No, you didn't miss it. The MLS Cup Playoffs are back on Saturday after a two-week international break paused the proceedings. The Conference Semifinals will take place on Saturday and Sunday, as eight teams fight it out for a chance to compete in the Conference Finals.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

The semifinals kick off with a must-watch match-up, the first playoff edition of the Hudson River Derby

Date: Saturday, November 23, 5:30 pm ET

Saturday, November 23, 5:30 pm ET TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV Location: Citi Field, Queens, NY

Citi Field, Queens, NY Odds: NYC (+120), Draw (+245), RBNY (+200)

NYC (+120), Draw (+245), RBNY (+200) Last meeting: RBNY 1-5 NYC (Sep 28, 2024 - MLS Regular Season)

The Conference Semifinal opener is a juicy and enticing one, featuring one of the most intense rivalries in the Eastern Conference. New York City FC will host after taking down FC Cincinnati on penalty kicks in their Round One best-of-three series, an upset on paper but not on form. The Pigeons broke a serial losing streak just before the playoffs started, winning three in a row and heading into the postseason on improved form.

They've found a truly clinical goal scorer in Alonso Martínez . The converted winger bears some striking similarities to NYCFC legend Taty Castellanos, hitting a grove after moving to a central role. The Costa Rica Football international led the team with 16 goals this season, scoring once against Cincinnati to extend his hot streak into the playoffs. In front of a lethal attacking group of Santi Rodríguez, Maxi Moralez and Hannes Wolf , NYCFC's front line is more than capable of inflicting damage at any moment. Their 3-1 defeat of Cincinnati in their Round One home fixture is evidence of that.

While they head into the match with slightly worse odds, NY Red Bulls are incredibly confident, and rightfully so. Their Round One sweep of Columbus Crew SC was a historic upset in its own right, and proved that the seventh-place finishers in the MLS Eastern Conference mean business. Against Wilfried Nancy's Crew side, Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz switched to a back three shape while maintaining their trademark high line of confrontation, all-out press, and direct attack. Regardless of the shape the build out of, the approach is an incredibly difficult one to play against, especially for a possession-heavy team. If Columbus – arguably the best ball-controlling side in MLS – struggled, NYCFC are set for a long afternoon.

With the two sides so evenly matched on paper, NYCFC's more consistent and varied attacking options, plus their elite and match-winning goalkeeper Matt Freese , should make them the favorites. But this match has the thinnest margins in the round. It truly could go either way.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 NY Red Bulls (NYCFC advance on penalties)

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

Two of the best in the West meet in the playoffs yet again

Date: Saturday, November 23, 10:30 pm ET

Saturday, November 23, 10:30 pm ET TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV Location: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA Odds: LAFC (-105), Draw (+250), SEA (+255)

LAFC (-105), Draw (+250), SEA (+255) Last meeting: SEA 0-1 LAFC (Aug 28, 2024 - US Open Cup final)

Two of the perennial contenders in the MLS Western Conference , these clubs have made a habit of drawing each other in knockout matches. Since 2019, they've played each other in three MLS playoff matches, a Leagues Cup quarterfinal, and the 2024 US Open Cup final. So far, Los Angeles FC have the upper hand, beating Seattle Sounders in three of those five meetings.

The Black & Gold are always formidable, even while they haven't quite reached their previous heights. While they won their last five regular-season matches, they were tested by Vancouver Whitecaps in their Round One match-up. Many of their struggles are linked to the struggles of Olivier Giroud . The France all-time leading scorer hasn't been able to find his form in America, scoring just two goals in 18 matches in all competitions, and losing his place in the XI to midfielder-turned-false-nine Mateusz Bogusz . While an elite threat like Denis Bouanga and their versatile attacking options make up a formidable attack, they would be in a much better place if their DP No. 9 was in form.

Seattle, on the other hand, have peaked at the right time. Honestly, it's become a tradition under head coach Brian Schmetzer. Heading into the playoffs, the Sounders won 12 of their last 17 MLS matches, and have gotten a star turn from Jordan Morris as their No. 9. Their primary strength, though, is their rock-solid defense. With just 35 goals allowed in the regular season, Seattle boasted the best back line in MLS. Led by 2016 MLS Cup MVP Stefan Frei in net, Seattle have an incredibly proven and reliable spine, one that is more than familiar with navigating a difficult playoff schedule.

At home, LAFC have a significant advantage and will be able to create their share of scoring chances, but the Sounders are more than capable of an upset.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Orlando City vs Atlanta United

After their shock win over Inter Miami, can Atlanta United take down another Florida team?

Date: Sunday, November 24, 3:30 pm ET

Sunday, November 24, 3:30 pm ET TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV Location: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL Odds: ORL (-155), Draw (+300), ATL (+360)

ORL (-155), Draw (+300), ATL (+360) Last meeting: ORL 1-2 ATL (Oct 19, 2024 - MLS Regular Season)

These two southern clubs have developed something of a rivalry over the past several years, sparked at first by mere geographic proximity but kindled by close-fought matches and genuine dislike on the pitch. The last meeting between the two, a Decision Day heater, was no exception – Atlanta United needed a win and help from outside, to qualify for the playoffs. They got it, courtesy of a late goal from Orlando City SC 's Duncan McGuire being disallowed by VAR.

The Lions, who finished in fourth place in the East, are the highest-remaining seed in the conference. They've been better on the road than at home, though, winning just seven of their 17 games at Inter&Co Stadium this season. They've been better since moving Martín Ojeda into the No. 10 role, freeing Facundo Torres to cut inside from the right. Ramiro Enrique has been quite impressive as well, beating out DP Luis Muriel and fringe US national teamer Duncan McGuire for the starting No. 9 role. Orlando are absolutely lethal in transition, and are able to create numerical advantages in space out of literally nothing. They've been dangerous all year, despite somehow flying under the general national media radar.

While Atlanta have the odds stacked against them, they were up against even stiffer odds in their three-game series versus Inter Miami CF and still managed to pull off a historic upset. Switching to a back three with 19-year-veteran Dax McCarty at the base of midfield has given them both defensive pragmatism but a base to build on in transition. Striker Jamal Thiaré has hit a rich vein of form, Saba Lobzhanidze seems to consistently pop up with key goals, and playmaker Aleksei Miranchuk is capable of moments of game-changing brilliance, however inconsistent those may be. Most importantly, though, they have the most in-form shot-stopper in the league in Brad Guzan , who stood on his head against Miami.

While Atlanta certainly aren't the safe money bet, they have all the momentum and they're playing with house money. Who doesn't love a good Cinderella story?

Prediction: Orlando City SC 1-2 Atlanta United

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United

With upsets in the East, are the Galaxy the MLS Cup favorites?

Date: Sunday, November 24, 6:15 pm ET

Sunday, November 24, 6:15 pm ET TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA Odds: ORL (-150), Draw (+295), ATL (+300)

ORL (-150), Draw (+295), ATL (+300) Last meeting: LA 2-1 MIN (Jul 7, 2024 - MLS Regular Season)

The Los Angeles Galaxy y are one of the most dynamic and entertaining sides in MLS. With the always entertaining and legitimately elite Riqui Puig playing in an all-action quarterback role from midfield, they've been the best in the West at winning with the ball. As general manager Will Kuntz told Backheeled's Joe Lowery, the club opted to surround Puig with speed. Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec certainly have speed to spare, but more importantly they have goals. With striker Dejan Joveljic leading the line, the Galaxy have been absolutely lethal in the final third. The quartet combined for a whopping 54 goals and 45 assists during the regular season, responsible for over three quarters of the club's total attacking output themselves. While their defense isn't among the best in the league, they've been able to ride their overwhelming attack to success so far. That shouldn't change on Sunday.

Minnesota United have been inconsistently impressive in their first season under former Manchester United assistant Eric Ramsay. Robin Lod continues to be one of the best and most underrated playmakers in MLS, while Kelvin Yeboah has hit the ground running after arriving from Genoa FC in the summer transfer window. Sounds like they'd be a high-end attacking team in the playoffs, right?

Wrong. Their Round One win over Real Salt Lake required penalty shootout heroics from goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair in both matches, in which they managed just a single goal from open play. Their entire game-model is built on finding their attackers in transition, which proved difficult against RSL but should bring more joy against the Galaxy's open defense.

At the end of the day, though, the Galaxy are the most talented team left in the playoffs and haven't lost a match at home this season. It's hard to see anyone else advancing from this one.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 Minnesota United