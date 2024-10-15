The 2024 MLS regular season wraps up on Saturday. 28 of 29 teams will play on Decision Day, with already-eliminated Toronto FC the lone side to miss out.

Four teams can still clinch a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs, and the top spot in the Western Conference is still up for grabs. At GIVEMESPORT, we're diving into the top stories to watch in a packed day of action.

1 Eastern Conference Playoff Race

DC United and CF Montréal currently occupy the final two playoff spots, with Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union still in play

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Both of the Wild Card spots in the MLS Eastern Conference are still up for grabs, and four teams are still in play. DC United (8th place, 40 points) and CF Montreal (9th place, 40 points) currently occupy the two spots, and both would be safe with a draw from their matches.

But hot on their heels are Philadelphia Union (11th place, 37 points) and Atlanta United (12th place, 37 points). Wins from Philadelphia and Atlanta and losses from DC and Montréal would have all four tied on points and the first tiebreaker (wins), with Philadelphia and Atlanta jumping into the playoff spots on goal difference.

Eastern Conference Playoff Picture Team Position Opponent Points Record Goal Difference DC United 8th vs. Charlotte FC 40 10W-10D-13L -15 CF Montréal 9th vs. New York City FC 40 10W-10D-13L -18 Philadelphia Union 11th vs. FC Cincinnati 37 9W-10D-14L +8 Atlanta United 12th at Orlando City 37 9W-10D-14L -4 All Eastern Conference matches kick off at 6 pm ET on Saturday, October 19

Atlanta appears to have the most difficult path. Not only are they on the outside looking in, but they have to travel to a red-hot Orlando City SC side who have won 11 of their last 15 matches. They've outscored their opponents 39-19 in that stretch, finding their form at just the right time. They're also fighting to defend their spot in the top-four, with New York City FC just two points behind.

Speaking of New York City FC , they head to Montréal on a three-match winning streak, needing to make up their two-point deficit on Orlando to jump into the top-four and secure home field advantage in their Round One series. It's a difficult fixture for Montréal.

2 Western Conference Title Race

The top spot in the West is still up for grabs

Credit: Ryan Sun-Imagn Images

The title race in the MLS Western Conference is coming down to the wire. LA Galaxy have a three-point lead at the top, but LAFC are breathing down their necks. A loss for the Galaxy and a win for the Black & Gold would see them finish the season with even records, and then goal difference would come into play.

That's where things favor LAFC. They're hosting San Jose Earthquakes , who have put together one of the single-worst seasons in MLS history. The Quakes conceded their 75th goal of the season in their last match, tying the single-season record for MLS's worst defense.

Up against an LAFC team who have already bagged 60 this season, they should break the record by a comfortable margin. With LA Galaxy traveling to face a difficult Houston Dynamo side, there could be late drama at the top of the Western Conference table.

Eastern Conference Playoff Picture Team Position Opponent Points Record Goal Difference LA Galaxy 1st at Houston Dynamo 64 19W-7D-7L +20 LAFC 2nd vs. San Jose Earthquakes 61 18W-7D-8L +18 All Western Conference matches kick off at 9 pm ET on Saturday, October 19

3 Miami's Chance To Make History

Messi and Co. need three points to set the single-season points record

The soccer gods clearly have a sense of poetic irony. After their 1-0 win against Toronto FC last weekend, Inter Miami sit on 71 points, two shy of the single-season record. In a juicy twist, their Decision Day opponent is New England Revolution , who still hold the record after their incredible 2021 season, in which they claimed 73 points.

MLS Single-Season Points Records Team Points Season New England Revolution 73 2021 Los Angeles FC 72 2019 New York Red Bulls 71 2018 Inter Miami CF 71 2024 Toronto FC 69 2017 Atlanta United FC 69 2018 FC Cincinnati 69 2023 Los Angeles Galaxy 68 1998

Miami will be the heavy favorites at their home stadium, and the Revs are already eliminated from the playoffs. Still, they're playing for pride against the darlings of Major League Soccer and won't go down without a fight. Their match on Saturday will be must-watch.

4 Individual Awards On The Line

The Golden Boot is still up for grabs, while ballots for the league MVP are due on October 21

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

MLS's ballots for their End-of-Season awards are due on October 21, the Monday immediately following Decision Day. Christian Benteke can mathematically clinch the Golden Boot award, and goes into the final day with a commanding four-goal lead. With DC United needing at least a point to ensure they continue playing, and given the fact that he's scored nine goals in his last 11 appearances, the former Belgium international will be the heavy favorite for the award.

It's not a done deal, though. Columbus Crew SC 's Cucho Hernández and LAFC's Dénis Bouanga are each on 19 goals, and both have more assists (MLS uses assists as the Golden Boot tiebreaker). It wouldn't be out of the question for one of the league's two most dangerous wingers to go on a tear in their final game and make it a real race for the award.

MLS Golden Boot Race Player Team Goals Assists Christian Benteke DC United 23 7 Cucho Hernández Columbus Crew 19 13 Dénis Bouanga LAFC 19 11 Luis Suárez Inter Miami 18 7 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake 17 12 Daniel Gazdag Philadelphia Union 17 3 Lionel Messi Inter Miami 17 15 Jonathan Rodríguez Portland Timbers 16 7 Alonso Martínez New York City FC 16 3

Similarly, could someone make a late push for the league MVP award? Lionel Messi will certainly garner votes based on name recognition alone, and the numbers he's put up in limited minutes have been truly historic.

Cucho Hernández has been effervescent for Columbus Crew SC , though, dominating in multiple competitions and building a resumé of memorable moments. If either player has a spectacular showing during the final matchday of the year, they could swing the narrative in their favor.

5 Regional Rivalries Coming Home

The Cascadia Cup and the Southern Championship Belt will be decided

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

When the Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers meet at Lumen Field on Saturday evening, they'll do so knowing that whoever wins will also win the Cascadia Cup.

The trophy, a fan-organized tournament between the three clubs that has existed since the 2004 season, is highly regarded by each of the organizations and gives added spice to the Western Conference's final day, in which the majority of the table has already been decided.

The Vancouver Whitecaps can't add to their Cascadia Cup tally, but they'll be desperate for a win at Real Salt Lake while eying the result of Minnesota United 's match against St. Louis CITY SC ; the Loons are currently two points ahead of Vancouver for the final automatic spot in Round One, with the 'Caps looking set for a spot in the play-in rounds.

2024 Cascadia Cup Standings Team Points Record Goal Difference Vancouver Whitecaps FC 8 2W-2D-2L -2 Portland Timbers 7 2W-1D-2L +1 Seattle Sounders FC 7 2W-1D-2L +1

Similarly, the Southern Championship Belt is still up for grabs, and DC United 's match against Charlotte FC will decide the winner. Like the Cascadia Cup, this is another fan-created trophy, developed between supporters of DC, Charlotte, Nashville SC and Atlanta United ahead of the 2022 season.

Nashville SC are the only side yet to have won the belt, although their 4-3 loss to DC United in September means that another team will clinch the belt for the first time.

2024 Southern Championship Belt Table Team Points Record GD Charlotte FC 9 3W-0D-2L 1 DC United 9 3W-0D-2L 1 Nashville SC 7 2W-1D-3L -1 Atlanta United 7 2W-1D-3L -2

With DC and Charlotte tied on points and goal difference, the winner of their Decision Day match will win the tournament.

6 Hany Mukhtar's Chance At History

The 2022 MLS MVP winner could become the first player to log double-digit goals and assists in four consecutive seasons

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

It's been a down year for Hany Mukhtar and Nashville SC , who will miss the playoffs for the first time in club history. While their season is essentially over against an also-eliminated Chicago Fire FC , there's still something to play for.

Mukhtar is on eight goals and 10 assists this season, needing two goals in his final match to put him on double-digit goals and assists for the season. If he hits that mark, he'll be the first player in MLS history to reach double-digit goals and assists in four consecutive seasons.

Hany Mukhtar Goals and Assists Record Season Goals Assists Games 2024* 8* 10* 31* 2023 15 11 34 2022 23 11 33 2021 16 12 31 Stats via MLSSoccer.com

Fortunately for Mukhtar, he's in a good run of form. After struggling for much of the season, he's bagged three goals and three assists in his last six games. He also loves playing against Chicago. In four appearances against the Fire, he's scored six goals and added one assist. He's scored two hat-tricks against Chicago, including his famous three goals in six minutes in 2021, the fastest hat-trick in MLS history.

Only four other players in MLS history have had 10 goals and 10 assists in any four seasons. FC Cincinnati 's Luciano Acosta became the most recent member of the club this year, with 13 goals and 19 assists to follow up his MVP-winning 2023 campaign.

Players With 4 Seasons of 10 Goals and 10 Assists Player Year Team Goals Assists Luciano Acosta 2024* FC Cincinnati 13* 19* Luciano Acosta 2023 FC Cincinnati 15 12 Luciano Acosta 2022 FC Cincinnati 10 19 Luciano Acosta 2018 DC United 10 17 Diego Valeri 2018 Portland Timbers 10 12 Diego Valeri 2017 Portland Timbers 21 11 Diego Valeri 2014 Portland Timbers 11 14 Diego Valeri 2013 Portland Timbers 10 13 Jaime Moreno 2008 DC United 10 10 Jaime Moreno 2006 DC United 11 10 Jaime Moreno 1999 DC United 10 13 Jaime Moreno 1998 DC United 16 11 Preki 2003 Kansas City Wizards 12 17 Preki 1998 Kansas City Wizards 10 13 Preki 1997 Kansas City Wizards 12 17 Preki 1996 Kansas City Wizards 18 13 Stats via MLSSoccer.com

Mukhtar became just the second player in league history to accumulate double-digit goals and assists in three consecutive seasons, joining Preki (1996-1998) as the only two players in MLS to achieve that feat.