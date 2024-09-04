It's only the start of the two-week FIFA September international break, but there's still plenty going on in MLS, which will feature six league matches on Saturday, September 7.

Those MLS matches will take place shortly after the USA and Canada senior men's national teams face off in a friendly in Kansas City, kicking off at 4 p.m. EDT.

Speaking of that match, there's one MLS club making the case for one of its players to be part of the U.S. team. Meanwhile, we saw a significant transfer, a loan deal, a free-agent signing, a call-up, and some big injury news.

Below is a recap of the MLS news you might have missed on Tuesday, September 3.

Did Zack Steffen Deserve a USMNT Call in September?

The debate is sparked by his Colorado Rapids club president Pádraig Smith

Should Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen have been called up by the U.S. national team? According to Rapids club president, his goalkeeper should have been among the four selected for the September camp for matches against Canada and New Zealand.

"I'm just baffled by the decision. I certainly think he deserves and belongs in that U.S. national team right now."

The 29-year-old, who joined Colorado on a free transfer from Man City in January, has played in 27 league matches for Colorado and seven Leagues Cup matches, a tournament in which he shined as the Rapids finished in third place to clinch a CONCACAF Champions League berth in 2025.

He was also criticized earlier in the campaign for having a slow start to his time back in MLS, where he was a standout for the Columbus Crew before a roughly $7 million move to Manchester City in July 2019.

The four goalkeepers called up by the USMNT in September were Matt Turner (Crystal Palace), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), and 18-year-old Diego Kochen of Barcelona's reserve team.

Vancouver Make Quality Midfield DP Addition

Ex-Southampton fixture Stuart Armstrong rejoins compatriot Ryan Gauld

Credit: Action Images/Ed Sykes

The Whitecaps reinforced their squad ahead of a fierce upcoming Western Conference playoff chase, and a Canadian Championship final on home turf against Toronto FC.

The club added Scotland international Stuart Armstrong, who played the last six seasons for Southampton between the English Premier League and the second-tier Championship. He played with Whitecaps playmaker Ryan Gauld earlier in their career at Dundee United, and he was also a part of Scotland's Euro 2024 team.

To make room for Armstrong, the club earlier in the day parted ways with Luis Martins.

Minnesota DP Pereyra in Training

New signing from Argentina captured on camera

Minnesota United's 25-year-old Argentinian attacking midfielder, originally announced back on August 15, is with his teammates as the visa process delayed his arrival. He's a left-footed player who has featured for Atlético Tucumán in Argentina's first division, and he is set to be the heir to former playmaker Emmanuel Reynoso.

Minnesota currently occupy the final wild card spot in the Western Conference and their next league game is in St. Louis on September 14.

Houston Dynamo Lose DP to ACL Tear

Lawrence Ennali confirmed out for the rest of the season

The Houston Dynamo's worst fears were confirmed as German winger Lawrence Ennali's ACL tear was made official by the club on Tuesday.

The club only acquired him on July 18 in a $3 million transfer after a breakout season with Polish side Gornik Zabrze. The fee paid made Ennali the Dynamo's most expensive U22 Initiative signing, a mechanism designed for MLS clubs to recruit young talents from around the world.

Ennali only got to play five matches for his club in 2024, scoring one goal. The Dynamo thus lose a key attacking piece ahead of the stretch run of the season as they find themselves in a battle for a Western Conference playoff spot. They currently sit in seventh place with eight matches remaining in their season.

Jaime Lozano Visits Houston Dynamo Training

Ex-Mexico national team coach was in town and spotted at team practice

While Mexico's senior national team gets set for its first matches under the new management of Javier Aguirre and Rafa Marquez, the manager they replaced was at Houston Dynamo training on Tuesday.

It's unclear what the future has in store for 45-year-old Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano, who was let go after failing to get past the group stage at the 2024 Copa América. In 21 matches as interim and permanent head coach of El Tri, Lozano compiled a 10W-7L-4D record, which is considered mediocre by the team's lofty standards.

Lozano has also managed Liga MX clubs Queretaro and Necaxa, with a spell as Mexico Olympic manager on their run to the semifinals, where they lost on penalties to Brazil.

Sporting KC Earn $1 Million for Academy Product

Belgian side Genk have high hopes for right back Kayden Pierre

It's not every day that an MLS club can cash in on the transfer of a player who has made just 11 senior team appearances in the last two seasons.

But Sporting Kansas City earned seven figures by transferring right back Kayden Pierre to Belgium's Genk, according to Sporting KC beat reporter Daniel Sperry. They also retain a sell-on percentage for future transfers.

The 21-year-old, who featured for the USA's Under-20 national team, mainly played for the club's reserve team until he broke through with the senior side in 2022, making 19 appearances in MLS league play. A muscle injury in 2023 interrupted his rise, and in 2024 he was regularly a member of the MLS matchday squad.

LAFC's Olivera Eyes Winter Move

Player confirms that MLS club turned down Toluca and Como offers

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Cristian "Kike" Olivera has reportedly told media in Uruguay about two offers that came in for him during the summer window, but LAFC were not eager to transfer a player who has become a key contributor in their push for trophies in 2024.

The Toluca and Como offers were widely reported, but Olivera never moved. The 22-year-old winger, who has 12 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions, figures to factor in the stretch run of the campaign with a playoff run and U.S. Open Cup final on tap.

But what's interesting is that Olivera, who moved to LAFC from Spain's UD Almeria for a reported $5 million, discussed his expectations for a switch this coming winter. His LAFC contract runs through December 2026 with a club option for 2027.

FIFA Club World Cup News Forthcoming?

Seattle Sounders have teased something about the 2025 tournament

Seattle Sounders writer Jeremiah Oshan picked up on some club social media activity that could point to some news coming down the pipe.

In other Sounders news from Oshan, Obed Vargas is confirmed to be training with Mexico's senior national team, Leo Chu was in training, and Stefan Frei is in concussion protocol after the nasty hit he took to the head early in the match against the Portland Timbers.

FC Cincinnati's Gift to Season Ticket Members

PIctures circulate of a miniature Supporters' Shield

One FC Cincinnati fan shared images of a miniature Supporters' Shield, stating that it was a gift from the club to season ticket members. That has to be one of the nicer STH gifts we've seen around the league.

Red Bulls Defender Called up by Sweden

Noah Eile will join Under-21 squad for European Championship qualifiers

New York Red Bulls Swedish center back Noah Eile, who has played in 24 of the team's 27 league matches this season, is heading to Europe for UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifying matches against Gibraltar and Moldova in Group C.

The Netherlands are runaway leaders in Group C, while Sweden are in third place, chasing Georgia for the group runner-up spot. Only the group winners and the three best group runners-up qualify directly for the UEFA U-21 Championship in Slovakia in 2025. The other six runners-up will do battle in a playoff for the remaining three slots. Sweden have an uphill battle to catch Georgia to at least ensure a playoff spot.

Eile is currently 22, but he can play for the Sweden Under-21 team because UEFA rules state that players need to be "born on or after 1 January 2002" to be eligible — meaning as long as they're 21 in the year the tournament starts.

St. Louis City Loan Out Njabulo Blom

The team had hinted last week that a move was coming

St. Louis City made official news of Njabulo Blom's loan to Kaizer Chiefs in his native South Africa through June 2025.

The 24-year-old joined St. Louis from Kaizer Chiefs in January 2023 and he has logged 47 appearances across all competitions since his arrival. This season he played in 16 matches at defensive midfield, scoring one goal.

Apparently being far from home weight in the decision for Blom to return, though the club reserves the right to call him back.

In other club news, Joakim Nilsson has picked up a new hamstring injury and his return is placed in doubt once again. He last played for the club in a July 17 start at center back against Seattle.

One-on-One with Karol Swiderski

TopBin90 sat down with the Charlotte FC forward

Jorge Gonzales, of Charlotte-focused outlet TopBin90, sat down with 27-year-old Polish forward Karol Swiderski, who has started four of the club's five matches since returning to Charlotte after a loan spell with Hellas Verona in Italy's Serie A.

Luca Orellano Named Weekend's Best

FC Cincinnati's left wingback shines again with another long-distance goal

The 24-year-old Argentinian left wingback was named the best MLS player of Matchday 30 for his two-goal performance against CF Montréal on Saturday, which included a goal scored from his own half.

It goes without saying that he made the Best XI of Matchday 30, though they took some liberties with his position in the graphic announcing the weekend's stars.