It's that time of year. Ballots for MLS 's End-of-Season awards are due on Monday, October 21, just two days after the regular season.

Announcements for coveted awards like Coach of the Year, Defender of the Year, and the single most important individual award in MLS, the Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Here's who I have for the best 11 of the 2024 MLS season.

With just over a week left to cast ballots, I'm breaking down the candidates and who I'm voting for.

Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year

Miami's Tata Martino will earn plaudits for his Supporters' Shield win, but Wilfried Nancy's Columbus may be the best ever

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Four of the last five managers to win the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award have coached the Supporters' Shield winners. It makes sense; give the award to the coach whose team had the most success that year.

By that logic, Inter Miami 's Tata Martino is a natural choice. Miami clinched the Shield and have a chance to set the single-season points record with a Decision Day win over the New England Revolution .

He's done all that while navigating a slew of injuries to core players. Facundo Farías and Nicolás Freire were tabbed to be two locked-in starters, and both went down with season-ending ACL injuries. Others have missed time, including players who were brought in as injury replacements. None were more impactful than Lionel Messi , the best player of all time and the centerpiece of the team, who missed a total of 16 matched. Martino held things together and delivered silverware. It's a strong resumé.

It's not a slam dunk case, though. For the second year in a row, Wilfried Nancy's Columbus Crew SC have played the most attractive and effective soccer in MLS history. Under Nancy, the Crew are fearless and unwavering, fully committed to playing their possession-based style, with each player empowered to express themselves within a very organized and structured system.

They've had the third-best attack and third-best defense in MLS, staying in the race for Supporters' Shield until their 31st match of the season, all while managing a deep run in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and winning the Leagues Cup. The type of success they're having mixed with the way they play is unprecedented.

There are a handful of other names with interesting cases, like LA Galaxy 's Greg Vanney, Charlotte FC 's Dean Smith or Colorado Rapids ' Chris Armas. To me, though, there's one clear choice.

Vote: Wilfried Nancy (Columbus Crew)

MLS Newcomer of the Year

Several attackers made their presence known during their first season in the league

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

There are a bevy of names to choose from for this award. Several players made huge impacts during their first season in Major League Soccer, particularly in the attacking end of the field.

Luis Suarez was unsurprisingly a start for Inter Miami , silencing fears about his health that look silly in hindsight, playing 26 games and scoring 18 goals.

Jonathan Rodríguez was similarly effective for Portland Timbers ; Suárez's Uruguay teammate notched 16 goals in his first year in the Rose City. Luca Orellano was a breakout sensation for FC Cincinnati , while others like St. Louis CITY SC 's Marcel Hartel and Minnesota United 's Kelvin Yeboah putting in truly fantastic campaigns after arriving in the summer window.

The two biggest standouts, though, were LA Galaxy wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec. Both logged double-digit goals and assists, with Pec's 15 goals and 14 assists making him a candidate for Best XI inclusion.

Vote: Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)

MLS Young Player of the Year

The young stars put on a show in 2024

MLS continues to develop and play loads of exciting young talent. Only players born on or after January 1, 2002 with over 500 minutes in league play this season were considered, and there was no shortage of options.

21-year-old Daniel Edelman wore the captain's armband for the NY Red Bulls . Brian Guttiérez developed into the centerpiece of Chicago Fire FC 's attack. Philadelphia Union 's Jack McGlynn continues to be one of the most dangerous ball progressors in the league, while Diego Luna took massive steps forward for Real Salt Lake . Even Sporting Kansas City 's Jake Davis made a push, starting out as a right back before turning into one of the most exciting all-action center midfielders in the league.

The standout, though, was Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gómez. The 21-year-old Paraguayan international logged three goals and seven assists for the Supporters' Shield winners, with links to the Premier League and one of the most expensive transfers in MLS history swirling after a breakout campaign.

Vote: Diego Gómez (Inter Miami CF)

MLS Defender of the Year

Is it time for fullbacks to finally get some love?

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The MLS Defender of the Year award has traditionally gone to center backs, and there are certainly several deserving candidates. Adilson Malanda has been fantastic for Charlotte FC , one of the best defenses in MLS with just 37 goals allowed.

Jackson Ragen has continued his upward trajectory in another uber-consistent year for Seattle Sounders , the side with the best defensive record in MLS. And USMNT internationals Aaron Long and Miles Robinson were core pieces of two of the best sides in MLS for LAFC and FC Cincinnati , respectively.

It was yet another Columbus Crew SC standout, though, who should take home the award. Steven Moreira has been invaluable to the Crew's system. He's gone from a struggling right back to a gun-slinging right center back in Wilfried Nancy's back three, both defensively solid and unafraid to get into the attack, often looking more like a traditional right back or even a midfielder at times. With Columbus conceding just 38 goals all year, Moreira is an obvious choice.

Vote: Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Charlotte FC's shot-stopper is putting up historic numbers

There have been several incredible performers in goal this season. Whether it's a household name like former Borussia Dortmund legend Roman Burki for St. Louis CITY SC , or less heralded names like New York City FC 's Matt Freese and Austin FC 's Brad Stuver, both of whom were excellelent in net.

There's a clear winner here, though: Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. The 32-year-old Croatian has had one of the best statistical seasons in MLS history. According to American Soccer Analysis, whose records go back through the 2013 season, only Tim Melia (2017) and Đorđe Petrović (2022) have had better goals minus expected goals numbers over a full season than Kahlina's -9.94.

That essentially means that he's saved Charlotte 10 goals over the course of the year - no goalkeeper this year has more than -6.88. There's only one choice.

Vote: Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Does Lionel Messi have a case for the highest individual honor in MLS?

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

The MLS MVP is the highest individual honor a player can win in the league. Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is the favorite. Despite playing just over 1,300 minutes for Inter Miami , the 2022 World Cup winner has amassed a staggering 17 goals and 15 assists, just one goal contribution off the lead. He's produced at a historic pace when healthy — does the fact that he's missed significant time with injury lessen the weight of those numbers? Does the fact that Miami haven't missed a beat without him decrease his impact?

There are other interesting candidates. Last year's winner, FC Cincinnati 's Luciano Acosta, has once again been the heartbeat of his team. He's racked up 14 goals and 19 assists in another stellar individual campaign, although both he and Cincinnati have faded a bit down the stretch.

In a similar boat is Evander, who leads MLS with 33 goal contributions and went on a tear down the stretch. Portland Timbers are in ninth place in the West, though, and Evander has been streaky for much of the year. In a similar team situation is Christian Benteke, who leads MLS with 23 goals and has been one of the most singularly dominant attackers in MLS history, but whose DC United side may not even make the playoffs.

There's not an easy answer. There's not a clear answer. There's not even a right answer. But it's hard to overlook what Cucho Hernández has done for Columbus Crew SC . From day one of the season, he's been unplayable. He's led the team on and off the field, consistently rising to the occasion in crucial times, and producing moments of singular brilliance.

He's right up there in the mix for most goal contributions, riding a late wave of form to hit 19 goals and 13 assists. He's been the best player for one of (maybe the) best teams in MLS history. Messi will likely win because of the incredible power of name recognition, but Cucho has been just as good and more important to his team on the pitch.

Vote: Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)