The Los Angeles Galaxy have been crowned 2024 MLS Cup Champions after a thrilling final against NY Red Bulls .

Now that the offseason has officially begun, the trades and transfers are coming thick and fast. GIVEMESPORT has got you covered with this live tracker, detailing every move made around the league over the coming weeks.

San Diego Trades Away Another Pick

San Diego FC have traded their fifth selection in the Expansion Draft (midfielder Hosei Kijima from St. Louis CITY SC ) to DC United for $400,000 in GAM.

Kijima, 22, was the 17th overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, and tallied two goals and two assists in 21 appearances for St. Louis this past season.

San Diego and Toronto Make Expansion Draft Deal

Toronto FC have acquired forward Thiago Andrade from San Diego FC in exchange for the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, $250,000 in conditional GAM and a sell-on percentage for any future transfer abroad.

Andrade was San Diego's fourth selection in Wednesday's Expansion Draft after being left unprotected by New York City FC . The 24-year-old managed 12 goals and five assists in 71 appearances for New York City between 2021 and 2024. The Brazilian youth international spent the last two seasons on loan with Athletico Paranaense in Brazil and Shenzhen Peng City in China.

San Diego Get Keeper From Miami

San Diego FC have acquired goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $100,000 in GAM.

Dos Santos, 24, only played three games for Miami between 2022 and 2024, helping the club clinch the Leagues Cup 2023 and 2024 Supporters' Shield titles.

San Diego Reinforces Defense

San Diego have traded up to $100,000 in GAM ($50,000 guaranteed, $50,000 conditional) for DC United defender Christopher McVey.

San Diego immediately signed McVey to a contract extension through the 2026 season, with an option for 2027. The 27-year-old has made 77 MLS appearances for DC and Inter Miami, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Cruz Azul Trying to Hijack Deal for Facundo Torres

Mexican giants Cruz Azul are attempting to hijack Palmeiras' deal to sign Uruguay international Facundo Torres from Orlando City SC , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

GIVEMESPORT revealed on Monday that Palmeiras had agreed to terms with Orlando over a club-record deal for Torres, but the transfer was pending an agreement on personal terms. GIVEMESPORT also revealed on December 4 that Cruz Azul were strongly interested in the player.

The Mexican club is pushing Torres to pick Liga MX over Brazil, but they have yet to make a bid to Orlando City.

San Diego Pick Up Defender From Red Bulls

San Diego FC have acquired center back Andres Reyes from the NY Red Bulls , sources tell GIVEMESPORT. RBNY will receive a package in the neighborhood of $800,000 GAM, sources add.

Reyes has made 98 appearances with New York since joining the club in 2021. The 25-year-old was supposed to be in the starting lineup for Red Bulls' MLS Cup Final against Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday, but pulled out of the starting lineup minutes before kick-off due to illness.

The Colombian international becomes San Diego's eighth player, with the expansion draft coming on Wednesday night.

San Diego Acquires Young LAFC Forward

Los Angeles FC are trading forward Tomas Angel to San Diego FC and a second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft for $200,000 in GAM.

The 21-year-old arrived in California last winter, and scored two goals in seven appearances this past season. The Colombian youth international spent the second half of the year with USL's Phoenix Rising, where he scored three times in 15 games.

Facundo Torres Leaving Orlando for Club-Record Fee

Palmeiras have agreed a deal to sign Uruguay international winger Facundo Torres from Orlando City SC , sources tell GIVEMESPORT. Personal terms are being finalized between Torres and the Brazilian club, but a full agreement has been reached by both clubs, sources say.

According to sources, the fee would eclipse the $9.5 million club-record transfer that sent forward Daryl Dike to West Bromwich Albion FC in 2022.

Torres had 14 goals and six assists in 32 matches this year. He has 37 goals and 20 assists in 95 regular season games with Orlando.

Related Orlando City agree club-record transfer of Facundo Torres to Palmeiras: Sources Palmeiras have agreed a deal to sign Uruguay international winger Facundo Torres from Orlando City, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

LAFC Re-Signs Aaron Long

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles FC have re-signed former MLS Defender of the Year Aaron Long to a new, long-term contract, sources tell GIVEMESPORT .

Long's previous deal was set to expire this year, and he would have been one of the most sought-after free agents on the market had LAFC let him walk. The new deal is believed to be through 2027.

Long, 32, signed with LAFC ahead of the 2023 season after leaving the NY Red Bulls , where he won MLS Defender of the Year.

Austin FC Buys Out Gyasi Zardes

Austin FC have exercised a contract buyout on forward Gyasi Zardes, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Zardes, 33, is the 10th-leading scorer in MLS history with 106 regular season goals. He joined Austin in free agency ahead of the 2023 season. He had 10 goals across all competitions for Austin.

Atlanta Let Sosa Go Home

Atlanta United have transferred defender Santiago Sosa to Argentinian club Racing Club for an undisclosed fee.

Sosa spent four seasons with Atlanta between 2021 and 2024 after arriving from River Plate, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 63 appearances. The 25-year-old was on loan at Racing Club during the 2024 MLS season.

Cincinnati, Colorado Swing Big Trade

The Colorado Rapids are finalizing a deal to acquire center backs Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy from FC Cincinnati , in exchange for $1 million GAM plus add-ons, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Awaziem, 27, joined Cincinnati last summer after spending several seasons in some of Europe's top leagues, suiting up for the likes of Boavista, FC Porto, Leganes, and Nantes.

Murphy, 24, made a total of 105 appearances for Cincy since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Related Colorado Rapids to acquire Awaziem, Murphy from FC Cincinnati: Sources The Colorado Rapids have acquired center backs Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy from FC Cincinnati, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

D.C. United Youngster Transfers to Bournemouth

Bournemouth have agreed a deal in principle to sign U.S. youth international center-back Matai Akinmboni from DC United , sources tell GIVEMESPORT. The deal is worth up to $2.5 million and D.C. retain a sell-on percentage, sources say.

The Premier League club made several attempts at buying the 18-year-old over the last few months, and have finally reached an agreement with DC.

Akinmboni made 10 appearances for the first team in 2024, and has appeared 17 total times for DC United in his young career.

Cincinnati Trigger Buy Option on Orellano

Credit: Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FC Cincinnati have triggered the purchase option to permanently sign on-loan winger Luca Orellano from Vasco da Gama , sources tell GIVEMESPORT. The fee will be around $3 million, sources add.

Orellano was acquired on loan from the Brazilian club in the winter, putting up 10 goals and four assists in his first season in MLS. His long-range effort against Montreal was voted MLS Goal of the Season.

Earthquakes Acquire Trio of Players in Trade with Revs

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye, Dave Romney and Ian Harkes from the New England Revolution , sources tell GIVEMESPORT. New England will receive around $500,000 GAM and an international roster spot, sources add.

Kaye, 30, spent 18 months in New England, and has spent time with LAFC, Colorado Rapids and Toronto FC .

Romney, 31, has made 232 MLS appearances, split between the Galaxy, Nashville SC and the Revs.

Harkes, 29, joined New England in 2023 after making his name with Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership .

All three played under new San Jose head coach Bruce Arena during his time with the Revolution.

Related San Jose acquire three players in trade with New England: Sources The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye, Dave Romney and Ian Harkes from the New England Revolution, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Revolution Sign Malian Center-Back

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New England Revolution have signed Mali international center-back Mamadou Fofana from Ligue 2 club Amiens SC, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. L'Equipe first reported the deal. Sources add the fee is around $1.7 million.

Fofana, 26, has been a consistent starter for Amiens in his three-and-a-half seasons with the club, making 121 appearances. He's also spent time with Metz FC in Ligue 1, as well as a spell in Turkey with Alanyaspor and Bandirmaspor.

The defender has 42 caps with Mali, having started each of his country's six Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this year.

Red Bulls Close to Pair of Signings

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

New York are finalizing a deal to sign Polish youth international forward Wiktor Bogacz from Miedz Legnica, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. Bogacz will hit the roster as a U-22 initiative signing. Piotr Kozminski first reported the agreement.

Additionally, the Red Bulls are in discussions to sign Chile international left back Marcelo Morales from Club Universidad de Chile, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. TNT Sports Chile first reported the talks.

Bogacz, 20, has three goals and two assists in Polish second division action this season. Morales, 21, has already made 110 appearances for Universitad de Chile, and has two caps with the national team.

Cincinnati Pull Off MLS-Record Signing for Striker

FC Cincinnati have completed a league-record deal to sign forward Kevin Denkey from Cercle Brugge KSV , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The fee will be $16.2 million, eclipsing the $16 million fee Atlanta United paid to sign Thiago Almada in 2022. The deal was first revealed by GIVEMESPORT on November 9.

Denkey, 23, broke onto the scene with an outstanding 2023-24 campaign in which he scored 28 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

The Togo international has eight goals in 34 caps for his country.