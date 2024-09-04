The 2024 summer transfer window in Europe’s top five leagues officially slammed shut on August 30. A few remain open, but they’ll close soon.

Barring a late surprise, all major outbound summer transfers for this season in MLS have happened. As clubs exhale and take a few moments to collect themselves from the last several weeks, preparation for the 2025 winter transfer window begins.

Several MLS players will be in the mix in January 2025. Here’s an early look at the players to watch in the January transfer window.

Diego Gomez

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Club: Inter Miami

Age: 21

21 Position: Midfielder

A huge transfer to watch this winter is Diego Gomez to Brighton. As GIVEMESPORT revealed this summer, Brighton have agreed a deal to sign Gomez from Inter Miami. The total fee is expected to reach $18 million (€17 million).

Gomez, 21, joined Miami in the summer of 2023 for a fee of $3 million from Paraguayan club Libertad and was an instant boost to the group. Joining shortly after Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Gomez excelled around the trio of legends with his work rate, intelligence and quality. He’s made 32 appearances with Miami.

Though Gomez has excelled at left wing for Miami, Brighton still see him as a central midfielder, his natural position. He has seven caps with Paraguay.

The $18 million fee will make Gomez among the top 10 most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history.

Christian McFarlane

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Club: New York City FC

Age: 17

17 Position: Left back

Another deal that’s already set, Manchester City will sign NYCFC left back Christian McFarlane this winter, as GIVEMESPORT revealed this summer.

The deal has been set for months, with sources having originally confirmed a framework was in place as early as March. Manchester City have long been admirers of McFarlane and the interest has been mutual. McFarlane had plenty of other suitors in England, including Brighton, Southampton and more, but the player wanted City.

McFarlane, who turns 18 in January 2025, has won a regular starting role in NYCFC’s first team this summer. He has appeared in NYCFC’s last 10 matches, starting nine.

He will join Man City’s youth setup in the winter. The dynamic left back has been a regular for England's youth national teams, including representing his country at the Under-17 European Championships. He is also still eligible to play for the United States, after moving stateside at the age of three.

Cucho Hernandez

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Club: Columbus Crew SC

Age: 25

25 Position: Forward

With the consistent level of excellence Cucho Hernandez has produced, the questions about his future will only intensify.

Hernandez, 25, joined the Columbus Crew in the summer of 2022 and has been an immediate star. After manager Wilfried Nancy took over ahead of the 2023 season, and particularly when it all clicked later that summer, Hernandez has been in the form of his life.

This season, Hernandez has 19 goals and nine assists in 31 appearances (2,520 minutes) across MLS and Leagues Cup matches. Hernandez starred as the Crew won Leagues Cup. Last year he led his club to win MLS Cup 2023, picking up MLS Cup MVP honors along the way.

Hernandez was called into the Colombian national team for the September 2024 World Cup qualifiers, as well.

Prior to Columbus, Hernandez featured in the Premier League (Watford) and LaLiga (Getafe, Mallorca). If he were to leave Columbus, it would take a fee that would rank among the most expensive in MLS history.

Mateusz Bogusz

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Club: LAFC

Age: 23

23 Position: Attacking midfielder / forward

LAFC attacker Matesuz Bogusz was linked with Celtic late in the window, but that was always unlikely given the finances and timing. But this coming winter, the former Leeds United player could be a target for clubs abroad.

Bogusz, 23, has had a breakout 2024 season with 17 goals and seven assists across 36 appearances (2,855 minutes) in all competitions. He has played as a false nine, winger and attacking midfielder.

Prior to arriving at LAFC, Bogusz was with Leeds United, but only made three first team appearances. He spent time on loan in Spain with UD Logroñes and UD Ibiza.

Bogusz was rewarded for his fine play with a call-up to the Polish national team for the September 2024 international fixture dates.

Cristian Olivera

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Club: LAFC

Age: 22

22 Position: Winger

Another key LAFC attacker, Cristian Olivera was also linked with a transfer late in the window, but it wasn’t something LAFC wanted to sanction. Liga MX side Toluca was the club connected to the player, while Italian club Como showed prior interest.

Both were options that Olivera himself confirmed.

“It was a very busy transfer market,” Olivera told Uruguayan media, via Favian Rankel. “I had two offers from Como in Italy and Toluca, but Los Angeles didn't want me to leave. This creates expectations to see if I can change teams at the end of the year.”

Olivera, 22, has 12 goals and four assists across all competitions this season for LAFC. He joined the club last summer from UD Almeria in Spain for a fee reported to be around $4.5 million.

Jesus Ferreira

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Club: FC Dallas

Age: 23

23 Position: Forward

This winter may be time for FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira to head to Europe.

LaLiga side Las Palmas were interested in Ferreira before the deadline, but nothing materialized. Sources say Ferreira is ready for Europe and Dallas will not stand in his way. Russian club Spartak Moscow previously submitted a $13 million offer for him in January 2024, but the league stepped in to nix the deal citing risks for its clubs doing business with Russian entities.

Will acceptable bids come this winter that make sense for all parties?

Ferreira, 23, has struggled with injuries this season and has been limited to just 875 MLS minutes. He just returned from around two months out and is looking to close the season strong.

The academy graduate-turned-Designated Player has already accrued 174 first team appearances for Dallas and has 23 caps for the U.S. men's national team.

Adilson Malanda

Credit: Cory Knowlton-USA TODAY Sports

Club: Charlotte FC

Age: 22

22 Position: Central defender

Charlotte FC center back Adilson Malanda has been among the league’s best defenders in 2024.

Malanda, 22, has been integral to Charlotte’s strong season and the foundation of their defensive success. At his young age, he’s already made more than 100 appearances between Charlotte and French Ligue 2 side Rodez AF. He's seasoned, but still developing.

The Colorado Rapids transferred Canadian international center back Moise Bombito to French club OGC Nice this summer for an initial fee of $7.7 million, a new league record for a center back. Any conversations for Malanda will likely be in that ballpark.

Matai Akinmboni

Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Club: DC United

Age: 17

17 Position: Central defender

D.C. United and U.S. youth national team center back Matai Akinmboni was the subject of a recent transfer bid from Premier League club Bournemouth, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT.

The conditions weren’t right for D.C., but Bournemouth and others won’t stop trying in the future.

Akinmboni, 17, has made 17 first team appearances as D.C. continues to bring him along.

D.C. loaned fellow homegrown and U.S. youth international Kristian Fletcher to Nottingham Forest this summer as well.

Benja Cremaschi

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Club: Inter Miami

Age: 19

19 Position: Midfielder

Rising Inter Miami midfielder Benja Cremaschi is another highly-rated talent getting minutes in MLS.

In a perfect world, I doubt Miami would want to transfer both Gomez and Cremaschi in the same window, but things don’t always go according to the ideal plan.

Cremaschi, 19, recovered from a preseason injury and, after making his 2024 season debut in April, has been a crucial squad player. He was part of the United States Olympic squad this summer as well.