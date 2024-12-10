The committees that shape the future of Major League Soccer roster rules have had serious discussions about adding a cash-based internal trade market and could vote on it this week when the MLS Board of Governors meets in New York, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The internal trade market would allow MLS clubs to make trade offers with real cash rather than allocation money, much like the rest of global soccer, sources say. Those sources add this would not replace allocation money, but offer another avenue. For instance, teams could still do allocation money trades if it's approved.

Sources are optimistic this idea could be voted on and come to fruition this week, but nothing is guaranteed. An internal cash trade or transfer market has long been discussed by various committees and has come close in previous years, with many sources around the league having expected it to be implemented.

For new salary cap/roster rules to be implemented in MLS, it has to be voted on by the sporting and competition committee (previously known as the product strategy committee). Before it gets there, it has to be recommended by the sporting committee.

For more on those inner workings,The Athletic's Paul Tenorio wrote an in-depth feature describing the ins-and-outs of the committees last year. In it, Tenorio reported members of the sporting and competition committee included owners Clark Hunt (FC Dallas), Merritt Paulson (Portland Timbers), Greg Kerfoot (Vancouver Whitecaps), Adrian Hanauer (Seattle Sounders), Larry Berg (LAFC) and more.

Most of the chief soccer officers (top sporting executive at every club) reached by GIVEMESPORT have expressed support for the potential introduction of an internal cash trade market.