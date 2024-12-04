It's here! 290 days after the campaign started, the 2024 MLS season will come to an end with MLS Cup , pitting the Los Angeles Galaxy against the NY Red Bulls .

Both founding members from the league's debut season in 1996, the two sides are among the league's most historic and recognizable, and both are hoping that an MLS Cup win will mark their return following long periods of struggle for both sides. While the Galaxy have won five MLS Cups, they haven't been to the final since their 2014 win over the New England Revolution , and in many ways they've been surpassed by their cross-town rivals Los Angeles FC , who have won an MLS Cup and made another appearance in the final since their 2018 debut.

The Red Bulls, on the other hand, have never won an MLS Cup, falling to the Columbus Crew SC in their lone appearance back in 2008. They, too, have had their territory infringed on by a new rival. Not only have New York City FC made their home in New York City proper, but they won an MLS Cup in 2021, just six years into their existence.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Hudson River in New Jersey, the Red Bulls have struggled to captivate the imaginations or the attention of the wider American fan base. An upset MLS Cup win would be a statement of intent for the franchise going forward.

Ahead of the final, we're breaking down the three keys to victory for each team here at GIVEMESPORT. Who do you think will take home the 2024 MLS Cup? Let us know in the comments.

LA Galaxy's Keys To Victory

The hosts will have to cope without their playmaker Riqui Puig

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Break down the Red Bulls' defense in possession

Losing Riqui Puig to a torn ACL in the Western Conference final is a game-defining blow for the Galaxy. More than any team in MLS, their game model is centered around Puig, who leads the league with a staggering 14.8 percent of the Galaxy's total touches and has averaged 123 passes a game in the postseason.

With Marco Reus 's status for Saturday in doubt with a nagging groin issue, Greg Vanney may be forced to play without his two primary chance creators against a Red Bulls team that loves to concede possession and bait their opponents into mistakes on the ball before hitting them in transition. Aside from the fact that the Galaxy have been built as a ball-dominant team, they'll be forced to be the protagonists, both by nature of playing at home and by the Red Bulls' approach.

If Reus is able to play, he'll be asked to shoulder a lot of the creative burden. If he can't go, things look much less certain. The Galaxy will certainly control the bulk of possession, but whether they can turn possession into clear looks at goal is another question.

Mark Delgado was impressive against Seattle Sounders last weekend, and while he's a reliable metronome and gives other attackers a platform to succeed, he's not the type of player to pull apart a defense.

Greg Vanney will certainly have to get creative with his selection, but how effective the Galaxy are with the ball is going to decide the match.

Be defensively strong from set pieces

The Red Bulls are a consistent threat from set pieces. Three of their goals in the playoffs have come from dead ball situations, with players like Sean Nealis and Andrés Reyes consistently a threat to get on the end of a ball into the box and score. Conversely, the Galaxy allowed 15 goals from set pieces during the regular season, the second-most in MLS.

With the Red Bulls likely looking to take an incredibly direct approach, including heavily emphasizing every set piece opportunity they get, defender Maya Yoshida will need to marshal his back line and ensure they stay organized and alert from every corner kick and free kick.

Capitalize on chances in attacking transition

While the Red Bulls unsurprisingly like to press the ball, they've actually played fairly deep. As MLSSoccer.com's Matt Doyle pointed out on a recent episode of ExtraTime Radio, New York have actually dropped their lines in the playoffs.

"The Red Bulls' line of confrontation in that first game [of Round One] against the Columbus Crew SC was actually 12 yards lower than their typical line of confrontation," he said. "...But throughout these playoffs — it's why they went to five at the back — it's been about absorbing pressure and allowing the other team to make mistakes."

For the Galaxy, who love nothing more than to see Gabriel Pec or Joseph Paintsil in space in the open field, it means that opportunities to hit New York on the counterattack will be at a premium. In moments when the Red Bulls commit numbers forward in the press, they will leave space in behind, although not nearly as frequently as they've done in the past. If the Galaxy can find a way to play through this pressure, they'll have a few looks to attack in space. They can't afford to waste these moments.

New York Red Bulls Keys To Victory

The visitors have been defensively resolute all postseason

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Keep the game in front of them

As mentioned above, the Red Bulls have still pressed, but they've dropped their lines deeper and have been less focused on winning the ball high up the pitch and more focused on denying their opponents passing lanes through the middle.

Against Columbus Crew SC and New York City FC , two of the better teams in possession, they sat fairly deep, stayed compact, and forced their opponent to cycle the ball around outside of the box without allowing entry passes into the box. While they don't play like a traditional protagonist, in a way they're the ones who decide where and how the game is played.

Up against the Galaxy, who averaged 56.7 percent possession in MLS per FBRef.com (the third-highest possession total in MLS), the Red Bulls will need to be alert at all times without the ball. To their credit, they're set up for it.

Get Lewis Morgan and Emil Forsberg involved in the attack

Emil Forsberg 's return to health has been a significant part of New York's improved form in the playoffs. He's scored a goal and an assist in four playoff matches, but he's been much more important outside of the stats sheet, serving as the Red Bulls' primary creative hub and helping them relieve pressure with tidy linking play to help them find space in transition. He'll be at the heart of whatever the Red Bulls do in the attack.

Lewis Morgan , on the other hand, hasn't found the back of the net himself after leading the Red Bulls with 13 goals during the regular season. He's still been involved, though, picking up two assists, including the match-winning assist for their first win over Columbus. Playing in a more central role this season, he's been heavily involved in their attack, and his partnership with Forsberg and Dante Vanzier has been crucial in their run to MLS Cup .

With the Red Bulls almost certain to get the majority of their chances in transition, Forsberg and Morgan's connection will be absolutely crucial.

Get another standout performance from Carlos Coronel

The 2024 playoffs have been filled with spectacular goalkeeper performances, like New York City FC 's Matt Freese and Seattle Sounders ' Stefan Frei . For the Red Bulls, Carlos Coronel has been absolutely incredible.

Per American Soccer Analysis, only Stefan Frei has a better goals minus expected goals value in the postseason. Coronel has saved the Red Bulls right around four goals, essentially denying a goal per game during their run to the final.

For a team that has been out-shot at an average of 10 to 17 in the postseason, Coronel's role holds even more importance. He's been absolutely crucial to their success, and he'll need to be at the top of his game once again on Saturday.