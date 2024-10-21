With the 2024 MLS regular season now in the rear-view mirror, it's time to look ahead to the upcoming MLS Cup Playoffs.

You won't have to wait long for the postseason action to begin, as the Wild Card games will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the final playoff bracket ahead of Round One on the weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

MLS Cup Playoff Bracket

The MLS Cup Playoff Bracket is set after an eventful Decision Day shook up the playoff picture in each conference on Saturday.

CF Montreal and Atlanta United clinched the final two berths in the East as they qualified for the two Wild Card spots, while LAFC eclipsed their cross-town rival LA Galaxy to secure the top seed in the Western Conference.

Here are the final standings for each conference.

MLS Final Regular Season Standings Seed Eastern Conference Western Conference 1. Inter Miami LAFC 2. Columbus Crew LA Galaxy 3. FC Cincinnati Real Salt Lake 4. Orlando City SC Seattle Sounders 5. Charlotte FC Houston Dynamo 6. New York City FC Minnesota United 7. New York Red Bulls Colorado Rapids 8. (WC) CF Montréal Vancouver Whitecaps 9. (WC) Atlanta United Portlant Timbers

MLS Cup Playoffs Format

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wild Card

The teams that finished in eighth and ninth place in each conference will face off in a single-elimination game, hosted by the respective eighth seeds. The winner of each game will advance to the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs and face the top seed of their respective conference.

Round One (Best-of-3)

Each team qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs will play a best-of-3 Round One series. The matchups are dictated by the final regular season standings:

Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9 No. 2 vs. No. 7 No. 3 vs. No. 6 No. 4 vs. No. 5

Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9 No. 2 vs. No. 7 No. 3 vs. No. 6 No. 4 vs. No. 5



The first team to two wins will move on to the Conference Semifinals. Games 1 and 3 of each series will be hosted by the higher seed, while the lower seed hosts Game 2.

Conference Semifinals

The Conference Semifinals will be a single-elimination game between the winners of the Round One series, hosted by the higher seeds.

Eastern Conference Semifinals Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

Western Conference Semifinals Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series



Conference Finals

The Conference Finals will be a single-elimination game, hosted by the higher seeds.

Eastern Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed

Western Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed

The winner of each Conference Final match will advance to MLS Cup presented by Audi.

MLS Cup Final

A single game between the Eastern Conference champion and Western Conference champion, hosted by the higher seed.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The MLS Cup Playoffs will kickoff on Tuesday, October 22 with the Eastern Conference wild card game between CF Montreal and Atlanta United , followed by the Vancouver Whitecaps and Portland Timbers in the West on Wednesday.

Round One will get going on Friday as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take on the winner of the wild card game in the East.

An international break will put a pause on MLS Cup Playoff action for two weeks before the Conference Semifinals and Finals in late November.

The grand finale will take place on Saturday, December 7.

MLS Cup Playoffs Dates Wild Card Games October 22-23 Round One October 25 to November 10 Conference Semifinals November 23-24 Conference Finals November 30 - December 1 MLS Cup Final December 7