The MLS Playoffs begin on Tuesday, October 22, and the nine teams representing the Western Conference are already determined, but a pivotal Decision Day on Saturday will decide which teams will possess the final two spots in the Eastern Conference. Four teams are in play for those two final positions — DC United , CF Montreal , Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United .

Heading into Decision Day, the top three spots in the Eastern Conference are Inter Miami , Columbus Crew SC , and FC Cincinnati , while the remaining nine playoff spots are in play, with four teams competing for the two Wild Card spots.

New York City FC and Orlando City SC are both competing for fourth position and home-field advantage in the first round of them playoffs is at stake. DC United and CF Montréal are defending their current wild card positions and have home field advantage, but could be overtaken by the gritty Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United. All matches are played at 6pm ET on Saturday, October 19.

D.C. United

Saturday vs. Charlotte FC - 6PM ET at Audi Field

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Current Golden Boot leader Christian Benteke and DC United are eighth in the Eastern Conference. A win or draw ensures their Wild Card position. They could also qualify with a loss, depending on how Philadelphia and Atlanta do.

DC have won their last two contests succeeding in jumping just above the playoff line and are in a position to end a five-year stretch of missing out. They are in the best form of their season. Since their 11-match winless stretch, The Black & Red are 6W-2L-2D. A simple win on Decision Day does the trick.

DC United Clinching Scenarios DC Win/Draw vs. Charlotte Montréal lose vs. NYCFC AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND DC have tiebreaker advantage over Montréal Montréal lose vs. NYCFC AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando AND DC have tiebreaker advantage over Montréal Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando

CF Montréal

Saturday vs. NYCFC - 6PM ET at Stade Saputo

Montréal, in ninth place, are playing to retain their Wild Card spot, and possibly host that round on Wednesday. With a win or a draw, they make the playoffs. However, a loss and a win by either Atlanta United or Philadelphia Union, and Montréal will miss the playoffs due to their poor goal differential, which is the second tiebreak after wins.

CF Montréal Clinching Scenarios Montréal win/draw vs. NYCFC DC lose vs. Charlotte AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal have tiebreaker advantage over DC DC lose vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando AND Montréal have tiebreaker advantage over Atlanta Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando

Philadelphia Union

Saturday vs. FC Cincinnati - 6PM ET at Subaru Park

The Philadelphia Union, on the precipice of missing their first playoffs since 2017, have had a tumultuous season and are 11th in the Eastern Conference. They need to beat Cincinnati, and both DC United and Montréal need to lose. Not only that, but they must then hold the goal differential tiebreaker.

Regardless of whether the Union win their final regular season match or not, Jim Curtin and his side have had a season they would rather forget, a fact reflected by their poor performance at home (4W-5D-7L). This is their worst season in club history, but a win at home against Cincinnati would represent an emotional victory for their fans before they start fresh for next year.

They have the opportunity against a Cincinnati team that has secured their playoff position in third place in the East but are winless in their last four.

Philadelphia Union Clinching Scenarios Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal lose vs. NYCFC AND DC lose vs. Charlotte Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal lose vs. NYCFC AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND DC lose vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta lose/draw at Orlando Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND DC lose vs. Charlotte AND Philadelphia have tiebreaker advantage over Atlanta

Atlanta United

Saturday vs. Orlando SC - 6pm ET at Inter&Co Stadium

Atlanta are 12th in the Eastern Conference. There are a host of permutations of scenarios under which they could still leapfrog and reach the playoffs and their fate isn't in their own hands alone. Atlanta United lags behind DC United and CF Montreal by three points, but would secure the second tiebreaker (goal differential) if they tie on points.

Atlanta United is tied on points with the Union. If both Atlanta United and the Philadelphia Union win on Saturday, the teams would be tied for the first tiebreaker, but the Union would have the second tiebreaker. Regardless, this is a must-win scenario for the 5-Stripes, so their sole focus on Saturday will be building on the confidence and momentum from their win against NYRB before the international break.

Atlanta United Clinching Scenarios Atlanta win at Orlando AND Montréal lose vs. NYCFC AND DC lose vs. Charlotte Atlanta win at Orlando AND Montréal lose vs. NYCFC AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati Atlanta win at Orlando AND Montréal lose vs. NYCFC AND Atlanta have tiebreaker advantage over Philadelphia Atlanta win at Orlando AND DC lose vs. Charlotte AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Cincinnati Atlanta win at Orlando AND DC lose vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta have tiebreaker advantage over Philadelphia