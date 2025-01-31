Of all the big moves in Major League Soccer this offseason, none combine competitive implications with emotional narrative in the same manner as Miguel Almiron's newly sealed return to Atlanta United .

Now 30 years old, the versatile Paraguayan midfielder's roughly $10-million transfer from Newcastle United to his old MLS club instantly boosts Atlanta's credibility as an Eastern Conference contender. And the vibes component may be even greater, restoring a level of optimism in one of the league's most rabid markets that hasn't existed since Almiron was a crucial part of the expansion project in 2017 and helped the Five Stripes to the 2018 MLS Cup title.

The return of European-bound MLS products of Almiron's age and quality is unusual, but not unprecedented. Here's what happened when several other big MLS names made their return to the league after extended stints on the other side of the Atlantic. In general, the results were pretty good.

Greg Vanney

Los Angeles Galaxy (1996-2001, 2008), FC Dallas (2005-06), Colorado Rapids (2007), DC United (2007)

Vanney's quest to coach the Los Angeles Galaxy to an MLS Cup title after failing to win one as a Galaxy player was one of most compelling narratives of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

But it's easy to forget he had to play seven MLS seasons to finally earn an opportunity at Bastia in Ligue 1 in 2001.

His return Stateside four years later was moderately successful, including a short stint with a DC United squad that won the Supporters' Shield in 2007. He madee his Galaxy homecoming a season later, a campaign that was also David Beckham 's first full one in Carson. It didn't go as well as you'd think.

Clint Dempsey

New England Revolution (2004-06), Seattle Sounders (2013-18)

Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Dempsey is the most successful American attacker in Premier League history, scoring 57 career goals there, including 17 during his famous 2011-12 season for Fulham . But he was still only 29 when the Seattle Sounders made the blockbuster move to bring Deuce back to MLS after a less successful stint at Tottenham.

Clint Dempsey - Career MLS Stats Games 186 Minutes 15,340 Goals 72 Assists 42

Dempsey scored 15 times in his first MLS campaign to help the Sounders to their 2014 Supporters' Shield title. He battled injury at times in 2016, but still scored eight times in 17 regular season starts and eventually helped the Sounders win 2016 MLS Cup. And he followed that with three playoff goals as the Sounders returned to the 2017 MLS Cup final.

Sacha Kljestan

Chivas USA (2006-10), NY Red Bulls (2015-17), Orlando City (2018-19), Los Angeles Galaxy (2020-2022)

Back when the NY Red Bulls were among those clubs making splashier signings in the form of Thierry Henry and Tim Cahill, Kljestan's return from Belgian giants Anderlecht was an underrated part of what is arguably the best stretch of soccer played in Harrison, N.J.

Kljestan was an everyday player for the first four of his five seasons in Belgium, and when he came back to MLS he played all but one regular season match en route to helping RBNY seal its second Supporters' Shield in 2016.

Fredy Montero

Seattle Sounders (2009-12, 2021-23), Vancouver Whitecaps (2017, 2019-20)

Of anyone on this list, the Colombian who was the first Seattle MLS superhero shares the most in common with Almiron. Montero also came to Seattle and MLS from South America in hopes of launching a European career. Montero also experienced relative immediate success in MLS.

And he parlayed that into a successful run at Sporting CP , scoring 30 league goals and eight more in the Europa League during his time with the Portuguese giants.

Once he began to lose minutes here, the Vancouver Whitecaps brought him back to MLS to what was initially a lot more success, when he scored 13 MLS goals on loan in 2017.

But he was in decline by the time he made a permanent move to the Whitecaps in 2019, and when he reunited with the Sounders in 2021, it was clear he was a quality depth piece rather than a regular starter. Even so, he was on the field when Seattle clinched arguably its greatest achievement, winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

Jozy Altidore & Michael Bradley

New York MetroStars (2006-08), Toronto FC (2015-21), New England Revolution (2022-23)

New York MetroStars (2005), Toronto FC (2014-23)

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Bradley and Altidore did not arrive at Toronto FC at the same time, but it's hard not to think of them together when recalling the greatness they presided over in the True North.

While Sebastian Giovinco was Toronto's Talisman, both Americans had enormous roles in helping the Reds reach three MLS Cup finals in four years and win the most recent domestic treble (Supporters' Shield, MLS Cup and Canadian Championship) in MLS history in 2017.

Toronto FC - 2017 MLS Season Stats Category Stat MLS Rank Points 69 1st Wins 20 1st Goals For 74 1st Goals Against 37 2nd

Altidore's most productive season came in 2017, when he scored 15 league goals and also scored the decisive goals in both the Eastern Conference and MLS Cup finals. Bradley was at his absolute best during TFC's run to the 2018 Concacaf Champions League final.

Brad Guzan

Chivas USA (2005-2008), Atlanta United (2017-Present)

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

It's easy to forget Guzan's early chapter on a Chivas USA side that was memorable mostly for its dysfunction. But it was that foundation that paved the way for a successful English Premier League career with Aston Villa , before he returned nearly a decade later as one of Almiron's first teammates in Atlanta.

While he has had some inconsistent moments the last couple of seasons, Guzan has remained active in goal for the Five Stripes. His acrobatics were a major reason they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MLS Cup Playoff history, last season's Round One victory over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF .