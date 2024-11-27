Only four teams are left in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, and on Saturday they'll battle it out to earn a spot in MLS Cup on Saturday, December 7. Orlando City SC and NY Red Bulls are the last teams standing in the East, with Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders fighting for the Western Conference crown.

Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls

Orlando have never won MLS Cup, RBNY haven't won since 2008

Date: Saturday, November 30, 7:30 pm ET

Saturday, November 30, 7:30 pm ET TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV Location: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL Odds: ORL (-125), Draw (+270), RBNY (+300)

ORL (-125), Draw (+270), RBNY (+300) Last meeting: RBNY 1-0 ORL (Jun 1, 2024 - MLS Regular Season)

Orlando City SC are playing in their first Conference Final since debuting as a club in 2015. The Lions knocked out Atlanta United in a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the Conference Semifinals, getting a first-half winner from in-form striker Ramiro Enrique off of an early set piece.

Under head coach Óscar Pareja, Orlando are incredibly difficult to play against. They averaged the sixth-most tackles in the attacking third this season, pressing high and looking to close space and limit their opponent's ability to play the ball out from the back. With Enrique winning the starting No. 9 job, he leads a front-line that also includes Iván Angulo , Martín Ojeda and the always dangerous Facundo Torres . Behind them, the midfield pairing of Wilder Cartagena and César Araujo aren't the most creative duo, but they're incredibly hard-working and combative, setting the tone for how Orlando approach the game. Most importantly, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has hit his stride in the postseason. The Peru Football international has allowed just one goal all postseason, and while he's benefited from a lock-down defense in front of him, he's stepped up when called on.

On the other side, NY Red Bulls have hit their stride in the postseason. After sweeping the Columbus Crew SC in Round One, the Red Bulls dispatched New York City FC on the road in their conference semifinal match-up, with goals from Felipe Carballo and Dante Vanzier giving them an early and ultimately unassailable lead. As typical for a Red Bulls team, they base their game model around a high press with heavy emphasis on winning second balls and tackles in the attacking half, leading to plenty of turnovers close to goal. It's worked for them against two of the more possession-based teams in the MLS Eastern Conference , but Orlando pose a very different challenge.

With both sides better against the ball than with it, it's hard to pick out a clear protagonist heading into things. Both Orlando and New York are more than capable of winning battles in midfield, but the Red Bulls have the edge when it comes to turning won tackles into ball progression. It looks like being a tight (and possibly ugly) match, but the Red Bulls have already beaten better opponents this postseason.

Prediction: Orlando City SC 1-2 NY Red Bulls

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders

The most in-form attacking team in MLS versus the league's best defense is a juicy proposition

Date: Saturday, November 30, 10:00 pm ET

Saturday, November 30, 10:00 pm ET TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA Odds: LA (-115), Draw (+270), SEA (+270)

LA (-115), Draw (+270), SEA (+270) Last meeting: SEA 3-1 LA (Aug 8, 2024 - Leagues Cup Round of 32)

The classic battle of an unstoppable force versus an immovable object, the MLS Western Conference final promises to be one of the best matches of these playoffs.

Los Angeles Galaxy have been nothing short of dominant in the postseason. The swept the Colorado Rapids in Round One by an aggregate 9-1 scoreline and breezed past Minnesota United in the conference semifinals in a 6-2 route. Riqui Puig had a reasonable case to be the best player in MLS during the regular season, and he has upped the ante in the playoffs with a total of four goals and two assists. The entire team revolves around the FC Barcelona academy product, with Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec consistently making daring runs into space, knowing that Puig has the ability to find them. While their defense has been called into question all season, they've allowed just three goals and 0.87 expected goals per match, the second-lowest of any playoff team per American Soccer Analysis. ( Orlando City SC lead all playoff teams with 0.81 per match). Their ability to absolutely dominate teams in the final third, build out from the back, and simply outscore opponents no matter the scenario, make them the heavy favorites to lift MLS Cup at this point.

Seattle Sounders weren't a trendy pick to make it this far, but they've absolutely earned their place with wins over Houston Dynamo and a heavily-favored Los Angeles FC side.

Their defense has been the story of their 2024 campaign, allowing just 35 goals in the regular season, and a league-best 1.20 expected goals per game in the regular season and playoffs, per ASA. Stefan Frei has rediscovered his best form, impressing against LAFC behind an absolutely dominant defense. Yeimar Gómez and Jackson Ragen have developed into one of MLS's premier center-back duos, but Yeimar is a doubt for Saturday's match after coming off injured against LAFC. Nouhou Tolo and Reed Baker-Whiting are also battling injuries and illness, potentially depriving head coach Brian Schmetzer of three of his more important players.

As good as Seattle's defense is, it's hard to see them keeping Puig & Co. quiet for a full 90 minutes. And while Jordan Morris has excelled as a No. 9 this season, the Sounders don't have the firepower to hang with the Galaxy in a shootout, at least on paper. The Sounders will go into the match looking to keep things tight and compact for as long as possible, but if Los Angeles can find an early goal, the game will inevitably blow wide open.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 Seattle Sounders

