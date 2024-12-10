There are a few general pillars to know about MLS expansion drafts before San Diego FC makes five selections on Wednesday night.

First, it’s easy to get distracted by big names or experienced players.

In reality, it’s extraordinarily unlikely San Diego fills their five picks with five players on bigger contract hits. It’s extraordinarily unlikely San Diego selects even one player who would have to be a designated player.

Sorry, Toronto FC , San Diego isn’t picking up the bill on Lorenzo Insigne . Ditto for Sporting Kansas City ’s Alan Pulido. Teams want to sign their own DPs.

Second, it’s about value. More directly: Cheap contracts and domestic players. The expansion draft in recent years has had a focus on trying to fill roster slots 14-19 rather than grabbing a handful of starters (who make starting-level money).

Third, I’m expecting one of these selections to be traded. It’s not just San Diego diving into these lists, it’s all other MLS teams. They start making bids to trade for a player left unprotected. Most GMs I’ve spoken with expect the same.

In 2022, St. Louis CITY SC selected Jake la Cava to trade him to Inter Miami. In 2021, Charlotte picked Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver) and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (LAFC) to flip. In 2020, Austin picked Kamal Miller (CF Montréal) to trade.

Fourth, don’t draft players who are out of contract (or loan expired). Albert Rusnak, Eduard Atuesta and Jeremy Ebobisse would be cool, but all three theoretically could be signed via another mechanism.

Fifth, don’t forget about handshake deals. For instance, this week, the San Diego acquired an international slot from the Columbus Crew SC for $100,000 GAM. Those slots usually go for $200,000 GAM at this stage of the year. You can safely assume there’s an understanding San Diego won’t take a Columbus player in the draft.

My mock draft absolutely would have included a Crew player, whether it was DeJuan Jones or Dylan Chambost, because those two would have been worth breaking the previous guidelines I laid out.

That’s the only trade of this kind currently announced, unless there was a similar understanding in the trade to acquire Tomas Angel from LAFC, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the only one done.

Lastly, contract terms are important. If there is a player with a transfer fee picked up, San Diego would assume the payments. Deals aren’t always paid upfront.

This is most evident in New York City FC ’s Jovan Mijatovic, who was signed from Red Star Belgrade last year. Sources confirm there is absolutely money left to be paid on the $8.6 million transfer fee. If the transfer agreement was four installments, then San Diego would be on the hook for roughly $6.4 million. That is a much different proposition than if the fee had been totally paid off.

Some other quick odds and ends to keep in mind when diving through these lists.

Just because a team leaves a DP or high-priced player unprotected doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t value them. It’s strategy. The low-priced, domestic player is more likely to be taken than an international DP.

A player like Julian Gressel would make sense despite a significant contract, but he left the Vancouver Whitecaps a couple years ago because he wanted to be on the East Coast.

Alright, with all that as context, let’s get into my mock expansion draft.

1 Deybi Flores

Toronto FC

Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

My view would be to roll the dice with one starting-level pick and break a couple general rules, either salary or international spot (or both). Flores sticks out to me as that guy.

The Toronto FC and Honduras international midfielder is on a friendly contract for his ability ($400k) but because he was acquired with a transfer fee, his budget charge goes into the TAM threshold. I still think it’s worth it, even with that plus needing an international slot.

Flores, 28, made 29 appearances for TFC this year and helped anchor the midfield.

2 Kyle Hiebert

St. Louis City SC

Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

St. Louis City defender Kyle Hiebert is a cheap, MLS-experienced center-back who doesn’t need an international slot. These are the kinds of typical MLS expansion draft picks.

Hiebert, 27, has made 47 appearances for St. Louis in two MLS seasons with the club. He could be in the mix for legitimate minutes, but even if he doesn’t win a regular role, his $189k budget charge is palatable. He’s under contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

Goalkeeper Ben Lundt was another St. Louis player considered, but finding a domestic backup goalkeeper after the expansion draft wouldn’t be too hard. If Celio Pompeu didn’t have a serious leg injury — he underwent surgery for an ankle dislocation and fibula fracture — he would have been a top candidate.

3 Jordan Adebayo-Smith

Minnesota United

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Minnesota has a few players who should be considered, but I landed on forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith.

Adebayo-Smith is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. His contract hit this year was just $88k. He’s a young (23), physical forward whose rights Minnesota acquired from New England for a non-insignificant fee of $125k GAM + $50k add-ons. He had 12 goals and added six assists in almost 2,400 minutes in MLS Next Pro for the Revs.

The forward didn’t play much for Minnesota in Year One, but they had plenty of options up top.

The other Loons player I’d think hard about taking is fullback D.J. Taylor. The 27-year-old has started 69 games for Minnesota the last three years and made $190k last season.

4 Jon Bell

Seattle Sounders

Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Jon Bell was previously taken in the 2022 expansion draft by St. Louis City. He has since ended up with the Seattle Sounders .

Bell is someone that could be on the move again. He’s a cheap ($100k contract hit last year), experienced, domestic defender. Seattle just triggered his 2025 contract option.

Bell, 27, has appeared in 40 MLS games over the last four years between time with New England, St. Louis and Seattle.

Other options for this slot in a similar mold include Houston’s Ethan Bartlow, San Jose’s Tanner Beason and more, though those two are around $300k cap hits.

5 Trade

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

I’m not sure who the top trade candidate would be, but I feel strongly San Diego will trade a pick.

Nashville center back Jack Maher could be one. He’s not on a cheap contract, but good players cost money.

I still believe in CF Montreal forward Matias Coccoro, though I don’t know if/how much is left on his transfer fee to still pay.

Houston Dynamo midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk is an interesting one. He’s a good player, but is it one with enough value that teams will give enough to San Diego to pick-and-trade? Portland’s Cristhian Paredes, too. I rate Orlando center back David Brekalo, but he carries a significant cap hit.

For teams with international roster spot flexibility, Charlotte duo Iuri Tavares or Joao Pedro would be interesting.