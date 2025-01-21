In MLS , missing on even one designated player can send your season on a negative path. Missing on two (or injuries)? That typically derails everything.

One of the unique rules in MLS compared to global soccer is the DP rule, which allows clubs to have three DPs who can be paid whatever you want but count against the cap at a fixed cost. For instance, Lionel Messi was paid $20.5 million in salary last year but counted against the cap at the Maximum Salary Budget Charge ($683,750). Ditto for every other player listed below.

Often, the more successful your DPs are, the better the team is. It's not exclusive, but a good guiding line.

This season is different as MLS clubs were able to have two DPs and four U-22 initiative players. Some did that. Perhaps next year we'll include all six slots no matter how they're divvied up, but MLS clubs still spend significantly more money on DPs than U-22s.

One quick note: MLS officially includes secondary assists (i.e. the pass-before-the-pass), but for the purpose of this piece, we’re only counting primary assists. Also, only MLS regular season stats are counted.

There are more ways for DPs to impact the game than goals and assists, but most teams spend the heaviest for goal contributions, so it’s a good snapshot. The bolded number next to the totals are where each team's DP numbers ranked across the 29 clubs in MLS in 2024.

Atlanta United

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Player Minutes Goals Assists Alexey Miranchuk 748 3 1 Thiago Almada 1,392 6 1 Giorgos Giakmoumakis 721 5 1 TOTALS 2,861 (28th) 14 (18th) 3 (28th)

This is a tricky one, given Atlanta transferred out both Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis this summer (to the tune of a combined $31.5 million up-front, plus add-ons). Bartosz Slisz technically finished the year as a DP, but he won't be next year. It makes more sense to center on the three picked.

Alexey Miranchuk was the first big-money important in the summer to replace Almada/Giakoumakis. Two more DPs will come in 2025, probably both in the winter.

These numbers will be significantly better in 2025.

Austin FC

Player Minutes Goals Assists Sebastian Driussi 2,257 7 3 Osman Bukari 614 1 2 Emiliano Rigoni 702 1 0 TOTALS 3,573 (24th) 9 (27th) 5 (T-25th)

The top of the roster is a good place to start to explain why Austin’s 2024 was disappointing, with Emiliano Rigoni bought out in the spring, Sebastian Driussi under-performing and Osman Bukari arriving in the summer.

This list will look much different after 2025 as Austin completely overhauled their DP situation by likely breaking their club-record transfer this winter alone to sign Brandon Vazquez ($10m) and soon should add Myrto Uzuni ($12.3m).

Charlotte FC

Player Minutes Goals Assists Liel Abada 1,637 7 1 Karol Swiderski 530 6 2 Pep Biel/Enzo Copetti 1,108 3 4 TOTALS 3,275 (26th) 16 (T-16th) 7 (T-19th)

Charlotte FC ’s squad was a work in progress in 2024, yet they were still among the better teams in the league. Expectations are high for 2025 with that foundation set and more to come from the top of the roster.

Liel Abada was brought in and debuted at the end of March. Pep Biel arrived on the final day of the summer transfer window. Karol Swiderski spent the first half of the season on loan at Hellas Verona.

Biel is back, but won’t be a DP in 2025. Abada will be a key player but Swiderski could leave.

Wilfried Zaha is being signed and, if Swiderski leaves, another DP could arrive.

Chicago Fire

Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

Player Minutes Goals Assists Hugo Cuypers 2,617 10 2 Gaston Gimenez 1,690 1 2 Xherdan Shaqiri 745 2 1 TOTALS 5,052 (14th) 13 (T-19th) 5 (T-25th)

Hugo Cuypers had a solid debut MLS season, one that is expected to improve in 2025 with a better team and system around him.

Gaston Gimenez is gone with Jonathan Bamba soon to arrive as the first of possibly two new DPs. Xherdan Shaqiri left last summer.

FC Cincinnati

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Player Minutes Goals Assists Lucho Acosta 2,704 14 16 Obi Nwobodo 2,456 0 1 Gioacchini/Boupendza 1,045 2 1 TOTALS 6,205 (7th) 16 (T-16th) 18 (T-3rd)

Lucho Acosta was once again elite, carrying Cincinnati’s attack through much of the season. Obinna Nwobodo is a midfield lynchpin, but his contributions never show up on the stats sheet. Aaron Boupendza was an absolute disaster of a signing, while Nicholas Gioacchini was always meant to be a short-term band-aid, but even then had next to no impact.

Spending a league-record transfer fee on Kevin Denkey is certainly a signal of intent, and the Togo international should instantly be one of the best strikers in the league. But will Lucho be back? It’s a massive question mark with just over a month to go before the season kicks off.

Colorado Rapids

Player Minutes Goals Assists Djordje Mihailovic 2,473 11 10 Rafa Navarro 2,773 15 1 Kevin Cabral 1,309 5 2 TOTALS 6,555 (6th) 31 (T-3rd) 13 (T-8th)

The new-look Colorado Rapids had an explosive attack last year, led by new-signing Djordje Mihailovic and Rafael Navarro. Navarro was initially on loan, but the club made the deal permanent in the summer.

Kevin Cabral is the club’s third DP, who added five goals and two assists to the total.

Columbus Crew

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Player Minutes Goals Assists Cucho Hernandez 2,113 19 10 Diego Rossi 2,627 12 7 Darlington Nagbe 2,347 0 1 TOTALS 7,078 (3rd) 31 (T-3rd) 18 (T-3rd)

Cucho Hernandez led the way for the Columbus Crew SC in 2024, and he was phenomenal once again.

The Colombian forward was an MLS MVP finalist, finishing second to Lionel Messi . He also led the club to win Leagues Cup and to the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Diego Rossi and Darlington Nagbe were each awesome last year as well. All three will be focal points for 2025.

D.C. United

Player Minutes Goals Assists Christian Benteke 2,594 23 5 Mateusz Klich 2,664 2 5 Matti Peltola 2,218 0 0 TOTALS 7,476 (2nd) 25 (6th) 10 (T-20th)

DC United forward Christian Benteke won the 2024 MLS Golden Boot and was named to Best XI, but the club narrowly missed out on the playoffs in their first season of a rebuild.

We’ll see if 2025 is better, but Benteke and Klich will be the only two DPs — And Klich will be playing for Atlanta United!

FC Dallas

Player Minutes Goals Assists Petar Musa 2,297 16 3 Jesus Ferreira 1,319 5 3 Alan Velasco 370 2 0 TOTALS 3,986 (21st) 23 (T-7th) 6 (T-23rd)

We’ll never know what could have been for this trio, a group that makes a ton of sense on paper but never got long stretches to see it in real life due to injury.

Alan Velasco missed most of the year with a torn ACL, and he has now been transferred to Boca Juniors. Jesus Ferreira missed a lot of time with injury too and he, too, was traded to Seattle.

Petar Musa, the new club-record signing, was excellent in his debut season.

Houston Dynamo

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Player Minutes Goals Assists Hector Herrera 1,616 1 1 Ezequiel Ponce 741 5 0 Sebas Ferreira 723 5 3 TOTALS 3,080 (27th) 11 (25th) 4 (27th)

Hector Herrera missed significant time with injury in 2024 after a Best XI season in 2023. He’s gone in 2025, as is Sebas Ferreira, who the club just bought out.

New club-record signing Ezequiel Ponce arrived in the summer and impressed. The attack will revolve around him this season.

Sporting KC

Player Minutes Goals Assists Alan Pulido 1,953 7 4 Nemanja Radoja 2,127 1 3 Daniel Salloi 2,120 3 4 TOTALS 6,200 (8th) 11 (T-23rd) 11 (15th)

Alan Pulido once again struggled with injuries in 2024 (as he has throughout his tenure), and Sporting will be thankful that Chivas swooped in with a transfer offer, allowing them to get out from under his long-term contract.

Nemanja Radoja and Daniel Salloi are the two DPs on the roster heading into 2025, and both can be bought down.

LA Galaxy

Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Player Minutes Goals Assists Riqui Puig 2,539 13 9 Gabriel Pec 2,727 16 12 Joseph Paintsil 2,294 15 5 TOTALS 7,560 (1st) 44 (1st) 26 (1st)

To win MLS Cup, you need your best players to be your best players. It’s a Bruce Arena truism that the LA Galaxy personified in 2024.

The Galaxy were top of MLS in minutes played, goals scored and primary assists by DPs in 2025. Their goals and assists were far and away first place.

Built around Riqui Puig and two new, high-priced wingers in Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil, the Galaxy rode a star-studded attack to lift MLS Cup.

Puig will miss a large portion of 2025 with a torn ACL, but Pec and Paintsil can still carry the squad.

LAFC

Player Minutes Goals Assists Denis Bouanga 2,753 20 9 Olivier Giroud 605 0 1 TOTALS 3,358 (24th) 20 (12th) 10 (T-16th)

This is an unfair representation of the top of LAFC’s roster for a couple reasons:

The club got a ton of production from U-22 initiative players (Mateusz Bogusz, Cristian Olivera, David Martinez), all of which were significant investments, like DPs are. Olivier Giroud arrived midseason. Eduard Atuesta, I believe, held the DP charge for the first half of the season but not the whole year and was just a placeholder before Giroud arrived.

It won’t be too dissimilar in 2025, other than Giroud having a full season of minutes and a full preseason underneath him, as LAFC will keep a DP spot open as part of their chase for Antoine Griezmann.

We'll see what other moves John Thorrington and Neil McGuinness have up their sleeves.

Inter Miami

Player Minutes Goals Assists Lionel Messi 1,918 20 9 Sergio Busquets 2,485 1 4 TOTALS 4,403 (21st) 21 (10th) 13 (T-8th)

Miami were one of the teams to do two DPs and four U-22s, to accommodate four key young players (and add an extra $2 million GAM to be able to keep the team cap compliant).

Lionel Messi was named MLS MVP despite playing only 1,918 minutes because of how dominant he was, leading the team to set a new points record and a Supporters' Shield.

Sergio Busquets was durable, which proved hugely important as Messi missed time on international duty and injury.

Minnesota United

Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

Player Minutes Goals Assists Teemu Pukki 939 4 0 Kelvin Yeboah 709 7 1 Lod/Pereyra 2,794 7 14 TOTALS 4,442 (20th) 18 (T-14th) 15 (T-6th)

Robin Lod was a DP for Minnesota until his contract was bought down in August, putting him in the TAM range. Whatever designation he occupies, he’s one of MLS’s best and most underrated players. Kelvin Yeboah arrived in the summer window and looks like an absolute star, bagging seven goals in just over 700 minutes.

The jury is still out on Joaquin Pereyra. Teemu Pukki was bought out.

CF Montréal

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Player Minutes Goals Assists Victor Wanyama 403 0 0 TOTALS 403 (29th) 0 (29th) 0 (29th)

Yes, CF Montréal’s lone DP last year was Victor Wanyama, a player relegated to the bench. He has since departed the club. Second-fewest minutes by DPs was 2,861— almost 1,500 more than MTL.

There’s not so much more to say here, is there?

Nashville SC

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn

Player Minutes Goals Assists Hany Mukhtar 2,745 8 9 Sam Surridge 2,387 12 2 Walker Zimmerman 1,927 1 1 TOTALS 7,059 (4th) 21 (T-10th) 12 (14th)

Sam Surridge had a fairly productive year, even after missing time with injuries and amidst a struggling supporting cast. Hany Mukhtar had a down year but still logged 17 goal contributions. Those two are solid producers.

The real question is Walker Zimmerman, who is certainly a top-tier defender, but is 31 and has missed significant time with injury over the last few seasons. On the last year of his contract, it would be a surprise to see Nashville bring him back as a DP next year.

New England Revolution