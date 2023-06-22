Jose Martinez of Philadelphia Union scored an unbelievable 25-yard screamer as he notched his first-ever Major League Soccer goal.

Some are even suggesting that it should be a contender for the Puskás award.

He’s represented his side since 2020, though his offensive output has been largely restricted. But, on this occasion, the 22-cap Venezuela international made the most of a rare opportunity as he latched onto a bouncing ball.

Orlando's goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar was left helpless as the defensive midfielder whipped a first-time outside-the-box volley.

Initially, Kai Wagner delivered an inviting cross into the box, which Antonio Carlos was equal to.

His half-hearted clearance, however, teed Martinez up perfectly as he smashed it home without hesitation.

Pretty special, right?

However, what makes this goal just that little more memorable for Martinez is that none other than Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos were in attendance to watch him fire home a truly special goal.

The Brazilian left-back was no stranger to an out-of-this-world finish, but even he would have been proud of Martinez's incredible strike.

You can watch a clip of the goal below…

Watch: Jose Martinez scores his first MLS goal with 35-yard screamer

The official Major League Soccer account posted the goal on Twitter and the 28-year-old has received a huge amount of praise for his long-range effort.

It’s not often you see a ball struck so sweetly and all things considered, this beauty will surely etch itself into MLS history for years to come.

Fans react

“Granted I do not watch a lot of soccer, but this is the best goal I have ever seen in my life.” One said, while another replied: “Idc what anyone says. There’s nothing more athletic in all of sports than using your foot to strike a ball that cleanly. Just an insane hit.”

It was so extraordinary that one fan even took his praise to new heights, claiming Martinez should be given the Puskas award multiple times by saying: “I just…. Wow. Give this man the Puskas for this year and probably the next five years.”

A fourth added: “This shot defied the laws of physics!”

“That is absolutely out of the TOP DRAWER. Immaculate strike.” another fan claimed.

Why were Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos in attendance?

The Brazilian duo hung their boots up a while ago but have opted to play in The Beautiful Game celebrity match.

Both sides are playing in their star-studded line-ups at Exploria Stadium in Orlando and thought to catch an MLS game together while enjoying a bit of downtime before they step out on the pitch once again.

But a last-minute screamer in the shape of Martinez’s goal was probably the last thing they were expecting.