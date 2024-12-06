290 days after the 2024 MLS season started, the league will crown its champion. The Los Angeles Galaxy and NY Red Bulls will face off in MLS Cup on Saturday in Carson, California (4:00 pm ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) to determine the league's 29 winner.

LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls

LA Galaxy return to MLS Cup for the first time since 2014, New York have a chance to win the first MLS Cup in their history

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Date: Saturday, December 7, 4:00 pm ET (2:30 pm ET pre-match show)

Saturday, December 7, 4:00 pm ET (2:30 pm ET pre-match show) TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Free), FOX, FOX Deportes

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Free), FOX, FOX Deportes Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California Odds: LA (-120), Draw (+270), RBNY (+275)

LA (-120), Draw (+270), RBNY (+275) Last meeting: LA 3-2 RBNY (April 25, 2021 - MLS Regular Season)

While they have won five MLS Cups, the Los Angeles Galaxy are back in the final for the first time since their 2014 win, a match in which they took down New England Revolution in Carson. In the decade since, they've undergone massive changes and struggles, with their dip in form culminating in a 2023 season in which they missed the playoffs entirely. With Los Angeles FC stealing much of the spotlight both locally and nationally, their remarkable resurgence has been a statement on many levels.

The Red Bulls have similarly been away from MLS Cup for many years - their only appearance came in a 2008 loss to Columbus Crew SC . They're looking to earn their first-ever Cup, one of just three MLS originals to never have won the trophy in the league's 29 seasons. Like the Galaxy, they've found their home market infringed on by New York City FC , who have been more successful on the pitch since joining MLS in 2015.

On the pitch, the teams couldn't be more different.

Under Greg Vanney and chief soccer officer Will Kuntz, the Galaxy have reinvented themselves from the side that missed the playoffs last season. The arrivals of Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Marco Reus have transformed the club, with 25-year-old former FC Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig as the centerpiece. During the regular season, the Galaxy had the third-most possession of any team and scored the third-most goals, playing an all-out attacking brand of soccer that has captivated the league.

Brutally, Puig tore his ACL during the Western Conference final, playing through the injury for more than 30 minutes and eventually setting up the match-winning goal. He'll miss the final (and most of the 2025 season), significantly altering the Galaxy's game plan and ability to break the Red Bulls down in possession.

Figuring out how to adapt in Puig's absence is the huge question for Vanney and his staff during the week. Marco Reus is the obvious replacement, but he was taken off with a groin issue at halftime of their Western Conference final win over Seattle Sounders (he's since said he'll be good to play in MLS Cup).

If Reus is truly 90 minutes fit, he's a very different type of player from Puig - there is no one in MLS, possibly global football who can do what Puig does - but he's a very capable playmaker, albeit a more direct one. Whoever bears the primary creative burden for the Galaxy will be tasked with finding Pec and Paintsil in transition moments and trying to capitalize on whatever space the Red Bulls allow.

Lining up on the other side, the NY Red Bulls are legitimately elite at denying space to their opponents. Sandro Schwarz's switch to a back five in the postseason has allowed them to absorb loads of pressure, happy to cede possession to the other side. They're not protagonists with the ball, but they play the game on their terms and are content to allow their opponent to make mistakes on the ball, at which point they'll quickly overload and win the ball back before springing an incredibly direct counterattack the other way.

Carlos Coronel has been arguably the best player in the postseason besides Riqui Puig. The Paraguay international goalkeeper has made 19 saves in four matches during their playoff run, denying nearly four goals according to American Soccer Analysis's expected goals model. This has been crucial for New York, who haven't created loads of chances at the other end. When the margins have been tight, Coronel has been the difference.

Defensively solid and always threatening from set pieces, the Red Bulls are the polar opposites of the Galaxy in virtually every aspect. But like the Galaxy, they'll be dependent on their star attackers Emil Forsberg and Lewis Morgan to be the difference, and will need them to be clinical with whatever opportunities they get.

Despite missing Puig, the Galaxy still have talent in the final third that most other clubs would kill for, and have the huge advantage of playing at home. They're the heavy favorites for a reason. The Red Bulls will likely try to stay compact and keep their goal intact with the hopes of nabbing a goal from transition or a set piece, but it's a tough high-wire act to pull off for 90 minutes against a team like this. It will be a close match, but the Galaxy are the more complete team.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 NY Red Bulls