When the calendar flips to September, that's when the playoff races start heating up in MLS, as teams jockey for position and make their final postseason push with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season campaign. One team has already clinched with others to follow.

As with the new UEFA Champions League format, which takes a page out of the MLS playbook, higher seeding matters. That's because higher seeding determines home-field advantage in every round of the playoffs, and it can potentially set up more favorable matchups in the early rounds.

In addition to the playoff race, there's a Supporters' Shield trophy that also needs to be handed out to the team with the best record during the regular season. That looks like it will come down to Inter Miami or the two Los Angeles teams unless defending MLS champions Columbus can go on a winning streak.

MLS Supporters' Shield Race 2024* Seed Club Points Matches Remaining Wins Goal Differential Goals Scored Goals Allowed 1. Inter Miami 56 8 17 +19 58 39 2. LA Galaxy 52 7 15 +16 52 36 3. LAFC 47 10 14 +18 48 30

The first tiebreaker in the MLS table is different from other leagues and competitions, because it is (1) total wins, incentivizing teams to go out and chase victory in every match. After that, it goes to (2) goal differential and (3) goals scored, which are more in line with the international game. Those are followed by six other tiebreakers as outlined in league's rules.

MLS Playoff Scenarios for Teams to Clinch

FC Cincinnati and LA Galaxy can join Inter Miami in the playoffs

We're just entering September and we already have one team that clinched an MLS playoff berth and two more that can follow.

After Inter Miami secured their place in the postseason on August 24, FC Cincinnati and the LA Galaxy can join them depending on a combination of results between Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

The scenarios are more clearly outlined for FC Cincinnati, as officially released by MLS. Cincy has three possible clinching scenarios when they host CF Montréal on Saturday, August 31.

FC Cincinnati win AND Atlanta loss/draw; FC Cincinnati win AND New England loss AND Orlando loss/draw; FC Cincinnati draw AND Atlanta loss AND Philadelphia loss/draw AND Nashville loss/draw AND D.C. loss/draw AND Chicago loss/draw.

The LA Galaxy have up to 20 different clinching scenarios that would require them to win in St. Louis on Sunday, September 1. Those scenarios will be published by the league on Sunday after the other 13 matches happen on Saturday and the picture is made clear.

Teams Qualified for MLS Playoffs 2024

One team has booked a spot in the postseason tournament to this point

There are still seven weeks before the end of the MLS regular season and there will be verdicts and scenarios every matchday from now until Decision Day on October 19.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami became the first team to secure a place as one of the 18 qualified teams, including the two wild card qualifiers. They did it without him, as he is still out injured.

MLS Playoff Teams 2024 Eastern Conference (Seed / Date Clinched) Western Conference (Seed / Date Clinched) Inter Miami (Aug. 24)

Teams Eliminated from MLS Playoffs 2024

The San Jose Earthquakes are nearing mathematical elimination

There will be a total of 11 teams (six in East and five in West) that will not be playing any more soccer after the end of the regular season on October 19. This is a list that teams will be hoping not to make ... at least as close as possible to Decision Day.

With a league-low 17 points, the San Jose Earthquakes project to be a candidate for early elimination in the Western Conference, and that day could come as soon as next matchday depending on the results this weekend.

MLS Teams Eliminated from 2024 Playoffs Eastern Conference (Date Eliminated) Western Conference (Date Eliminated) N/A (only 5 eliminated in West)

If The MLS Playoffs Started Today...

The potential first-round matchups would include a derby

The standings in each conference entering the slate of matches on Saturday, August 31 would produce some compelling first-round matchups if the seedings held true with eight to 10 matches to play for each team.

There's the potential Hudson River Derby matchup in the Eastern Conference, and LAFC locking horns with a dangerous Portland Timbers side in the West.

Eastern Conference First Round (Best-of-Three) if the playoffs started today:

No. 1 Inter Miami vs. No. 8 Toronto FC or No. 9 Atlanta United

No. 2 FC Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Orlando City

No. 3 Columbus Crew vs. No. 6 Charlotte FC

No. 4 NY Red Bulls vs. No. 5 NYCFC

Western Conference First Round (Best-of-Three) if the playoffs started today:

No. 1 LA Galaxy vs. No. 8 Houston Dynamo or No. 9 Austin FC

No. 2 LAFC vs. No. 7 Portland Timbers

No. 3 Real Salt Lake vs. No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps

No. 4 Colorado Rapids vs. No. 5 Seattle Sounders

The MLS playoffs start out with the single-elimination wild card matches between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds in each conference. Then it proceeds to a best-of-three conference quarterfinal series (first team to win two matches advances), followed by single-elimination knockout rounds from the conference semis all the way to MLS Cup. The team with the best regular season record hosts every match.

Wed, Oct. 23: Wild Card matches (No. 8 vs. No. 9 in East & West)

Wild Card matches (No. 8 vs. No. 9 in East & West) Sat., Oct. 26 to Sun, Nov. 10: Conference quarterfinals (best-of-three series)

Conference quarterfinals (best-of-three series) Sat, Nov. 23 to Sun, Nov. 24: Conference semifinals

Conference semifinals Sat, Nov. 30 to Sun, Dec. 1: Conference finals

Conference finals Sat, Dec. 7: MLS Cup 2024

Eastern Conference Playoff Race

Inter Miami can stretch its lead atop the East with a victory

The race in the East is particularly compelling with seven teams apparently doing battle for a single wild card spot, and all sitting within two points. Atlanta United are currently the team occupying that final wild card spot.

Meanwhile, the top six teams in the conference could continue to pull further away with a combination of results on Saturday.

*Standings updated through August 30

MLS Eastern Conference 2024* Seed Club Points Matches Remaining Wins Goal Differential Goals Scored Goals Allowed 1. Inter Miami-Q 56 8 17 +19 58 39 2. FC Cincinnati 48 8 15 +9 44 35 3. Columbus Crew 46 10 13 +26 48 22 4. NY Red Bulls 42 8 10 +11 43 32 5. NYCFC 39 8 11 +6 38 32 6. Charlotte FC 38 8 10 +3 31 28 7. Orlando City 34 8 9 -2 39 41 8.-WC Toronto FC 33 7 10 -12 35 47 9.-WC Atlanta United 28 8 7 -3 35 38 ——— ———————— ——— ————— —— ————— ——— ———— 10. Philadelphia Union 27 8 6 +2 45 43 11. CF Montréal 27 8 6 -20 34 54 12. New England 26 10 8 -19 28 47 13. Chicago Fire 26 8 6 -12 32 44 14. Nashville SC 26 8 6 -15 26 41 15. D.C. United 26 8 6 -16 38 54

Q = Qualified for playoffs

E = Eliminated from playoffs

WC = Wild card places

Western Conference Playoff Race

LA Galaxy need to keep winning to hold off rivals LAFC at the top

The battle for seeding and the final spots in the West is sure to see plenty of movement between now and Decision Day, with teams bunched up in parts of the table and others still having games in hand.

The top spot in the West projects to be a battle between the two LA sides, unless Real Salt Lake can make a run. Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis CITY SC need to put together a lengthy winning streak at some point down the final stretch in order to nip one of the wild card spots.

*Standings updated through August 30

MLS Western Conference 2024* Seed Club Points Matches Remaining Wins Goal Differential Goals Scored Goals Allowed 1. LA Galaxy 52 7 15 +16 52 36 2. LAFC 47 10 14 +18 48 30 3. Real Salt Lake 44 8 12 +15 51 36 4. Colorado Rapids 41 8 12 +7 50 43 5. Seattle Sounders 40 8 11 +6 37 31 6. Vancouver 38 10 11 +8 43 35 7. Portland Timbers 37 8 10 +8 54 46 8.-WC Houston Dynamo 37 9 10 +4 35 31 9.-WC Austin FC 34 8 9 -7 30 37 ——— ———————— ——— ————— —— ————— ——— ———— 10. FC Dallas 33 8 9 0 42 42 11. Minnesota United 33 8 9 -2 42 44 12. Sporting Kansas City 27 7 7 -8 44 52 13. St. Louis City 24 8 4 -14 36 50 14. San Jose 17 8 5 -28 33 61

Q = Qualified for playoffs

E = Eliminated from playoffs

WC = Wild card places