Highlights MLS attracts star players near the end of their careers, helping enhance the league's reputation.

Many world-class players, like Hugo Sanchez, have made a mark in the MLS with brief stints.

Stars like Jermain Defoe and Jack Harrison have also played in the MLS, even if it's hard to remember.

Major League Soccer, now known as the MLS, is quickly growing in reputation. As highlighted by Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, joining Inter Miami, countless world-class stars are now plying their trade there. It's still typically at the end of their career, but it's helping improve football's reputation in the United States of America.

It was not until David Beckham moved to LA Galaxy in 2007 that other players followed in taking the trip across the pond. Beckham, alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard are Wayne Rooney are all well-remembered for their journeys in America, but that's not the case for everyone.

Due to this, we have decided to outline nine players who you might have forgotten played in the MLS. Some had incredibly short stints, likely only doing it for financial power, whilst others stayed there for longer — and they have just slipped your mind. At their best, they were some of the best players in the world.

9 Players You Forgot Played in the MLS Player Club Years Hugo Sanchez Dallas Burn 1996 Branco Metro Stars 1997 Lothar Matthaus Metro Stars 2000 Alessandro Nesta Montreal Impact 2012-2014 Jermain Defoe Toronto 2014 Jack Harrison New York City 2016-2017 Giuseppe Rossi Real Salt Lake 2020 Alexandre Pato Orlando City 2021-2022 Kieran Gibbs Inter Miami 2021-2023

1 Kieran Gibbs

Inter Miami

Not many people can say they've played in the Premier League, but even fewer people can begin to describe a career as chaotic as Kieran Gibbs'. From being mistakenly sent off for Arsenal to playing for England five times, it was a rollercoaster experience for the full-back.

He was never one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, but he made countless appearances in North London before a spell at West Brom was cut short by joining Inter Miami. In a city famous for its white beaches and famous nightlife, Gibbs enjoyed the beautiful game again, averaging two progressive passes a match during 2022, whilst in 2023, his contract expired, and he opted to join the club's broadcasting team.

Gibbs' Inter Miami 2022 Stats Matches 15 Progressive Carries Per 90 0.73 Progressive Passes Per 90 2

2 Alexandre Pato

Orlando City

Alexandre Pato will always have a case of 'what if'. As one of the best teenagers in the world at AC Milan, he scared defenders, acting as a dangerous and pacy striker who could always find the back of the net. However, due to injury and attitude problems, he never lived up to the hype.

Epitomising the disappointment, at the age of 31, Pato joined Orlando City in the MLS. It was seen as a major signing for them considering his Brazilian fanbase, but once again, injury proved costly. He scored just three goals in 26 appearances, so the club opted not to renew his contract in 2023. It makes him easy to forget despite his stature.

Pato's MLS Stats Matches 26 Goals 3 Shots 43 Shot accuracy % 32.9 Assists 6

3 Giuseppe Rossi

Real Salt Lake

Giuseppe Rossi will forever be a classic 'streets will never forget' striker. During his prime at Villarreal, he was world-class, running off target men to burst into the final third. He was always consistently linked with a move to one of the most successful clubs in the world, but it never materialised.

Meanwhile, as his career came to an end, the Italian joined Real Salt Lake in February 2020 — just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the virus, lockdown and making just seven appearances, his contract was not renewed following the 2020 season. Disappointment for everyone involved.

Rossi's MLS Stats Matches 7 Goals 1 Shots 6 Shot accuracy % 50 Assists 0

4 Jack Harrison

New York City

Jack Harrison is now one of the most consistent wingers in the Premier League, yet his career has very rarely been simple. As a teenager, he opted to move to America, which led to a path to professional football. He eventually signed for New York City in 2016, and in his first campaign, he was nominated for, but ultimately did not win, the MLS Rookie of the Year Award.

His performances were catching the attention of major clubs, including Manchester City, who took the chance to sign him. Ahead of his move back to England, Andrea Pirlo, one of the greatest midfielders of all time who worked with the now-Everton winger, said: "He is very young, he's fast and he is capable of playing in Europe. He's a good player." That turned out to be completely true.

Harrison's MLS Stats Matches 55 Goals 14 Shots 87 Shot accuracy % 42.05 Assists 13

5 Jermain Defoe

Toronto

Jermain Defoe is one of the greatest strikers in Tottenham's history. People often argued that you needed strength and height to be able to compete in the Premier League; Defoe had neither, yet he still shone for Spurs. As his career started to come to an end, Defoe wanted a new challenge and opted to join Toronto in 2014.

He was in the news before putting pen to paper as well; rapper Drake persuaded him to move, before the former Portsmouth striker was instrumental in taking Toronto to the Eastern Conference Finals. He remains one of their most high-profile players ever, but he struggled with the pressure, which led to him moving to Sunderland in 2015.

Defoe's Toronto Stats Matches 19 Goals 11 Shots 58 Shot accuracy % 43.1 Assists 2

6 Alessandro Nesta

Montreal Impact

When conversations surrounding the best centre-backs of all time rise, Alessandro Nesta is always included. He won some of the hardest competitions in the world with both AC Milan and Italy, creating a formidable partnership alongside Paolo Maldini. However, as his career started to come to an end, the Italian wanted a quieter life, and opted to join the Montreal Impact.

He was remarkably not signed as a designated player, so he made his competitive debut in 2012 during a 3-1 home win over the New York Red Bulls. The legendary defender helped them win the Canadian Championship - a domestic cup alongside the MLS - but he never got his hands on the most prized possession in American 'soccer'.

Nesta's MLS Stats Matches 31 Pass Accuracy 88.88% Fouls Made 15

7 Lothar Matthaus

Metro Stars

Germany have a habit of producing legendary players — and Lothar Matthaus is one of their greatest stars of all time. He won the Ballon d'Or in 1990, whilst also dominating German football with a handful of clubs. The now-63-year-old was the opposition's worst nightmare, as he dictated matches and looked immensely comfortable in the middle of the park. However, what most people forget is that he had a very brief spell in America at the end of his career.

The midfielder moved from Bayern Munich to New York City's Metro Stars team in 2000. He only played from March to October, making just 16 appearances in the process. Yet whilst doing this, he continued to regularly travel back to St. Tropez for back rehabilitation.

Matthaus' MLS Stats Matches 16 Minutes Played 1345 Fouls Made 15

8 Branco

Metro Stars

A couple of years before Mattheus, the Metro Stars made history by signing Brazilian World Cup winner Branco. In 1997, this seemed like a dream come true. After hosting the World Cup three years prior, the nation were finally having world-class players play in America, but his spell was brief. He made 11 appearances and scored one goal in the process — the decider in a 3-1 victory over the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl. Fans of the New York-based team would have been hoping for more, but it still marked a significant moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branco became the first-ever World Cup winner to play in the MLS by joining Metro Stars.

Branco's MLS Stats Matches 11 Fouls Made 18 Shots on Target 6

9 Hugo Sanchez

Dallas Burn

Finally, Hugo Sanchez is comfortably considered the greatest Mexican footballer of all time. He shone for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, with his predator instinct seeing him consistently find the back of the net with ease. Meanwhile, in 1996, he opted to join Dallas Burn for a change of scenery — and he went on to score six goals in 23 matches for a side that finished second in the Western Conference.

Sanchez was 37 when he joined the Dallas for their debut MLS season. It was remarkably his second spell in America as he scored 26 times in 32 loan outings during the 1979/80 campaign for the NASL's San Diego Sockers, although this was before the birth of the WSL.

Sanchez's MLS Stats Matches 23 Goals 6 Shots 40 Shot accuracy % 15 Assists 3

Stats via Transfermarkt and the MLS and Fbref