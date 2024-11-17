Although soccer is, by its very nature, a team sport, many awards have been set up to reward the individual performances of players over a given season. The award given to the best player in a league is one of the most prestigious.

In MLS , it is called the Most Valuable Player award and is awarded following a vote involving the media, MLS players and club management. Inaugurated at the end of the league's first season in MLS, it has so far been awarded to 27 different players, Preki ( Sporting Kansas City ) being the only player to have won it twice.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT delves into the annals of North American soccer's elite to compile a list of all the players to have been crowned MVP since 1996.

The MVP award has had several names, depending on the sponsorship contracts in force over the years. Since 2015, it has been called the Landon Donovan MLS Award as a tribute to the American soccer legend.

MLS MVP Winners List

Year

Player

Nationality

Team

1996

Carlos Valderrama

Colombia

Tampa Bay Mutiny

1997

Preki

USA

Kansas City Wizards

1998

Marco Etcheverry

Bolivia

D.C. United

1999

Jason Kreis

USA

Dallas Burn

2000

Tony Meola

USA

Kansas City Wizards

2001

Alex Pineda Chacon

Honduras

Miami Fusion

2002

Carlos Ruiz

Guatemala

Los Angeles Galaxy

2003

Preki

USA

Kansas City Wizards

2004

Amado Guevara

Honduras

MetroStars

2005

Taylor Twellman

USA

New England Revolution

2006

Christian Gomez

Argentina

D.C. United

2007

Luciano Emilio

Brazil

D.C. United

2008

Guillermo Barros Schelotto

Argentina

Columbus Crew

2009

Landon Donovan

USA

Los Angeles Galaxy

2010

David Ferreira

Colombia

FC Dallas

2011

Dwayne De Rosario

Canada

D.C. United

2012

Chris Wondolowski

USA

San Jose Earthquakes

2013

Mike Magee

USA

Chicago Fire FC

2014

Robbie Keane

Republic of Ireland

Los Angeles Galaxy

2015

Sebastian Giovinco

Italia

Toronto FC

2016

David Villa

Spain

New York City FC

2017

Diego Valeri

Argentina

Portland Timbers

2018

Josef Martinez

Venezuela

Atlanta United

2019

Carlos Vela

Mexico

Los Angeles FC

2020

Alejandro Pozuelo

Spain

Toronto FC

2021

Carles Gil

Spain

New England Revolution

2022

Hany Mukhtar

Germany

Nashville SC

2023

Luciano Acosta

Argentina

FC Cincinnati

Here are the last 10 MLS superstars to be crowned league MVP.

10 Robbie Keane – 2014

Los Angeles Galaxy

LA Galaxy's Robbie Keane in action in MLS.

Twelve years. That's how long Los Angeles Galaxy fans have had to wait to see one of their players succeed Landon Donovan as MLS MVP. And the honor fell to Robbie Keane. The Irish striker quickly established himself as one of the benchmarks in his position — he's the second top goal scorer in LA Galaxy's history.

His 2014 season is a perfect illustration of this. With 21 goals and 17 assists over the course of the season (including the playoffs), the Galaxy No. 7 walked on water. And to complete an already memorable performance, the striker turned hero, scoring in the 111th minute of an MLS Cup final in which he would also be awarded the MVP trophy, to give his club the fifth league title in its history.

Robbie Keane 2014 MLS Season (Playoffs included)

Appearances

34

Goals

21

Assists

17

9 Sebastian Giovinco – 2015

Toronto FC

Sebastian Giovinco @ Toronto FC (2017)

On a personal level, Sebastian Giovinco could certainly not have dreamed of a better start to his MLS career. Transferred from Juventus to Toronto FC in the winter of 2015, the Italian striker quickly justified the colossal salary (the second-highest in the league, behind Kaka) that his management had agreed to offer him.

The Turin-born forward, who won the MLS Golden Boot that season, made the decision 36 times (22 goals, 14 assists) in 34 appearances (breaking the record for the most goals and assists combined in a single league season) and played a key role in the Canadian club's historic first-ever qualification for the playoffs. It was the start of an adventure that would later take the Reds to the continental summit.

Sebastian Giovinco 2015 MLS Season (Playoffs included)

Appearances

34

Goals

22

Assists

14

8 David Villa – 2016

New York City FC

David Villa @ NYCFC

On his arrival at New York City FC in 2014, David Villa said he wanted ‘to try to help MLS continue to grow and try to make New York City become the best team in the league’. This mission has been partly successful, as his impact on the North American league has reached far beyond its borders — even if NYCFC are not yet the best team in the league.

Those who grew up on the other side of the Atlantic will remember the image of the Spanish striker wearing the sky-blue shirt of the New York club. It was in this shirt that he won the MLS MVP award in 2016, a season in which he scored 23 goals and provided four assists, as well as helping his club, like Giovinco before him, reach its first-ever playoffs. Certainly one of the best European players to have played in MLS.

David Villa 2016 MLS Season (Playoffs included)

Appearances

35

Goals

23

Assists

4

7 Diego Valeri – 2017

Portland Timbers

Diego Valeri @ Portland Timbers

A true legend with the Portland Timbers , of whom he is simultaneously the top scorer, the top passer and the second most capped player (309 games) of all time, Diego Valeri had his individual performances finally rewarded at the end of the year 2017.

After all, with 21 goals and 11 assists over the course of the regular season, the Argentinian entered MLS history as only the 18th player to reach the 50-goal, 50-assist mark. All of which enabled the Green and Whites to sit at the very top of the Western Conference standings at the end of the regular season.

Diego Valeri 2017 MLS Season (Playoffs included)

Appearances

34

Goals

21

Assists

12

6 Josef Martinez – Josef Martinez

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez (2019)

Josef Martinez's 2018 season is one to remember. The Venezuelan striker won the Golden Boot for scoring a record 31 goals in the regular season, and added four more in the playoffs to lead Atlanta United to their first-ever MLS Cup.

It was a season to remember for Five Striples fans, who saw their player crowned MVP not once, not twice, but three times over the course of the season: MLS regular season, MLS All-Star and MLS Cup. And because we shouldn't be afraid to tell it like it is, Martinez's 2018 campaign is undoubtedly one of the most impressive in the league's history.

Josef Martinez 2018 MLS Season (Playoffs included)

Appearances

39

Goals

35

Assists

7

5 Carlos Vela – 2019

Los Angeles FC

With his pride perhaps dented by Martinez's exceptional season with Atlanta, it did not take long for Carlos Vela to answer him. The former Arsenal player and Real Sociedad legend had broken the record for most goals scored in a single season, scoring 34 during the regular season.

A mark that Martinez only held for one year. An impressive feat, to which should be added the 15 assists the Mexican provided before the playoffs — from which Los Angeles FC were eliminated in the Western Conference final, but which saw Vela prove decisive on three further occasions (two goals, one assist).

Carlos Vela 2019 MLS Season (Playoffs included)

Appearances

33

Goals

36

Assists

16

4 Alejandro Pozuelo – 2020

Toronto FC