Although soccer is, by its very nature, a team sport, many awards have been set up to reward the individual performances of players over a given season. The award given to the best player in a league is one of the most prestigious.

In MLS , it is called the Most Valuable Player award and is awarded following a vote involving the media, MLS players and club management. Inaugurated at the end of the league's first season in MLS, it has so far been awarded to 27 different players, Preki ( Sporting Kansas City ) being the only player to have won it twice.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT delves into the annals of North American soccer's elite to compile a list of all the players to have been crowned MVP since 1996.

The MVP award has had several names, depending on the sponsorship contracts in force over the years. Since 2015, it has been called the Landon Donovan MLS Award as a tribute to the American soccer legend.

MLS MVP Winners List Year Player Nationality Team 1996 Carlos Valderrama Colombia Tampa Bay Mutiny 1997 Preki USA Kansas City Wizards 1998 Marco Etcheverry Bolivia D.C. United 1999 Jason Kreis USA Dallas Burn 2000 Tony Meola USA Kansas City Wizards 2001 Alex Pineda Chacon Honduras Miami Fusion 2002 Carlos Ruiz Guatemala Los Angeles Galaxy 2003 Preki USA Kansas City Wizards 2004 Amado Guevara Honduras MetroStars 2005 Taylor Twellman USA New England Revolution 2006 Christian Gomez Argentina D.C. United 2007 Luciano Emilio Brazil D.C. United 2008 Guillermo Barros Schelotto Argentina Columbus Crew 2009 Landon Donovan USA Los Angeles Galaxy 2010 David Ferreira Colombia FC Dallas 2011 Dwayne De Rosario Canada D.C. United 2012 Chris Wondolowski USA San Jose Earthquakes 2013 Mike Magee USA Chicago Fire FC 2014 Robbie Keane Republic of Ireland Los Angeles Galaxy 2015 Sebastian Giovinco Italia Toronto FC 2016 David Villa Spain New York City FC 2017 Diego Valeri Argentina Portland Timbers 2018 Josef Martinez Venezuela Atlanta United 2019 Carlos Vela Mexico Los Angeles FC 2020 Alejandro Pozuelo Spain Toronto FC 2021 Carles Gil Spain New England Revolution 2022 Hany Mukhtar Germany Nashville SC 2023 Luciano Acosta Argentina FC Cincinnati

Here are the last 10 MLS superstars to be crowned league MVP.

10 Robbie Keane – 2014

Los Angeles Galaxy

Twelve years. That's how long Los Angeles Galaxy fans have had to wait to see one of their players succeed Landon Donovan as MLS MVP. And the honor fell to Robbie Keane. The Irish striker quickly established himself as one of the benchmarks in his position — he's the second top goal scorer in LA Galaxy's history.

His 2014 season is a perfect illustration of this. With 21 goals and 17 assists over the course of the season (including the playoffs), the Galaxy No. 7 walked on water. And to complete an already memorable performance, the striker turned hero, scoring in the 111th minute of an MLS Cup final in which he would also be awarded the MVP trophy, to give his club the fifth league title in its history.

Robbie Keane 2014 MLS Season (Playoffs included) Appearances 34 Goals 21 Assists 17

9 Sebastian Giovinco – 2015

Toronto FC

On a personal level, Sebastian Giovinco could certainly not have dreamed of a better start to his MLS career. Transferred from Juventus to Toronto FC in the winter of 2015, the Italian striker quickly justified the colossal salary (the second-highest in the league, behind Kaka) that his management had agreed to offer him.

The Turin-born forward, who won the MLS Golden Boot that season, made the decision 36 times (22 goals, 14 assists) in 34 appearances (breaking the record for the most goals and assists combined in a single league season) and played a key role in the Canadian club's historic first-ever qualification for the playoffs. It was the start of an adventure that would later take the Reds to the continental summit.

Sebastian Giovinco 2015 MLS Season (Playoffs included) Appearances 34 Goals 22 Assists 14

8 David Villa – 2016

New York City FC

On his arrival at New York City FC in 2014, David Villa said he wanted ‘to try to help MLS continue to grow and try to make New York City become the best team in the league’. This mission has been partly successful, as his impact on the North American league has reached far beyond its borders — even if NYCFC are not yet the best team in the league.

Those who grew up on the other side of the Atlantic will remember the image of the Spanish striker wearing the sky-blue shirt of the New York club. It was in this shirt that he won the MLS MVP award in 2016, a season in which he scored 23 goals and provided four assists, as well as helping his club, like Giovinco before him, reach its first-ever playoffs. Certainly one of the best European players to have played in MLS.

David Villa 2016 MLS Season (Playoffs included) Appearances 35 Goals 23 Assists 4

7 Diego Valeri – 2017

Portland Timbers

A true legend with the Portland Timbers , of whom he is simultaneously the top scorer, the top passer and the second most capped player (309 games) of all time, Diego Valeri had his individual performances finally rewarded at the end of the year 2017.

After all, with 21 goals and 11 assists over the course of the regular season, the Argentinian entered MLS history as only the 18th player to reach the 50-goal, 50-assist mark. All of which enabled the Green and Whites to sit at the very top of the Western Conference standings at the end of the regular season.

Diego Valeri 2017 MLS Season (Playoffs included) Appearances 34 Goals 21 Assists 12

6 Josef Martinez – Josef Martinez

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez's 2018 season is one to remember. The Venezuelan striker won the Golden Boot for scoring a record 31 goals in the regular season, and added four more in the playoffs to lead Atlanta United to their first-ever MLS Cup.

It was a season to remember for Five Striples fans, who saw their player crowned MVP not once, not twice, but three times over the course of the season: MLS regular season, MLS All-Star and MLS Cup. And because we shouldn't be afraid to tell it like it is, Martinez's 2018 campaign is undoubtedly one of the most impressive in the league's history.

Josef Martinez 2018 MLS Season (Playoffs included) Appearances 39 Goals 35 Assists 7

5 Carlos Vela – 2019

Los Angeles FC

Close

With his pride perhaps dented by Martinez's exceptional season with Atlanta, it did not take long for Carlos Vela to answer him. The former Arsenal player and Real Sociedad legend had broken the record for most goals scored in a single season, scoring 34 during the regular season.

A mark that Martinez only held for one year. An impressive feat, to which should be added the 15 assists the Mexican provided before the playoffs — from which Los Angeles FC were eliminated in the Western Conference final, but which saw Vela prove decisive on three further occasions (two goals, one assist).

Carlos Vela 2019 MLS Season (Playoffs included) Appearances 33 Goals 36 Assists 16

4 Alejandro Pozuelo – 2020

Toronto FC