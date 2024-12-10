MLS has officially passed a new cash-based internal trade system which will go into effect immediately, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. The league is calling it a Cash for Player Trades, sources add. It allows teams to spend transfer fees on players within MLS for the first time.

Previously, teams could only trade allocation money, players or other MLS-specific assets to acquire players. Clubs will be allowed to acquire up to two players, and trade away up to two players, per year for cash, sources say. Teams can still use GAM and other assets to acquire players as well.

The amount of cash traded must be disclosed in the release announcing the trade. Also, players who are either Designated Players or U-22 initiative must remain so at their new clubs for the duration of the current contract. Sources across the league now look directly at the Portland Timbers 's Evander and FC Cincinnati 's Lucho Acosta as players likely to be subject new cash trade offers.

The league has to work with the MLS Players Association to implement new rules. That approval has been reached, and the new rule will be announced soon.

An internal cash trade or transfer market has long been discussed by various committees and has come close in previous years, with many sources around the league having expected it to be implemented.

For new salary cap/roster rules to be implemented in MLS, they had to be voted on by the sporting and competition committee (previously known as the product strategy committee). Before it got there, it had to be recommended by the sporting committee.

For more on those inner workings,The Athletic's Paul Tenorio wrote an in-depth feature describing the ins-and-outs of the committees last year. In it, Tenorio reported members of the sporting and competition committee included owners Clark Hunt (FC Dallas), Merritt Paulson (Portland Timbers), Greg Kerfoot (Vancouver Whitecaps), Adrian Hanauer (Seattle Sounders), Larry Berg (LAFC) and more.

Most of the chief soccer officers (top sporting executive at every club) reached by GIVEMESPORT had expressed support for the potential introduction of an internal cash trade market.