It's back to a full slate of MLS matches after the September international break, as the season heads into its final stretch.

There were still 12 clubs that powered through and saw action during the break, with varying degrees of success. The Seattle Sounders pulled off a shocking win against a decimated Columbus Crew side that dealt with some unique circumstances, while the Houston Dynamo continued their strong form against LAFC.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're ranking the entire league ahead of the next full weekend of action. The final ranking reflects the average position of each team across the submissions from the editorial staffers who cover MLS. Let's dive in!

1 Inter Miami CF

Last Match: 4-1 win at Chicago (Aug. 31)

4-1 win at Chicago (Aug. 31) Next Match: vs. Philadelphia (Sept. 14)

vs. Philadelphia (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 1st

The Herons had the week off for the international break. They're on a staggering 2.19 points-per-game pace (59 points in 27 matches), and would break the New England Revolution's single-season points record of 73 points if their pace continues with seven games remaining. Oh, yeah, and they're close to getting Lionel Messi back and healthy just in time for the playoffs. Watch out.

2 Columbus Crew

Last Match: 4-0 loss vs. Seattle (Sept. 7)

4-0 loss vs. Seattle (Sept. 7) Next Match: at FC Cincinnati (Sept. 14)

at FC Cincinnati (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 4th

The reigning MLS Cup champions fell victim to a freak loss against Seattle on Saturday. With goalkeepers Patrick Schulte (USA) and Nicholas Hagen (Guatemala) gone during the international break, and both their MLS NEXT Pro 'keepers out of short-term loan options, recently acquired Abraham Romero was the sole goalkeeper available. His 45th-minute red card forced midfielder Sean Zawadzki to play in net for the entire second half, conceding four goals against a Seattle team that was shooting on sight.

It's just a blip for the Crew, who play arguably the best soccer in MLS and will be one of the favorites for MLS Cup.

3 Los Angeles FC

Last Match: 0-0 draw at Houston (Sept. 7)

0-0 draw at Houston (Sept. 7) Next Match: at LA Galaxy (Sept. 14)

at LA Galaxy (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 5th

With many of their star players gone on international duty, LAFC went to Houston and left with a valuable point against one of the more difficult teams in the Western Conference. They're just four points out of first place in the West with two games in hand on the LA Galaxy, who happen to be their next opponent. LAFC are still one of the biggest challengers for MLS Cup.

4 FC Cincinnati

Last Match: 4-1 win vs. CF Montréal (Aug. 31)

4-1 win vs. CF Montréal (Aug. 31) Next Match: vs. Columbus Crew (Sept. 14)

vs. Columbus Crew (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 3rd

The reigning Supporters' Shield winners return from the September break with a rivalry match against Columbus, hoping they can eat into the current eight-point deficit that separates them from Shield leaders Miami with seven games to go. Whether they get there or not, they're still a team no one in the East will want to play in a knockout match.

5 LA Galaxy

Last Match: 2-1 loss at St. Louis City (Sept. 1)

2-1 loss at St. Louis City (Sept. 1) Next Match: vs. LAFC (Sept. 14)

vs. LAFC (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 2nd

The Galaxy have one of the most dynamic attacks in MLS, with a front line of Riqui Puig, Marco Reus, Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljić, but when they're not firing on all cylinders, they are vulnerable given their less-than-stellar defense. That's how their last match played out in St. Louis, but the suspended Puig will be back against LAFC in a big match that could define the No. 1 seed in the West.

6 Real Salt Lake

Last Match: 2-0 win vs. New England (Aug. 31)

2-0 win vs. New England (Aug. 31) Next Match: at Houston Dynamo (Sept. 14)

at Houston Dynamo (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 6th

Losing 13-goal scorer Andrés Gómez in the summer transfer window was a big blow, but they are hopeful they more than made up for it with their pickups. And it helps that they still have one of the best attackers in MLS in Chicho Arrango (17 goals) to build around. They will need some time for the new arrivals to settle in, but they're set for long-term success and should still be in the trophy hunt in 2024.

7 Portland Timbers

Last Match: 1-0 win vs. Seattle Sounders (Aug. 31)

1-0 win vs. Seattle Sounders (Aug. 31) Next Match: at Colorado Rapids (Sept. 14)

at Colorado Rapids (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 12th

Like the Galaxy, the Timbers are overcoming a questionable defense (1.7 goals conceded per game) with an elite attack (2.0 goals scored per game). Jonathan Rodríguez, Santi Moreno and Felipe Mora comprise their dynamic front line, and they've exceeded expectations in Phil Neville's first year in charge. It might not be sustainable enough to win a trophy, but it will be wildly entertaining to watch.

8 Colorado Rapids

Last Match: 3-2 win at FC Dallas (Aug. 31)

3-2 win at FC Dallas (Aug. 31) Next Match: vs. Portland Timbers (Sept. 14)

vs. Portland Timbers (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 7th

Chris Armas has worked wonders in his first season in charge, taking the last-place finisher in the Western Conference last year and turning them into a competent and cohesive team. They're on pace for a top-four spot in the West and home field advantage in the playoffs, and have been one of the surprises of the season so far.

9 Seattle Sounders

Last Match: 4-0 win at Columbus Crew (Sept. 7)

4-0 win at Columbus Crew (Sept. 7) Next Match: vs. Sporting Kansas City (Sept. 15)

vs. Sporting Kansas City (Sept. 15) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 8th

The Sounders ran riot in Columbus, albeit up a man and against a midfielder playing at goalkeeper for an entire half. They haven't quite matched expectations this year, but Jordan Morris is thriving as a No. 9, and they still have the structure and consistency to be a threat in the West.

10 New York City FC

Last Match: 4-2 loss at Columbus Crew (Aug. 31)

4-2 loss at Columbus Crew (Aug. 31) Next Match: at D.C. United (Sept. 14)

at D.C. United (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 13th

It's been a roller-coaster season for the Pigeons, who had the week off. After winning one of their first seven, they bounced back to win eight of nine, but now they're winless in their last six, arguably deserving more from their recent performances. If they can find their groove down the stretch, they can surprise in the postseason with their young talents in attack and a player in Santi Rodríguez (8 goals, 8 assists) who has taken several steps forward this season.

11 Houston Dynamo

Last Match: 0-0 draw vs. LAFC (Sept. 7)

0-0 draw vs. LAFC (Sept. 7) Next Match: vs. Real Salt Lake (Sept. 14)

vs. Real Salt Lake (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 11th

The Dynamo had a mostly positive last two weeks, beating LAFC on the road on August 31 before holding them to a 0-0 draw at home on Sept. 7 in an immediate reverse fixture. Unfortunately, they lost winger Lawrence Ennali to a torn ACL, after he had just joined as their most expensive U22 Initiative signing and had already significantly elevated their attack. It's a ceiling-lowering move for a team who dominate the ball and play gorgeous soccer.

12 New York Red Bulls

Last Match: 1-1 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City (Sept. 7)

1-1 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City (Sept. 7) Next Match: at Chicago Fire (Sept. 14)

at Chicago Fire (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 9th

For a team in the top four in the East, the Red Bulls have several question marks heading into the stretch run of the season. Their defense is one of the best in the league, but they struggle to finish chances consistently and didn't add any help to an already-struggling attack in the summer window. It helps explain their last 12 matches in league play: just two wins and a whopping eight draws. Add in an injury that's kept Emil Forsberg out for most of the season, and you have more questions than answers.

13 Philadelphia Union

Last Match: 2-0 win at NY Red Bulls (Aug. 31)

2-0 win at NY Red Bulls (Aug. 31) Next Match: at Inter Miami (Sept. 14)

at Inter Miami (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 22nd

The Union have mostly bounced back from a 10-match winless streak earlier in the year, and have pushed back into playoff contention with improved results in the last month. They've won all but one of their last four matches, only conceding a hard-fought 1-0 loss against the champions Columbus Crew, and they have a top-four attack in the East. They don't have quite as high a ceiling as in years past, but they should make the playoffs.

14 Orlando City

Last Match: 3-0 win vs. Nashville SC (Aug. 31)

3-0 win vs. Nashville SC (Aug. 31) Next Match: vs. New England Revolution (Sept. 14)

vs. New England Revolution (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 15th

The Lions haven't lived up to their pre-season hype, picked by many to contend for the Supporters' Shield. They should comfortably be a playoff team, but it's hard to see them being much more than that.

15 Vancouver Whitecaps

Last Match: 0-0 draw vs. FC Dallas (Sept. 7)

0-0 draw vs. FC Dallas (Sept. 7) Next Match: vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Sept. 14)

vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 10th

The 'Caps scraped through a rather unremarkable scoreless draw against FC Dallas in their last match, with captain and talisman Ryan Gauld on international duty with Scotland and top scorer Brian White still out after a concussion. They're still firmly in the playoff mix in the West, and although they aren't one of the favorites, they have enough quality to give themselves a chance against any opponent, boosted by the recent arrival of Stuart Armstrong.

16 Charlotte FC

Last Match: 1-0 loss vs. Atlanta United (Aug. 31)

1-0 loss vs. Atlanta United (Aug. 31) Next Match: at CF Montréal (Sept. 14)

at CF Montréal (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 14th

Charlotte have had one of the league's best defenses in Dean Smith's first year in charge; only Columbus have conceded fewer than their 29 goals allowed. However, their attack has struggled to match it, scoring just 31 times. Marginally improved production would make them one of the better teams in MLS, but they've tended to frustrate as much as they've impressed.

17 Atlanta United

Last Match: 1-0 win at Charlotte FC (Aug. 31)

1-0 win at Charlotte FC (Aug. 31) Next Match: vs. Nasvhille SC (Sept. 14)

vs. Nasvhille SC (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 21st

It's been a down year for the Five Stripes, firing manager Gonzalo Pineda and transferring stars Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis in the summer. Technical director Carlos Bocanegra was the latest casualty of their underperformance, removed from his position last week. Regardless of whether they make the playoffs, a rebuild is imminent.

18 St. Louis City

Last Match: 2-2 draw at New England Revolution (Sept. 7)

2-2 draw at New England Revolution (Sept. 7) Next Match: vs. Minnesota United (Sept. 14)

vs. Minnesota United (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 24th

St. Louis reloaded in the summer transfer window, and their attack has significantly improved as a result. Eight points out of the playoff spots, it may ultimately be too little, too late this season, but there's a lot to like moving forward.

19 Minnesota United

Last Match: 2-1 win at San Jose Earthquakes (Aug. 31)

2-1 win at San Jose Earthquakes (Aug. 31) Next Match: at St. Louis City (Sept. 14)

at St. Louis City (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 16th

Minnesota started off brightly under first-year head coach Eric Ramsay, but their form has dipped significantly over the summer, winning just twice in their last 12 matches. An interesting summer transfer window could push them over the playoff line, but it's clear that this is the start of a long-term project.

20 D.C. United

Last Match: 2-1 win at Chicago Fire (Sept. 7)

2-1 win at Chicago Fire (Sept. 7) Next Match: vs. NYCFC (Sept. 14)

vs. NYCFC (Sept. 14) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 20th

Like Minnesota, D.C. United are at the beginning of a long-term rebuilding project under new head coach Troy Lesesne. They're holding onto a playoff spot, though, winning 2-1 against Chicago Fire last time out, with forward Christian Benteke (18 goals, six assists) taking the lead in the Golden Boot race.