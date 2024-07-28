Highlights Most high-profile names who join the MLS are done through free transfers.

It means that the most expensive transfers in the competition's history are cheap compared to the modern day.

As part of this, former Watford star Cucho Hernandez, Brian Rodriguez and Rodolfo Pizarro all feature in the list.

Major League Soccer, often known as the MLS, has a history of bringing some of the greatest players of all time across the pond to the United States of America. David Beckham, the master of free-kicks and high up in the list of England legends, and Lionel Messi, Argentina's greatest player ever, both made the move to America, although to different coasts.

Soccer is not the most popular sport in the country. However, it is slowly growing, with the nation hosting the 2026 World Cup, alongside Mexico and Canada, in an attempt to increase popularity in the state. Coupled with this, the MLS follows an unconventional system with the champion decided in a knockout tournament after the league.

15 teams have won it — and more are desperate to add their name to the list. Therefore, expensive transfers are going to become more common. We have decided to rank the most expensive transfers in the competition's history, but it's important to remember superstars such as Messi, Luis Suarez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic do not feature as they arrived as free agents. Their wages may have been astronomically high, but the transfer fee was worth nothing.

Most Expensive Transfers in MLS History Rank Player Club Left Club Joined Transfer Fee (£) 1. Thiago Almada Velez Atlanta 12.2m 2. Pity Martinez River Plate Atlanta 12.2m 3. Ezequiel Barco Club Atletico Independiente Atlanta 10.3m 4. Brenner Sao Paulo FC Cincinnati 10m 5. Luiz Araujo Lille Atlanta 9.7m 6. Hugo Cuypers Gent Chicago Fire 9.25m 7. Rodolfo Pizarro C.F. Monterrey Inter Miami 9.2m 8. Brian Rodriguez Penarol LAFC 8.8m 9. Cucho Hernandez Watford Columbus Crew 8m

9 Cucho Hernandez - £8m

Watford to Columbus Crew

To begin, considering he was signed from Watford for £8m midway through the 2022 MLS campaign, it surprisingly did not take long for Cucho Hernandez to make a name for himself. He is now considered one of the best strikers in the division, with his record of 38 goals in 61 matches, more than a goal every two matches, speaking for itself.

He scored on his debut against Chicago Fire before finishing his first campaign with nine goals in 16 appearances. From there, he's gone from strength to strength, helping his side win the MLS Cup in 2023 whilst earning the 'Most Valuable Player' award in the process.

Hernandez's MLS Stats Matches 61 Goals 38 Shots 353 Shot accuracy % 33.43 Assists 22

8 Brian Rodriguez - £8.8m

Penarol to LAFC

On the West Coast of America, LAFC, one of the newest teams in the division, signed Brian Rodriguez for £8.8m in August 2019 as a young designated player. In his three years at the club, Rodriguez went on to consistently start for the club, making 55 appearances.

Coupled with 20 goal contributions during that period, it was an impressive record for the star, especially when he was only 19 when he first joined. However, not every story is a fairytale — and Rodriguez was forced to go on loan to Almeria, with very little effect, before permanently moving to Club America in the summer of 2022.

Rodriguez's MLS Stats Matches 55 Goals 8 Shots 118 Shot accuracy % 36.9 Assists 12

7 Rodolfo Pizarro - £9.2m

C.F. Monterrey to Inter Miami

Rodolfo Pizarro became just the second designated player in Inter Miami’s short history when he signed for Beckham’s new business venture in 2020. Naturally, that came with immense pressure, particularly considering Monterrey complained to FIFA over the club's conduct in their pursuit of the player.

The Mexican side were not happy they had lost him, which is hardly surprising when he was a two-time CONCACAF Champions League winner, but Inter Miami were delighted. He went on to earn a 'Most Valuable Player' nomination at the end of his first season before his form slowly petered out, and he left the East Coast of America in 2023 by mutual agreement.

Pizarro's MLS Stats Matches 62 Goals 7 Assists 10

6 Hugo Cuypers - £9.25m

Gent to Chicago Fire

Players typically move to the MLS at the end of their careers for a more relaxed life and handsome salary, but Hugo Cuypers went against that idea and opted to join Chicago Fire in February 2024 at the age of just 27. The former Gent star has always proved to be an effective striker, highlighted by the fact that he scored 51 goals in 90 matches for the Belgian team. Maybe unsurprisingly, Cuypers has continued that form on the other side of the pond; it's not as impressive, but nine goals in 25 matches shows that he is going to be a crucial player for his side in the coming years.

Cuyper's MLS Stats Matches 25 Goals 9 Shots 58 Shot accuracy % 46.5 Assists 2

5 Luiz Araujo - £9.7m

Lille to Atlanta

In 2021, Atlanta signed Luiz Araujo from Lille for a fee of £9.7m. The Brazilian has never really consistently shone at any club throughout his career, so the decision by one of the MLS's biggest clubs came as a slight shock. There's no doubt that he showed glimpses of talent for Atlanta, as shown through his stunning solo goal against FC Cincinnati, but his lack of consistency proved to be costly. He scored just 13 goals in 63 matches, which eventually led to him returning to his homeland to join Flamengo in 2023. Money does not always guarantee quality.

Araujo's MLS Stats Matches 63 Goals 13 Assists 11

4 Brenner - £10m

Sao Paulo to FC Cincinnati

As the COVID-19 Pandemic continued to cause chaos around the world at the start of 2021, FC Cincinnati brought positivity to their fanbase by signing Brazilian forward Brenner for £10m. He was perceived to be one of the most promising players in Brazil after some considered him one of the best teenagers in the world, so when he scored on his debut and went on to add another eight goals in his first campaign and 18 in his second, they were hopeful he would be a superstar for them. However, he struggled to settle in America, which eventually saw him leave for Udinese in April 2023.

Brenner's MLS Stats Matches 70 Goals 27 Shots 163 Shooting accuracy % 42.47 Assists 8

3 Ezequiel Barco - £10.3m

Club Atletico Independiente to Atlanta

Ezequiel Barco was one of the most promising players in the MLS when he first signed. Atlanta set a new MLS transfer record when they signed Barco from Club Atletico Independiente in 2018. It was for good reason as well; the winger set South America alight, and there were conversations about him moving to some of the biggest leagues in the world. Atalanta swept in, though, in a move that quickly paid off.

He earned All-Star selections in each of his first two seasons with the club, whilst picking up 37 goal contributions in 107 matches. There's no doubt it was a successful move, but he was eventually loaned to River Plate, which became permanent in January 2024.

Barco's MLS Stats Matches 107 Goals 19 Assists 18

2 Pity Martinez - £12.2m

River Plate to Atlanta

Just a year after signing Barco, Atlanta broke their own MLS transfer record again when they signed Gonzalo, often known as 'Pity', Martinez for £12.2m. At the time, the sophisticated midfielder was the reigning South American Footballer of the Year — and, at the age of 26, understood soccer in the Americas.

Unsurprisingly, he impressed in his first MLS season, scoring five goals and registering nine assists to earn a spot on the All-Star team as his side lifted the US Open Cup. However, in a similar story to others on this list, he failed to continue his form, which eventually saw him leave for Al-Nassr, one of the richest clubs in the world, after just 18 months in America.

Martinez's MLS Stats Matches 39 Goals 7 Shots 100 Assists 11

1 Thiago Almada - £12.2m

Velez to Atlanta

Thiago Almada is valued at the same price as Martinez, but it is believed his move in 2022 was fractionally an MLS transfer record, which sees him take the top spot on this list. After arriving from Velez Sarsfield, his move was seen as a major coup for the division; Almada was wanted by some of the most successful clubs in the world, yet the plan they laid out for him was appealing.

In his first season, he scored six goals and registered seven assists as he was named MLS Newcomer of the Year, whilst winning the World Cup with Argentina created a lifelong memory. With 56 goal contributions in 83 matches, he was one of the competition's best players, but he was surprisingly sold to Botafogo in the summer of 2024 for a fee potentially rising to £24m.

Almada's MLS Stats Matches 77 Goals 23 Expected goals 6.4 Shooting % 36.07 Assists 33

