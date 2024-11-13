Well, round one of the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs did not go as expected. This is the league of chaos and, boy, did chaos reign.

Record-breaking top-seed Inter Miami CF fell to ninth seed Atlanta United , who needed multiple results to go their way on decision day to even get into the wild card game and then win in penalties to advance from the wildcard. It was statistically the biggest upset in MLS playoff history.

Second overall seed Columbus Crew SC lost to the NY Red Bulls , a team 19 points worse off in the regular season. No. 3 seed in the East, FC Cincinnati , will also watch the rest of the playoffs from home after falling to No. 6 seed New York City FC .

Every team can believe with merit they will be the last one standing, but all eight teams have their flaws. As the dust settles, what is the new hierarchy of teams still alive in the playoffs?

8 Atlanta United

I don’t feel great putting Atlanta last after that incredible series against Miami. Miami had their flaws but Atlanta performed incredibly, with match-winning performances from Brad Guzan and different attackers stepping up in big moments.

This should be bulletin board material for fans and I will deserve to be dunked on if they upset Orlando City SC , but of the final eight, can we totally trust the performance will repeat?

One final caveat: Last is relative! There are only eight teams left! Nothing but positivity here… but someone had to be last in these silly rankings.

7 Minnesota United

Another extremely fun story this season and playoffs, Minnesota United continue to defy the odds. Don’t forget this season started with a front office change and then a head coach who didn’t start until March. It was supposed to be a season of transition except they didn’t get the message.

Down the stretch, Minnesota were one of the hottest teams in MLS. They continued that in the playoffs against Real Salt Lake , though needed to win two penalty shootouts to get through.

Minnesota have an identity, with players all bought into the vision. They have a couple of attacking stars in Robin Lod and Kevin Yeboah, plus a match-winning goalkeeper who will never, ever be afraid of a big moment.

6 New York Red Bulls

It has been the case all season: the New York Red Bulls are a vastly different team with Emil Forsberg. And for the playoffs, Emil Forsberg is back.

Beyond Forsberg’s return, the Red Bulls also had a vintage defensive and gritty performance against Columbus. Defensive midfielder Daniel Edelman was fantastic, new DP defensive-midfielder Felipe Carballo got his first goal. Dylan Nealis proved an unlikely defensive hero as well.

If Forsberg is great and the defense as strong as it was last round, the Red Bulls are a legitimate threat.

5 NYCFC

An unlikely home game in the second round, NYCFC host rival RBNY at Citi Field.

While NYCFC are a different team at home than on the road, why can’t they come out of the Eastern Conference now that the top three seeds are all out?

With a strong defensive spine, one of the best goalkeepers in the league plus attacking players that stepped up with consistency down the stretch, NYCFC have a path to the final. Consistency has been elusive — particularly on the road — but all it takes is finding the right performances for a few weeks. That’s attainable.

4 Seattle Sounders

Quietly one of the league’s best teams for the second half of 2024, the Seattle Sounders can hang with anybody in the playoffs.

The club had the best defensive record in the league, have a couple potential match-winners in attack and have big-time winning experience. That is an excellent combination for the playoffs.

One worry is that it took two penalty shootouts to get past Houston, who finished both games down a man. Another worry is the fact that LAFC have owned them in recent times. Will they get revenge in the conference semifinals?

3 Orlando City

It all opened up for Orlando City SC , didn’t it? With the three seeds ahead of them eliminated, the Eastern Conference runs through Orlando now.

After a frustratingly slow start, Orlando have been among the best teams in the league for months. The club won six of their last eight regular season matches and 11 of their last 16.

Led by Facundo Torres and Martin Ojeda in attack, Orlando narrowly got past Charlotte FC after penalties in game three and now host Atlanta. Orlando did fall to Atlanta on the final day of the regular season.

2 LAFC

Los Angeles FC weren’t always entirely convincing against the Vancouver Whitecaps , but their opponent deserves a lot of credit for that.

LAFC got to MLS Cup last season and the Leagues Cup final this year, losing both on the road to Columbus. They did win the U.S. Open Cup this year, beating Seattle along the way, and are built for knockout runs with their talent.

What will happen with Olivier Giroud ? He was dropped from the starting lineup for game three against Vancouver and the club looked much more fluid in attack. Will Steve Cherundolo keep him on the bench to start next round?

LAFC have home field advantage for as long as they remain alive. That is a big boost to this group.

1 LA Galaxy

No team had a more dominant first round than the Los Angeles Galaxy , thrashing the Colorado Rapids over two games, winning by a combined score of 9-1.

Sure, the Rapids were missing two of their three best players for just about the whole series. Cole Bassett missed both games and Djordje Mihailovic only played the second. I’m very curious to see how it’ll go against Minnesota United, but for now, the Galaxy look like the best playoff team remaining.

The Galaxy have unmatched star power around Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil. Marco Reus came off the bench in both games, so did Diego Fagundez. What a luxury.

Defensively, they were completely unbothered by the Rapids over two games. Dropping Reus to the bench to put a two-way midfielder next to Puig will help with defensive transition.

Still, if both the Galaxy and LAFC get to the Western Conference final, that game will be at LAFC rather than LAFC because of a goal conceded deep in stoppage time on decision day.