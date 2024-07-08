Highlights Here are some of the top young players in Major League Soccer (MLS) who are attracting interest from European clubs.

Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) - Chelsea is in advanced talks to sign the left back, who will go on loan to Strasbourg if a deal gets done.

Moise Bombito (Colorado Rapids) - Lyon is negotiating with the Colorado Rapids to sign the Canadian international center back after an initial bid around $4 million was rejected.

The summer transfer window is well underway, but the market continues to heat up as European clubs open preseason preparations and the first dominos at the top of the food chain start to fall.

MLS players are on the lists of many clubs and some deals have already gone through, led by Aidan Morris’ move to Middlesbrough from the Columbus Crew and Feyenoord’s signing of Julian Carranza from the Philadelphia Union. They certainly won’t be the last.

We’ll have you covered with all the breaking news around MLS from here and beyond as the moves happen. For now, a primer on the 10 most wanted MLS players to track.

Caleb Wiley

Current club: Atlanta United

Chelsea is in advanced talks to sign Atlanta United left back Caleb Wiley, per sources. Wiley will go on loan to Strasbourg if a deal gets done, which sources are increasingly optimistic of.

Atlanta countered Chelsea’s initial bid and the clubs are closer to an agreement. The deal could be in the region of $10 million.

Wiley, 19, has two caps with the U.S. national team and has made more than 100 club appearances so far in his young career. Chelsea was not the only club tracking the dynamic fullback, who has long been a known commodity due to excellent performances with the U.S. youth national teams.

Wiley has made two appearances with the senior U.S. national team.

Caleb Wiley MLS Stats Year Over Year 2022 2023 2024 Games Played 26 30 21 Key Passes 20 19 28 Passes Completed 480 852 774 Pass % 79.6 81.7 84.9

Moise Bombito

Current club: Colorado Rapids

Lyon continues to negotiate with the Colorado Rapids to sign Canadian international center back Moise Bombito after an initial bid around $4 million was rejected, per sources.

Lyon are believed to be ready to go up to north of $5.5 million guaranteed, plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage, but Colorado deems that insufficient. Lyon and Colorado are discussing potential players that Lyon could put in the deal to make up the difference in value. This deal would blow the Rapids’ current record outbound transfer figure ($3 million) out of the water.

Colorado would prefer to keep Bombito for a bit longer, but Lyon are hoping to sway the MLS side to allow Bombito to leave now. The player wants the move now. The Rapids would look to reward Bombito with a new contract if he doesn’t depart.

Bombito has had a meteoric rise in his professional career, only his second professional season at the age of 24. He quickly established himself among the best center backs in MLS and as a nailed-on starter for the Canadian national team.

Moise Bombito MLS Stats Year Over Year 2023 2024 Games Played 11 16 Minutes 751 1368 Goals + Assists 1 3 Cards 6 2

Diego Gomez

Current club: Inter Miami

Brighton have had a bid rejected by Inter Miami for Paraguay international Diego Gomez, per sources.

Brighton moved to get this deal done ahead of other clubs interested, including West Ham. Miami have asked for $25 million for Gomez, but sources believe they’d accept a bid in the region of $15 million if it were to come.

Gomez, 21, recently returned from a long-term ankle injury. He has seven caps with the Paraguay national team but led the U-23 side to qualify for the Olympics. He’s expected to play for Paraguay at the Olympics.

Brighton view Gomez as a central midfielder, though he has spent time as a winger for Miami this season. Miami signed Gomez for just $3 million last summer shortly after Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets arrived. He has excelled on the wing opposite Messi.

Diego Gomez MLS Stats Year Over Year 2023 2024 Games Played 5 11 Minutes 420 805 Goals + Assists 1 7 Key Passes 5 11

Mamadou Fall

Current club: LAFC

Barcelona continues to work on a deal to sign center back Mamadou Fall from LAFC, sources say. A deal is close but not done.

Fall spent the last year on loan with Barcelona’s second team and they want to sign him permanently. A deal is being discussed in the region of $4 million.

The 21-year-old defender made 22 appearances with Barca’s second team. He spent the year prior on loan with Villarreal’s B team. He broke through with LAFC in MLS, making 42 appearances around the pair of loans to Spain.

Duncan McGuire

Current club: Orlando City

Duncan McGuire has rejected the latest contract proposal from Orlando City and is focused on a move to Europe, sources say.

Orlando are intent to keep McGuire, who is under contract through 2026. Orlando reluctantly agreed to a deal with Blackburn on deadline day, only for the transfer to collapse due to an administrative error by Blackburn after McGuire completed a medical and a deal was announced.

McGuire, 23, is Orlando’s leading scorer in 2024. The second-year pro has excelled since his debut in MLS and continues to win playing time ahead of higher-priced imports around him.

Duncan McGuire MLS Stats Year Over Year 2023 2024 Games Played 29 19 Minutes 1395 1300 Goals + Assists 16 9 Pass % 69.4 76.8

Diego Luna

Current Club: Real Salt Lake

Another strong season for young Diego Luna wasn’t enough to place him on the Olympic roster, but clubs abroad certainly are taking notice.

Luna, 20, has five goals and 12 assists in 1,441 minutes for Real Salt Lake, who are among the best teams in MLS. Luna chose to sign with Real Salt Lake in part because of the pathway they laid in front of him. RSL owner David Blitzer has ownership of several clubs in Europe.

Diego Luna MLS Stats Year Over Year 2022 2023 2024 Games Played 13 23 20 Minutes 310 1201 1441 Goals + Assists 0 8 17 Pass % 86.9 85.5 86.9

Adilson Malanda

Current Club: Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC center back Adilson Malanda is likely to end up back in Europe before long, but the club is intent on keeping him through the season, sources say.

Malanda, 22, has been one of the best center backs in MLS this season, anchoring a defensive unit for Charlotte that has conceded the second-fewest goals in the league. He has made 62 appearances for Charlotte so far and already had 34 in the French second tier before coming to MLS.

Clubs in Ligue 1 and elsewhere want the player, but Charlotte want to keep him until the winter at least.

Adilson Malanda MLS Stats Year Over Year 2022 2023 2024 Games Played 6 29 20 Cards 0 6 0 Clean Sheets 2 6 9 Clearances Per Game 3.7 3.9 4.4

Christian McFarlane

Current Club: New York City FC

Manchester City are close to a deal to sign NYCFC and England youth international left back Christian McFarlane, sources say. McFarlane would stay in MLS until the winter and join City in January.

McFarlene, 17, is a known commodity in England given his excellence with the England youth national teams. In addition to Manchester City, clubs like Southampton, Tottenham and more were interested in his signature. City had the inside track due to the common ownership group. McFarlane impressed City officials on a training stint at the club while the club impressed him during that time as well.

The defender made his MLS debut this season and has already accrued more than 30 appearances with the second team.

Noel Buck

Current club: New England Revolution

New England Revolution and England youth international midfielder Noel Buck is a player to watch this summer with his market once again heating up.

Several clubs in the Premier League and Championship are interested in Buck. For the Premier League clubs, it’s likely the deal would be structured as a permanent transfer then loan elsewhere for immediate playing time. If he joins a Championship side, he’d be joining that club for a promotion push and remain in the first team.

Buck, 19, has worked himself back into the lineup under new head coach Caleb Porter in recent times as the Revs find their best run of form in 2024. He’s still been a regular with England’s U-19 side, a squad that regularly includes Jobe Bellingham, Jack Hinshelwood and more.

Noel Buck MLS Stats Year Over Year 2022 2023 2024 Games Played 7 25 13 Minutes 291 1753 540 Goals + Assists 1 5 2 Pass % 73.4 83.5 87.9

Talles Magno

Current club: NYCFC

Talles Magno’s inclusion on this list isn’t exactly the same as others, as he’s fallen out of favor in NYCFC and is sure to leave this summer rather than improved performances leading to a big move, but still talented enough to be here.

NYCFC rejected a bid from Bologna for Magno last summer, but injury and lack of consistent playing time when fit sees him on the outside looking in.

Brazilian clubs Atlético Mineiro and Vasco da Gama are interested in the winger. Magno started his career at Vasco before heading to NYCFC in a near $10 million transfer.

Talles Magno MLS Stats Year Over Year 2022 2023 2024 Games Played 34 30 1 Minutes 2604 1908 6 Goals + Assists 17 7 0 Key Passes 31 25 0