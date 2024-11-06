As in most North American professional sports leagues, MLS is governed by a playoff system. Since the inaugural season in 1996, this format has undergone a number of changes, but the ultimate aim is still to award the championship title to the best team.

In the United States, MLS is divided into two mini-leagues, the MLS Eastern Conference and the MLS Western Conference , at the end of which the best teams compete for the MLS Cup.

The first round is based on a best-of-three system, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final contested in a single match. But it is only in the final that a team from the West meets a team from the East.

Because before they can reach the final, each team has to get rid of its opponents in order to claim the title of Conference Champion. In the East, no fewer than 12 different teams have dominated their Eastern counterparts and had the honor of featuring in THE must-win game.

Major League Soccer Eastern Conference Winners Year Winners Runners-up 1996 D.C. United Tampa Bay Mutiny 1997 D.C. United Columbus Crew SC 1998 D.C. United Columbus Crew SC 1999 D.C. United Columbus Crew SC 2000 No conference playoffs 2001 No conference playoffs 2002 New England Revolution Columbus Crew SC 2003 Chicago Fire New England Revolution 2004 D.C. United New England Revolution 2005 New England Revolution Chicago Fire 2006 New England Revolution D.C. United 2007 New England Revolution Chicago Fire 2008 Columbus Crew SC Chicago Fire 2009 Real Salt Lake Chicago Fire 2010 Colorado Rapids San Jose Earthquakes 2011 Houston Dynamo Sporting Kansas City 2012 Houston Dynamo D.C. United 2013 Sporting Kansas City Houston Dynamo 2014 New England Revolution New York Red Bulls 2015 Columbus Crew SC New York Red Bulls 2016 Toronto FC Montreal Impact 2017 Toronto FC Columbus Crew SC 2018 Atlanta United FC New York Red Bulls 2019 Toronto FC Atlanta United FC 2020 Columbus Crew SC New England Revolution 2021 New York City FC Philadelphia Union 2022 Philadelphia Union New York City FC 2023 Columbus Crew SC FC Cincinnati

12 Chicago Fire FC

2003 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 5 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009)

Far from the difficulties they face today, Chicago Fire FC got off to a flying start in North America's top flight. They were crowned MLS champions in their first season in the top flight, and went on to confirm their new status in subsequent seasons, consistently finishing top of the Eastern Conference standings until 2003.

A year in which the Fire finished as undisputed league leaders for the first, and so far only, time in their history. And although the team-mates of Ante Razov, scorer of 16 goals that season, added a third U.S. Open Cup to their club's trophy cabinet, they had to lose to San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS Cup final.

11 Real Salt Lake

2009 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 1 (2009)

Although it would be impossible for Real Salt Lake to be crowned Eastern Conference champions today (due to the fact that they belong to its Western counterpart), the playoff format in force in 2009 made it possible.

Back then, instead of the top teams from each conference playing each other in the play-offs, the top eight teams in the overall standings were split into two groups of four, giving the eighth-placed Royals the opportunity to compete with the fifth, sixth and seventh-placed teams, all from the East. Opponents that Jason Kreis's men had at their disposal as they headed towards their future MLS championship crown.

10 Colorado Rapids

2010 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 1 (2010)

In fact, their fate was much the same as that of the Colorado Rapids the following season. Seventh overall in the 2010 season, the Rapids found themselves battling it out for the Eastern Conference crown with the NY Red Bulls , Columbus Crew SC and... the San Jose Earthquakes , who were also initially in the Western Conference.

The Denver club defeated them in the play-off final, before going on to win their first league title. The outcome was all the more exceptional given that the Rapids were by no means favorites at the start of the season, but nevertheless managed to beat all the odds. A great story for a club that has never since reached a league final.

9 Sporting Kansas City

2013 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 2 (2011, 2013)

Sporting Kansas City may now play in the West, but that wasn't always the case. Between 2005 and 2014, the Missouri club competed in the Eastern Conference. And it was as an Eastern participant that the club won the second MLS Cup in its history in 2013.

The trophy was won after a Hitchcockian penalty shootout in which all the outfield players were involved. It was the crowning glory of an exceptional season for a club that had been waiting to return to the summit of North American football since 2000, when it was still known as Kansas City Wizards.

8 Atlanta United FC

2018 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 2 (2018, 2019)

Atlanta United fans will fondly remember their 2018 season. Runners-up to New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference table, but also in the overall standings, the Five Stripes outclassed each of their opponents to claim the first MLS Cup in their history, just one year after making their debut in the top flight.

It was a major achievement, not least because the Georgians scored an impressive 70 goals in 34 regular-season games, led by a record-breaking Josef Martinez, who became the first player in history to score more than 30 goals in a single campaign — excluding the play-offs, where he scored four more.

7 New York City FC

2021 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 2 (2021, 2022)

New York City FC 's rise to the top of MLS has not been a long one either. Fourth in the Eastern Conference at the end of the regular season, the Blues began their quest for success with a valuable win over fifth-placed Atlanta United, before edging out the New England Revolution, the overall leaders, in the semi-finals of the Conference play-offs.

With the favorites out of the way, Ronny Deila's men overturned Philadelphia Union to reach the first MLS Cup final in their history. It was a first attempt crowned with success, as the New Yorkers managed to get the better of the Portland Timbers, beaten in the final for the second year running.

6 Philadelphia Union

2022 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 2 (2021, 2022)

In the eyes of some, Philadelphia Union could almost be considered a cursed team. It has to be said that since 2010 and the start of their adventure in MLS, the Zolos have suffered a series of disappointments. After appearing in four major finals (one MLS Cup and three U.S. Open Cups), the Pennsylvania club have yet to win a trophy. Their only success — and let's face it, it's not a small one — is the Supporter's Shield they won at the end of the 2021 season.

As for the rest, they have yet to win a trophy. Daniel Gazdag's team-mates thought they could do just that in 2022 when, after winning the Conference East play-offs, they set their sights on Los Angeles FC . But the pressure may have been too much for them, and in the end they stumbled on penalties against the Californians.

5 Houston Dynamo

2011, 2012 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 3 (2011, 2012, 2013)

The trajectory taken by Houston Dynamo since their debut in 2006 is further proof that anything can happen very quickly in soccer. Champions in their first two MLS seasons, the Texan club seemed unstoppable. And their near-systematic presence in the play-offs suggested that they had a bright future ahead of them.

Their two appearances in the 2011 and 2012 MLS Cup finals, after a brilliant run to the Eastern Conference title, were further proof of the team's potential. And this despite their two consecutive failures. But the following years brought the Dynamo back down to earth. Having qualified for the play-offs just four times in the last 11 seasons, the Orange Crush are no longer shining as brightly as they once did. But for how long?

4 Toronto FC

2016, 2017, 2019 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 3 (2016, 2017, 2019)

There are sometimes winning poker tricks. The one made by Toronto FC in the mid-2010s is one of them. Eager to finally reach the summit of MLS, the Canadian club decided in 2014 and 2015 to pull out the chequebook to attract three top players: Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley and Sebastian Giovinco.

A massive investment that quickly paid off, with the Reds winning the Eastern Conference in 2016, before repeating the feat the following year and finally lifting the MLS Cup. They came close to repeating the feat in 2019, but defeat in the league final to Seattle Sounders made it impossible.

3 Columbus Crew SC

2008, 2015, 2020, 2023 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 9 (1997, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2008, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2023)

Founded in 1994, Columbus Crew SC fans had to wait until 2008 to finally witness their team's triumph. And what a triumph it was! Eastern Conference, Supporter's Shield, MLS Cup: nothing and no-one had stood in the Crew's way. However, they had to wait until 2015 to once again taste the joy of a trophy, having not dominated their Conference for seven years.

Unfortunately for them, defeat in the MLS Cup final to the Portland Timbers marked the start of a difficult period which, spoiler alert, would only last for a short while. Because in 2020, after winning another Eastern Conference title, the Black and Gold would finally be able to reclaim the American championship. A destiny they would embrace again in 2023, winning the third MLS Cup in their history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No other team has participated in more Conference finals than Columbus Crew SC.

2 D.C. United

1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2004 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 7 (1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2006, 2012)

DC United could not have got their MLS adventure off to a better start. Champions on three occasions (1996, 1997, 1999) in the first four seasons of the league's history, the Men in Black only let the title slip from their grasp in 1998, when they were beaten in the MLS Cup final by Chicago Fire.

Five years later, buoyed by the legendary Freddy Adu, the youngest goalscorer in the league's history, the club from the capital celebrated its tenth anniversary — a little early — by winning the fourth championship in its history. It was a memory set in stone, especially given that DCU have never since returned to the top echelons of North American soccer. It's obviously been far too long for a club of this calibre.

1 New England Revolution

2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2014 Eastern Conference Champion

Conference final appearances: 8 (2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2014, 2020)

The New England Revolution top our rankings. Champions of the East in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2014, the history of the Boston-based franchise is one of paradox. The reason? Of the five MLS Cup finals they have contested since then, they have simply not won any of them... not one.

It's an unfortunate record for a team that has also been going through a results crisis for several seasons now, and will have to wait a little longer before it can hope to return to the top of the league, where 2024 ended with a dismal 26th place in the overall standings. If the Philadelphia Union were described as ‘cursed’ earlier on, it would be difficult to find a more equivocal adjective to describe the New England Revolution.