned a Nielsen rating of 0.4. That match marked the ninth consecutive year that the league championship failed to capture the attention of at least 1 percent of U.S. households watching television.

The drop in 2024 is even more concerning when placed alongside the broader soccer landscape. The NWSL Championship Final drew 967,900 viewers on CBS, while the USL Championship Final earned an impressive 431,000 viewers on CBS. Both matches benefited from their accessibility on traditional broadcast platforms, underscoring a challenge MLS faces: a growing reliance on Apple TV, where the league’s content is mostly locked behind a paywall.

A Cup Final Without Messi

Adding to the league’s struggles was the absence of its biggest star, Lionel Messi . After Inter Miami CF ’s early playoff exit at the hands of Atlanta United in Round One, the MLS Cup Final was robbed of the star power that had defined much of the 2024 season.

Messi, who helped Miami win the Supporters’ Shield and set regular-season attendance records, brought unprecedented international attention to MLS. His absence in the final was a blow to the league’s efforts to draw casual viewers and global audiences.

MLS has long relied on marquee players—David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Thierry Henry among them—to elevate its profile. Messi’s 2023 arrival was a seismic moment, helping MLS break into new markets and household conversations. Without him, the Galaxy-Red Bulls final, while historic, lacked the global pull needed to overcome fierce competition in the sports calendar.

Timing also played a significant role in MLS’ viewership woes. Unlike 2023, when MLS Cup competed only with the Army-Navy game, the 2024 final collided with college football’s conference championship weekend—a juggernaut of American sports. The SEC Championship alone drew 16.6 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, leaving MLS to fight for scraps of attention.

For MLS, the timing misstep speaks to a broader issue: its struggle to carve out space in a saturated sports marketplace. College football, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL dominate the late fall, forcing MLS to compete for a finite pool of viewers.

The Apple TV Gamble

The 2024 final marked the conclusion of year two in MLS’ groundbreaking 10-year, $2.5 billion media rights deal with Apple TV. The deal promised revolutionary accessibility—no blackouts, global reach, and a higher broadcast quality—but it has also limited the league’s visibility in crucial ways.

Fans could stream the MLS Cup Final for free on Apple TV, but the challenge lies in whether the average viewer knew this. In a media landscape where casual fans rely on traditional platforms for sports, MLS has struggled to communicate its accessibility.

YEAR English Spanish Total US Audience Networks 2024 (not available yet) (not available yet) 468,000 Fox, UniMás, TUDN 2023 815,000 75,000 890,000 (does not incl Apple TV+) Fox, UniMás, TUDN 2022 2.16 million 668,000 2.83 million Fox, UniMás 2021 1.14 million 375,000 1.52 million ABC, UniMás, TUDN 2020 1.08 million 465,000 1.55 million Fox, UniMás/TUDN 2019 825,000 449,000 1.27 million ABC / Univision 2018 1.57 million 194,000 1.76 million FOX, UniMás

Commissioner Don Garber, while maintaining optimism about the Apple partnership, acknowledged the need for the league to adapt:

“This is a new world for all of us,” Garber said during his media tour leading up to the MLS Cup. “We have decades and generations of Nielsen ratings, of traditional measurements of how people consume sports… As we get into a world of streaming, the entire industry has got to figure out a new metric.”

Garber also hinted at new ways to measure success. “We have over a million viewers watching those games on a Saturday night—the collective viewership of those games; we’re proud of that. At some point soon, we’re all going to have a measurement that the industry is going to accept, and we’ll be the first ones to be happy to talk about it.”

For now, however, Apple’s viewership data remains opaque, and traditional metrics like Nielsen ratings reveal a sobering reality.

Growth and Innovation in the Face of Challenges

The league’s ambitions remain clear. MLS has stated its goal of doubling its fanbase in the coming years, though the specifics remain elusive. Garber has emphasized the importance of direct engagement with fans, leveraging data to convert casual soccer enthusiasts into dedicated MLS followers.

“How do we have a more structured infrastructure… for our teams and for our league to be a funnel to collect information about fans?” Garber posed. “So that we can convert them from being a soccer fan to being an MLS fan.”

He also highlighted the need for broader storytelling opportunities, citing collaborations with platforms like Bleacher Report and production companies such as Box to Box Films. By showcasing the personalities of MLS players and weaving narratives that resonate with fans, the league hopes to build stronger emotional connections.

Reassessing Competitive Format and Calendar

Garber also acknowledged that structural changes could play a role in growing MLS’ audience. From revisiting the league’s conference setup to adjusting the playoff format, MLS appears open to rethinking its competitive framework.

The league’s calendar, in particular, has been a point of contention. A shift to a fall-spring schedule—aligning with most European leagues—could help MLS avoid competition with college football and the NFL, while also improving transfer market efficiency. However, concerns about weather in colder markets remain a significant hurdle.

“Should [our format] change? Should it stay the same? When could those changes be made?” Garber mused. “Do we have the same playoff format? Maybe. Maybe we don’t. But all those things will go into a pathway to grow our fan base and make our league more competitive.”

A League at a Crossroads

The record-low viewership for the 2024 MLS Cup Final highlights the challenges facing Major League Soccer as it seeks to grow its audience in an increasingly complex media landscape. While the Apple TV deal has positioned MLS as a pioneer in sports streaming, its limitations—particularly the lack of visibility and awareness among casual sports fans—are becoming harder to ignore.

Many fans are still unaware that each week, Apple designates up to six games for fans to access free without an MLS Season Pass subscription. Similarly, many were likely unaware the MLS Cup Final was also free on their Apple TV channel. "What we have, really, is a communication problem," Garber said.

With Messi’s absence, fierce competition from college football, and the continued fragmentation of sports consumption, MLS finds itself at a critical juncture. The league’s leadership remains confident in its direction, but as Garber noted, “Growth ahead of and coming out of the 2026 World Cup is crucial.”

The next two years will determine whether MLS can deliver on its promise: reaching new fans, expanding its audience, and asserting its place as a major player in global soccer while all eyes are on the state of soccer in North America. The potential is there, but so is the pressure. As the league navigates its streaming future, one thing remains clear: MLS cannot afford to lose sight of its most important asset—the fans.