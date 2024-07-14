Highlights MLS features 29 clubs split into Eastern and Western Conferences, each playing 34 matches with 18 advancing to the playoffs.

Play-offs are in a knockout format with the main prize of the MLS Cup up for grabs.

Unique player limit rules, including designated players, help MLS clubs build rosters while adhering to budget constraints.

Major League Soccer — commonly known as the MLS — is only growing in size and reputation. The United States of America is almost always at the forefront of every sport, particularly at the Olympics, but they've always struggled to break into the traditional elite in football.

In recent years, they have tried to catch up with the best leagues in the world by signing some of the greatest players of all time. This included Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami in 2023. The former Barcelona star signed a two-year deal, with an option of a third, at $12m per campaign, whilst Apple TV also pay him $60m a year to play in the division. Although it was a signing for David Beckham's side, it was technically a major coup for the whole division — and it brought more fans to it.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the system and format of the MLS. It might initially seem very complicated as it's not the same as most European leagues. The league finishes in a one-off cup match to decide the champions, which epitomises how America always want to create as much drama as possible.

MLS Conferences

The MLS consists of 29 clubs from the USA and Canada. The teams are split into the Eastern and Western Conferences. Unsurprisingly, teams situated on the west coast of America play in the Western Conference, whilst the same trend follows in the east. It might not be an even number in the Eastern Conference, with 15 teams competing, but the nation still does make its work. Every team plays a 34-match, 17 at home and 17 away, regular season from February to October with 18 of the 29 clubs advancing to the playoffs at season's end.

Clubs face each team in their own conference twice – once at home and once away – and play eight games against teams from the opposing conference – four at home and four away. In the Western Conference, teams will play an extra one or two intra-conference games due to it having one fewer team. Once the conferences are complete, the Supporters' Shield is awarded to the with the best regular season record across both of them, whilst the top nine teams in each Conference progress into the play-offs.

Whilst the Conferences are taking place, teams also compete in the US Open Cup. It is the country's oldest soccer tournament — and sees 80 teams compete in a knockout system to determine the champion. Some may call it the American equivalent of the Carabao Cup. In December 2023, MLS teams attempted to withdraw their teams from the 111-year-old competition before walking back when proposals to field its developmental MLS Next Pro teams were rebuffed by U.S. Soccer. Now, the teams competing in the CONCACAF Champions League do not send squads, but the other 23 clubs have to.

Western Conference Eastern Conference Austin FC Atalanta United Colorado Rapids Charlotte FC FC Dallas Chicago Fire Houston Dynamo Columbus Crew LA Galaxy FC Cincinnati Los Angeles FC DC United Minnesota United Inter Miami Portland Timbers CF Montreal Real Salt Lake Nashville San Jose Earthquakes New England Revolution Seattle Sounders New York City Sporting Kansas City New York Red Bulls St Louis City Orlando City Vancouver Whitecaps Philadelphia Union Toronto FC

MLS Play-Offs

Although form in the Conferences is important, it only matters until clubs have qualified for the play-offs. After that, the records are meaningless as the play-offs take centre stage in October. As previously mentioned, the top eight sides from each Conference qualify for the MLS playoffs and compete in the knockout format. The side that finishes top of the Conference hosts the eighth seed whilst second place hosts seventh; this trend continues throughout.

All rounds are single-match elimination games hosted by the higher seed. First-round winners then advance to the Conference semi-finals and then the final – the winner of the final will then advance to the MLS Cup final, which sees one Eastern side go against a Western side. The final is played at the ground of the team with the best record in the regular season.

Some have branded the format controversial, as it does not necessarily reward the most consistent teams. A club could win every single match in the main bulk of the Conference round, but then immediately get knocked out in the first round of the play-offs. It's completely different to the Premier League, one of the hardest competitions in the world to win, which sees the team that accumulates the most points over 38 rounds crowned champions.

Qualification to the Champions League

Every season, four MLS teams qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League, which is North America’s equivalent to the UEFA Champions League. However, despite three Canadian teams competing in the MLS, they can not qualify for the continental competition through the domestic league.

Two US teams qualify based on regular season results, with one coming from the Western Conference and one from the Eastern Conference. The third American team to qualify is the winner of the MLS Cup and a fourth can qualify by winning the US Open Cup – the American equivalent of the Carabao Cup.

If a team qualifies through multiple berths, or they are taken by a Canadian MLS team, the Champions League spot is re-allocated to the next best US team in the overall table. Canadian MLS clubs play against other Canadian clubs in the Canadian Championship – their annual cup competition – for one spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Leagues Cup

Alongside everything else, the MLS takes a break during the middle of the season for the Leagues Cup tournament, where every club from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX take part in a World Cup-style format. In the 2023 format, 47 teams competed, with the top 15 clubs from each league seeded into 15 groups based on their division standings from the previous season, while the remaining teams were drawn based on geographic proximity.

The group stage had three matches in a round-robin format and the top two teams qualified for the knockout stage. As part of this, the reigning MLS Cup champions and highest-ranked Liga MX champion received byes to the knockouts. It all culminates with single-leg matches until only two teams remain and the final takes place. There are three berths to the CONCACAF Champions League up for grabs in the tournament, which are given to the three best-performing teams.

MLS Player Limit

In most leagues across the world, it is relatively easy to build a squad, but that's not the case in MLS. Each club obviously makes its own decisions on how it builds its roster and spends its money, but it must do so within the guidelines set forth by the league. Among the league rules are maximum salary budgets that prevent clubs from paying players over a certain amount of money, though exceptions exist, as in the case of 'designated players.'

Up to 20 players, occupying roster slots one to 20, count against the club's salary budget of $5,470,000 and are referred to collectively as the club's senior roster. Meanwhile, the salaries of players on the supplemental roster (slots 21-30) do not count toward their salary budget.

Finally, one of the most important rules comes under the names of 'designated players', which is meant to allow clubs the freedom to sign players who may demand a higher salary than the budget rules allow for. It helps the league grow — and Messi, the greatest Argentine player ever, only joined Inter Miami because of it. They are allowed to sign three players under the rule as long as the club bear financial responsibility for the amount of compensation above each player's salary budget charge.

In 2024, a designated player who was at least 24 years old during the league year carried the maximum salary budget charge ($683,750) unless the player joined his club after the opening of the secondary transfer window. In that case, the budget charge was $341,875. As part of this, clubs may trade a designated player as long as they remain responsible for all of the out-of-pocket costs, but they can only trade one per year. Due to these rules, most players who ply their trade in the MLS are Canadian or American, but the specific rules have allowed the division to grow; it will only improve in the coming days.