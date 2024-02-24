Highlights It will cost an awful lot of money to watch Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this season.

Messi is a huge selling point for MLS, drawing huge crowds and high ticket prices.

Inter Miami matches against top MLS teams offer fans a glimpse of football royalty, with clubs cashing in on Messi-mania.

Despite it being 2024, there is still a high demand to watch eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi with his side, Inter Miami, holding a clean sweep of the 10 most expensive – on average – tickets in Major League Soccer (MLS) this season, according to MailOnline.

The beauty of watching the dainty Argentine sweep past opponents and leaving them in the dust will never tire. Albeit at the age of 36 and perhaps not on the same level as his Barcelona pomp, Messi is still providing those little moments that encapsulate everything joyous about the beautiful game – as seen recently when he pulled off a wonderful piece of skill vs Real Salt Lake.

Rosario-born Messi, one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the game, is enjoying the twilight period of his career basking in the Miami sun – but is still doing a fine job of pulling in the punters.

And there’s little to no sign of “Messi mania” slowing down any time soon – in fact, upon his summer arrival, a fixture between Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC became the most expensive for an MLS game ever, per CNN Business, with the average price of a ticket seeing a dramatic increase of 527%.

The most expensive MLS tickets this season

Inter Miami's game at LA Galaxy could cost $789,813.67 (£622,930.54)

With Messi comes excitement – there’s no doubt about it. But with Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez – one of the richest footballers in the world – and Sergio Busquets in the mix, too, seeing Inter Miami play is somewhat creeping into some avid viewers’ bucket lists. As mentioned, the 2022 World Cup-winning captain and his teammates are involved in all the top 10 MLS encounters that boast the most expensive average ticket price, while six out of the 10 most expensive individual ticketed games also happen to involve Inter Miami, too.

Most expensive tickets available for the entire MLS season Game Price Inter Miami at LA Galaxy $789,813.67 (£622,930.54) Inter Miami at New England Revolution $43,825.69 (£34,565.57) Philadelphia Union at Inter Miami $37,023.17 (£29,200.39) New York City FC at Inter Miami $18,030.95 (£14,221.11) Inter Miami at Toronto FC $17,461.93 (£13,772.32) Inter Miami at Columbus Crew $15,120.23 (£11,925.41) Columbus Crew at LAFC $10,104.33 (£7,969.34) New York Red Bulls at DC United $9,715.71 (£7,662.84) Charlotte FC at New York City $9,715.71 (£7,662.84 Nashville SC at Orlando City SC $9,715.71 (£7,662.84) All figures per MailOnline

Seeing Messi play against Los Angeles Galaxy could cost match-goers up to a whopping price of $789,813.67 (£622,930.54) with it being the most expensive ticket in the MLS. Gerardo Martino’s side, largely thanks to Messi, have grown quite the following – and so it’s no surprise to see that their matches against New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union following closely.

The expense of seeing Inter Miami Miami playing against other MLS outfits such as New York City, Toronto FC and Columbus Crew is considerably lower, however, with their highest ticket prices being $18,030.95 (£14,221.11), $17,461.93 (£13,772.32) and $15,120.23 (£11,925.41), respectively.

Related What happened to 21 players tipped to become the 'next Lionel Messi' Martin Odegaard and Mohamed Salah were just two players to earn comparisons to Barcelona great Lionel Messi.

The average MLS ticket price this season

Varies from $535.55 (£422.39) to $2,936.75 (£2,316.23)

At the same time, the average price of a ticket to watch Inter Miami in action dominates the standings, too. For Inter Miami’s domestic clash against LA Galaxy, a ticket would cost an individual – on average - $2,936.75 (£2,316.23) to snare a ticket, whereas it’s much cheaper to see them in action against New York City ($535.55/£422.39), DC United ($548/£432.21) and Philadelphia Union ($643.78/£507.75).

Inter Miami's games against the quartet of Toronto FC, CF Montreal, Columbus Crew, and Vancouver Whitecaps round out the top 10 most expensive tickets on average – which goes to show that seeing Messi up close and personal comes at a hefty price. Philadelphia Union are the only team from the MLS to appear on two occasions on the average top 10 list, with both their home and away fixtures costing match-going fans a pretty penny. At home, the Philadelphia faithful will have to fork out an average price of $1,048.07. On the road, their fixture in Miami has an average price of $643.78.

Most expensive games, on average, available for the entire MLS season Game Price Inter Miami at LA Galaxy $2,936.75 (£2,316.23) Inter Miami at Philadelphia Union $1,048.07 (£826.62) Inter Miami at Toronto FC $834.90 (£658.49) Inter Miami at CF Montreal $770.66 (£607.82) Inter Miami at Columbus Crew $720.65 (£568.38) Inter Miami at Vancouver Whitecaps $648.60 (£511.55) Philadelphia Union at Inter Miami $643.78 (£507.75) Inter Miami at New York City $550.75 (£434.38) Inter Miami at DC United $548 (£432.21) New York City FC at Inter Miami $535.55 (£422.39) All figures per MailOnline

Not only does David Beckham – co-owner of Inter Miami – reap the benefits of Messi’s arrival, but these figures highlight the growth of the division from a holistic point of view, with other teams such as Toronto FC, Columbus Crew and Vancouver Whitecaps benefiting from having such an icon play at their respective stadia.