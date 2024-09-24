Could we have a race for the MLS Supporters' Shield on our hands? In addition to two more teams clinching playoff berths and another team getting officially knocked out, this past week has perhaps reopened the battle for the award that goes to the best regular season team in MLS.

If this week's edition of the Power Rankings are any indication, Inter Miami could be in trouble.

Consecutive road draws by Lionel Messi & Co., and two victories by the Columbus Crew SC , mean the defending MLS Cup champions are now just eight points behind with a game in hand and a head-to-head showdown in Columbus set for October 2. If the Crew win their game in hand on October 12, and also beat Miami on October 2, there's a chance the Supporters' Shield could come down to the final day of the season, on October 19.

Below are the full 29-team Power Rankings as determined by votes from our MLS staffers. In addition to Columbus going top, Nashville SC, FC Dallas and the Philadelphia Union are having late-season surges.

1 Columbus Crew

Last Week's Ranking: 2nd (up one spot)

2nd (up one spot) Last Match: 4-3 win vs. Orlando City (Sept. 21)

4-3 win vs. Orlando City (Sept. 21) Next Match: vs. Club América (Campeones Cup on Sept. 25), at D.C. United (Sept. 28)

vs. Club América (Campeones Cup on Sept. 25), at D.C. United (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 4th

The unanimous No. 1 team in this week's voting, the Crew weathered a storm versus Orlando after cruising against Toronto. They'll play for silverware yet again this week, taking on Club América in the Campeones Cup final on Wednesday.

2 Inter Miami CF

Last Week's Ranking: 1st (down one spot)

1st (down one spot) Last Match: 1-1 draw at New York City FC

1-1 draw at New York City FC Next Match: vs. Charlotte FC (Sept. 28)

vs. Charlotte FC (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 1st

It wasn't the ideal week for the Herons, conceding late in matches against Atlanta and New York City to come away with just a point from each game. They'll essentially need to win out to break the single-season points record.

3 LA Galaxy

Last Week's Ranking: 3rd (no change)

3rd (no change) Last Match: 4-2 win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

4-2 win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Next Match: at Colorado Rapids (Oct. 2)

at Colorado Rapids (Oct. 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 2nd

A 4-2 loss in Portland and a 4-2 win over Vancouver kind of sums up the Galaxy in 2024. They'll score tons of goals and concede plenty at the other end. Their front line is an absolute vibe, though.

4 FC Cincinnati

Last Week's Ranking: 4th (up one spot)

4th (up one spot) Last Match: 2-2 draw at Nashville SC

2-2 draw at Nashville SC Next Match: vs. LAFC (Sept. 28)

vs. LAFC (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 3rd

Cincy had a fine week, getting a really good road win over Minnesota and a hard-fought point in Nashville. It's looking more and more likely that they'll finish behind the Crew, though, putting them on course for a potential road trip to Columbus in the playoffs.

5 Colorado Rapids

Last Week's Ranking: 5th (up one spot)

5th (up one spot) Last Match: 2-0 win vs. Toronto FC

2-0 win vs. Toronto FC Next Match: at Minnesota United (Sept. 28)

at Minnesota United (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 6th

Without a midweek match to deal with, the Rapids pummeled Toronto on Saturday and moved into third place in the West. They've been on a tear in the second half of the year.

6 LAFC

Last Week's Ranking: 4th (down two spots)

4th (down two spots) Last Match: 3-1 loss at FC Dallas

3-1 loss at FC Dallas Next Match: vs. Sporting KC (U.S. Open Cup Final on Sept. 25), at FC Cincinnati (Sept. 28)

vs. Sporting KC (U.S. Open Cup Final on Sept. 25), at FC Cincinnati (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 7th

LAFC are slipping. They're winless in their last five and have won just once in their last eight matches. Head coach Steve Cherundolo rotated heavily over the weekend ahead of their U.S. Open Cup final midweek, but they were still second-best by a wide margin to a struggling FC Dallas team. They'll probably be fine come playoff time, but it would be reassuring for their fans to see them pick up some semblance of form down the stretch.

7 Real Salt Lake

Last Week's Ranking: 8th (up one spot)

8th (up one spot) Last Match: 3-3 draw vs. Portland Timbers

3-3 draw vs. Portland Timbers Next Match: at Austin FC (Sept. 28)

at Austin FC (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 5th

Anderson Julio had a fantastic week, scoring twice on Wednesday and grabbing an assist on Saturday. RSL will need him to maintain his form to compensate for the loss of Andrés Gómez in the summer window, and this week was a positive step.

8 Houston Dynamo

Last Week's Ranking: 7th (down one spot)

7th (down one spot) Last Match: 1-0 win at Austin FC

1-0 win at Austin FC Next Match: at Seattle Sounders (Sept. 28)

at Seattle Sounders (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 8th

A draw against Vancouver and a narrow win over Austin doesn't exactly comprise a spectacular week, but Adalberto Carrasquilla's overhead kick was certainly spectacular (video below).

9 Portland Timbers

Last Week's Ranking: 10th (up one spot)

10th (up one spot) Last Match: 3-3 draw at Real Salt Lake

3-3 draw at Real Salt Lake Next Match: at Vancouver Whitecaps (Sept. 28)

at Vancouver Whitecaps (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 11th

Just a casual seven goals scored in two games for the Timbers, who have one of the most dominant attacks in MLS. Evander (15 goals, 18 assists) is on fire and making a late (and compelling) push for the MLS MVP award.

10 Seattle Sounders

Last Week's Ranking: 9th (down one spot)

9th (down one spot) Last Match: 2-2 draw vs. San Jose Earthquakes

2-2 draw vs. San Jose Earthquakes Next Match: vs. Houston Dynamo (Sept. 28)

vs. Houston Dynamo (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 9th

A 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes isn't a big confidence booster, but this team should have the know-how to navigate the closing stages of the regular season and avoid the wild-card places.

11 Orlando City

Last Week's Ranking: 11th (no change)

11th (no change) Last Match: 4-3 loss at Columbus Crew

4-3 loss at Columbus Crew Next Match: at FC Dallas (Sept. 28)

at FC Dallas (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 13th

The Lions almost pulled off a spectacular result in Columbus. Even though they didn't come away with points, getting Luis Muriel firing before the playoffs is a plus.

12 Philadelphia Union

Last Week's Ranking: 15th (up three spots)

15th (up three spots) Last Match: 4-0 win vs. DC United

4-0 win vs. DC United Next Match: vs. Atlanta United (Sept. 28)

vs. Atlanta United (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 19th

The Union made a statement this week, thumping both NYCFC and DC United by a collective 9-1 scoreline. They've officially moved into the playoff spots, and they're looking like the classic example of a team getting hot at the perfect time.

13 Vancouver Whitecaps

Last Week's Ranking: 12th (down one spot)

12th (down one spot) Last Match: 4-2 loss at LA Galaxy

4-2 loss at LA Galaxy Next Match: vs. Toronto FC (Canadian Championship on Sept. 25), vs. Portland (Sept. 28)

vs. Toronto FC (Canadian Championship on Sept. 25), vs. Portland (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 10th

Brian White is back from his earlier concussion, a needed boost for a 'Caps team that has floundered a bit in recent weeks. Silverware is on the line for them on Wednesday, with a Canadian Championship final date against Toronto FC on the calendar. That is a followed by a battle for playoff seeding against Portland, who are two points behind in the West.

14 New York Red Bulls

Last Week's Ranking: 13th (down one spot)

13th (down one spot) Last Match: 2-2 draw vs. Atlanta United

2-2 draw vs. Atlanta United Next Match: vs. New York City FC (Sept. 28)

vs. New York City FC (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 12th

Two wins in their last 14 games is really concerning for a team that can't seem to finish chances. They fought back for a dramatic point against Atlanta, but this team is really struggling.

15 New York City FC

Last Week's Ranking: 14th (down one spot)

14th (down one spot) Last Match: 1-1 draw vs. Inter Miami CF

1-1 draw vs. Inter Miami CF Next Match: at New York Red Bulls (Sept. 28)

at New York Red Bulls (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 16th

Neither New York team is doing great. The Blue side of town is winless in nine games, but at least they earned a point against Miami and kept Messi bottled up.

16 Minnesota United

Last Week's Ranking: 16th (no change)

16th (no change) Last Match: 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City

2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City Next Match: vs. Colorado Rapids (Sept. 28)

vs. Colorado Rapids (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 14th

The Loons got back on track with a weekend win over Sporting KC, and have a healthy five-point cushion in the final playoff spot in the West. They have plenty of their own issues, but at least Kelvin Yeboah looks like a great bit of transfer business.

17 Charlotte FC

Last Week's Ranking: 17th (no change)

17th (no change) Last Match: 4-0 win vs. New England Revolution

4-0 win vs. New England Revolution Next Match: at Inter Miami (Sept. 28)

at Inter Miami (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 15th

Turns out playing New England is a pretty good remedy for struggling attacks. Both new DPs got on the scoresheet for Charlotte, which they hope will jumpstart their sputtering attack down the stretch.

18 FC Dallas

Last Week's Ranking: 21st (up four spots)

21st (up four spots) Last Match: 3-1 win vs. LAFC

3-1 win vs. LAFC Next Match: vs. Orlando City (Sept. 28)

vs. Orlando City (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 17th

Petar Musa is pretty good. Logan Farrington may be even better. It's probably too late for Dallas this year, but they've improved significantly under interim head coach Peter Luccin and at least have something to build on going into next year.

19 Atlanta United

Last Week's Ranking: 18th (down one spot)

18th (down one spot) Last Match: 2-2 draw at New York Red Bulls

2-2 draw at New York Red Bulls Next Match: at Philadelphia Union (Sept. 28)

at Philadelphia Union (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 22nd

The Five Stripes are still alive in the playoff hunt, and while it's hard to fault them for a home draw against Miami, the two points dropped by allowing a 97th-minute equalizer to the NY Red Bulls leaves ATLUTD on the outside looking in.

20 Nashville SC

Last Week's Ranking: 27th (up seven spots)

27th (up seven spots) Last Match: 2-2 draw vs. FC Cincinnati

2-2 draw vs. FC Cincinnati Next Match: at New England Revolution (Sept. 28)

at New England Revolution (Sept. 28) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 23rd

Could they actually do it? The Coyotes grabbed seven points in seven days, including a gritty 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati this past weekend. They've got a pretty favorable schedule on the docket, and with the improvements new manager BJ Callaghan has made, don't rule out a late push for the playoffs.