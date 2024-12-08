Moving from one club to another is a lot more complicated than you might think. Especially when you're moving to another country. Time to adapt, discovering a new life, the need to forge new links: many players fail to combine all these factors, leading to an adventure more or less paved with difficulties. But that's not the case for everyone.

For some, adapting comes naturally, allowing them to immediately put themselves at the service of their team. It is a quality that has been rewarded since 2007 by the Newcomer of the Year award, whose main eligibility factor is to have had professional experience before joining MLS .

In this article, GIVEMESPORT takes a look back at the 18 award winners and how they got their start in the elite of North American soccer.

MLS Newcomer of the Year Award Winners List Year Player Club Nationality 2007 Luciano Emilio D.C. United Brazil 2008 Darren Huckerby San Jose Earthquakes England 2009 Fredy Montero Seattle Sounders FC Colombia 2010 Alvaro Saborio Real Salt Lake Costa Rica 2011 Mauro Rosales Seattle Sounders FC Argentina 2012 Federico Higuain Columbus Crew SC Argentina 2013 Diego Valeri Portland Timbers Argentina 2014 Pedro Morales Vancouver Whitecaps FC Chili 2015 Sebastian Giovinco Toronto FC Italy 2016 Nicolas Lodeiro Seattle Sounders FC Uruguay 2017 Miguel Almiron Atlanta United FC Paraguay 2018 Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy Sweden 2019 Carles Gil New England Revolution Spain 2020 Lucas Zelarayan Columbus Crew SC Armenia 2021 Cristian Arango Los Angeles FC Colombia 2022 Thiago Almada Atlanta United FC Argentina 2023 Giorgios Giakoumakis Atlanta United FC Greece 2024 Gabriel Pec LA Galaxy Brazil

18 Gabriel Pec

2024 Newcomer of the Year

Club: Los Angeles Galaxy

Nationality: Brazil

Brazil Appearances: 37

37 Goals: 19

19 Assists: 16

After having cut his teeth and built a reputation for himself in Brazil, Gabriel Pec decided to confirm it in MLS. And so far, he has been more than successful. A key figure with the Los Angeles Galaxy, whom he joined at the start of the 2024 season, the striker became the youngest player in his club's history to score 30 goals (16 goals, 14 assists) in a single regular season.

An achievement in itself, and one that a victory in the MLS Cup final could make even more of a legend. But the NY Red Bulls are determined to be the spoilsports.

17 Giorgos Giakoumakis

2023 Newcomer of the Year

Club: Atlanta United

Nationality: Greece

Greece Appearances: 30

30 Goals: 19

19 Assists: 5

With Thiago Almada not eligible to succeed himself, it was the turn of one of his team-mates to be crowned at the end of the 2023 season. Having arrived from Scottish club Celtic FC , the Greek striker immediately showed off his goalscoring prowess.

Scoring 17 goals in 27 regular season games, he added two more in the play-offs to take his tally to 19. An already excellent record, to which he added no fewer than five assists. Also named Newcomer of the Year, he was also selected in the league's Best XI in recognition of his performances over the course of the season.

16 Thiago Almada

2022 Newcomer of the Year

Club: Atlanta United

Nationality: Argentina

Argentina Appearances: 29

29 Goals: 6

6 Assists: 12

Though he once made history as the most expensive signing in MLS history (a status now held by Kevin Denkey, who recently signed for FC Cincinnati for the sum of $16.2m), Almada went on to enjoy a brief but intense adventure with Atlanta United.

In 83 appearances for the Five Stripes, he was instrumental on 50 occasions (26 goals, 24 assists), and made an indelible impression with his technical ability, his aggression and his lethal character. All of these qualities earned him the Newcomer of the Year award at the end of his first season on North American soil.

15 Cristian Arango

2021 Newcomer of the Year

Club: Los Angeles FC

Nationality: Colombia

Colombia Appearances: 17

17 Goals: 14

14 Assists: 2

Only a season and a half was needed for Cristian Arango to make it into Los Angeles FC's top scorers' list. In fact, it didn't take long for the Colombian to make his MLS opponents' nets tremble. In his first season, or rather his first half-season (he arrived in the summer), he managed to score 14 times in 17 appearances.

All of which was enough for the striker to end the year as the club's attacking leader, even though the club had endured a rather complicated season that saw them finish 19th in the league standings. His 21 goals the following season would seem to confirm this.

14 Lucas Zelarayan

2020 Newcomer of the Year

Club: Columbus Crew SC

Nationality: Armenia

Armenia Appearances: 20

20 Goals: 8

8 Assists: 9

There certainly couldn't have been a better introduction to MLS for Lucas Zelarayan. Recruited from Mexican club Tigres for $8 million ahead of the 2020 season, the Armenian attacking midfielder made the expected impact straight away.

Decisive on 10 occasions (six goals, four assists) in 12 regular season games, he was involved seven more times — including three (two goals, one assist) in the final of an MLS Cup in which he was also named MVP — during the playoffs. More than enough to bring him a richly deserved Newcomer of the Year award. The start of four idyllic years between the two sides.

13 Carles Gil

2019 Newcomer of the Year

Club: New England Revolution

Nationality: Spain

Spain Appearances: 35

35 Goals: 10

10 Assists: 14

The transfer of Carles Gil to New England Revolution is a perfect illustration of the growing appeal of MLS. A player in the prime of his career, a Spaniard who has played for a number of big-name clubs, the attacking midfielder had every reason to continue his career on the Old Continent — despite the fact that the first part of his career certainly did not go as well as he would have liked.

However, it seems that his decision to cross the Atlantic was the best one he could have made. He quickly became a key member of the Revs' squad, ending his first season in North America's top flight with 10 goals and 14 assists, but above all wearing the captain's armband. Evocative.

12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

2018 Newcomer of the Year