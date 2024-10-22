After dramatic Decision Day upsets, the MLS Cup Playoffs officially begin with a pair of Wild Card matches kicking off the high-stakes postseason competition.

The single-elimination Eastern Conference match between No. 8 seed CF Montreal and No. 9 seed Atlanta United is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 7:30PM ET at Stade Saputo in Montreal.

The Western Conference Wild Card game follows on Oct. 23 at 7:30PM ET at Providence Park and features the No. 8 seed Vancouver Whitecaps as they face the No. 9 seed Portland Timbers .

Atlanta Faces Tough Test in Montréal

H2H in 2024: Montréal won both games (1-0, 2-1)

The winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card game between CF Montreal and Atlanta United will face the Supporters' Shield winning Inter Miami in the best-of-three series in round one of the playoffs.

The temperatures in Montréal are getting cooler in Canada, but Laurent Courtois' team heated things up and turned their season upside down from September, winning five of their last seven matches. Former Atlanta United MLS Cup Winner and MVP Josef Martínez, will be looking to derail Atlanta’s chances.

Martínez scored six times to help Montréal win four of its last five matches. In Saturday’s 2-0 home win over New York City FC to clinch their spot, he helped Caden Clark score their first goal before going on to score the second for Atlanta before halftime. Montréal, are in fantastic form.

"I mean, with the form we’re in now, and it’s a home game," said Caden Clark. "I think it’s fair to put us as favorites."

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United - Tale of the Tape Category CF Montréal Atlanta United Record (W-L-D) 11-13-10 10-14-10 Points 43 40 Goals For 48 46 Goals Against 64 49 Goal Differential -16 -3

Meanwhile, the path the Five Stripes took to reach the Wild Card round, circuitous as it was, meant they needed to win on Decision Day and hope for a loss from either Montréal or DC United. That help came in the form of Charlotte FC who bested DC United at Audi Field. Atlanta now hope to continue that streak of good luck and spoil Montréal’s better record and home advantage.

After losing to Montreal at home on October 2 (with two goals being scored against them by Martínez), Atlanta was close to elimination but then defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-1 and Orlando 2-1 on Decision Day to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Consecutive road wins have enhanced their confidence heading to Canada for their next test becoming accustomed to playing the role of underdog.

"When you get these opportunities, you’ve got to take them. You look at the Montreal game at home, it’s not like they created a ton of chances, but they took their chances, right," Atlanta’s Brad Guzan said. "And that was ultimately the difference. And so, you know, we know we need to continue to do that."

Portland Host Whitecaps in Western Conference Duel

H2H in 2024: One draw, one Portland win (2-0, 1-1)

The Portland Timbers have the edge heading into their elimination match against the Vancouver Whitecaps who are winless in their last seven and do not have automatic hosting rights in spite of being the higher seed due to a scheduling conflict at BP Place. The winner of the Wild Card match will advance to Round One and take on top seed Los Angeles FC in a Best-of-3 series.

The Whitecaps, who faced LAFC in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs round one, are limping into the playoffs after a four-match losing streak that concluded on Decision Day with their 2-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake .

They have scored just six goals in their last seven MLS games. With their head coach, Vanni Sartini, suspended for their match against Decision Day, the Whitecaps looked like they had a shot of capturing seventh place in the West when Ryan Gauld scored as a second-half substitute, but RSL's Diego Luna equalized before an own goal sealed the result.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps - Tale of the Tape Category Portland Timbers Vancouver Whitecaps Record (W-L-D) 12-11-11 13-13-8 Points 47 47 Goals For 65 52 Goals Against 56 49 Goal Differential +9 +3

Unlike the Whitecaps, Portland's luck turned back upright on Decision Day when they tied the Seattle Sounders 1-1, courtesy of a 68th minute goal from Antony to lift the Cascadia Cup for the sixth time (2009, 2010, 2012, 2017, 2022, 2024). It was also the first goal for Portland since a Sept. 28 game against of all opponents, Vancouver.

Overall this season, Evander set new single-season club records in goal contributions (34) and assists (19), and Jonathan Rodríguez led the team in goals scored (16). Vancouver will have its hands full to protect their goal from the trio of Evander, Rodríguez and Felips Mora who each scored 14 or more goals in the season, a league first.

This Wednesday's match is the first home playoff since 2021. The Portland Timbers aim to make history again as they seek their first MLS Cup since 2015.