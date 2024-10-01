The games are flying thick and fast in MLS , with just three matchdays left to go before the regular season ends and the playoffs being.

New York City FC made a resounding statement in their 5-1 demolition of cross-town rivals NY Red Bulls , while Inter Miami 's draw with Charlotte FC puts their shot at the single-season points record in jeopardy.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're ranking the entire league ahead of the next full weekend of action. The final ranking reflects the average position of each team across the submissions from the editorial staffers who cover MLS. Let's dive in!

1 Columbus Crew

Last week: 1st

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Last Match: 2-2 draw at DC United (Sep 28)

2-2 draw at DC United (Sep 28) Next Match: vs. Chicago Fire (Oct 2)

vs. Chicago Fire (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 3rd

Cucho Hernandez and Christian Benteke slugged it out. That was fun. A draw wasn't the end of the world for the Crew, but they have to beat Miami on Wednesday to have any shot at the Supporters' Shield.

2 Inter Miami

Last week: 2nd

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last Match: 1-1 draw vs. Charlotte FC (Sep 28)

1-1 draw vs. Charlotte FC (Sep 28) Next Match: at Columbus Crew (Oct 2)

at Columbus Crew (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 1st

Will that late miss from Luis Suarez cost Miami the single-season points record? Only time will tell. They have literally zero margin for error, needing nine points from their final three matches. If they can pull off a win in Columbus on Wednesday, they have juicy match-ups against Toronto and New England to close things out.

3 Los Angeles FC

Last week: 6th

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Last Match: 2-1 win at FC Cincinnati (Sep 28)

2-1 win at FC Cincinnati (Sep 28) Next Match: vs. St. Louis City (Oct 2)

vs. St. Louis City (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 5th

LAFC got a huge win on the road in Cincinnati, breaking a five-match winless streak. Denis Bouanga inevitably scored, but it was 18-year-old David Martínez who really stood out. Injuries have limited his impact this year, but he looks like a special talent.

4 LA Galaxy

Last week: 3rd

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Match: 4-2 win vs Vancouver Whitecaps (Sep 21)

4-2 win vs Vancouver Whitecaps (Sep 21) Next Match: at Colorado Rapids (Oct 2)

at Colorado Rapids (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 2nd

No game this weekend for the Galaxy, but they have a big match on the road against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday where they'll look to continue their form.

5 FC Cincinnati

Last week: 4th

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Last Match: 2-1 loss vs. LAFC (Sep 28)

2-1 loss vs. LAFC (Sep 28) Next Match: at NYCFC (Oct 2)

at NYCFC (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 4th

Losing at home to LAFC wasn't great. Losing Chidozie Awaziem to injury was even worse. Fortunately, it doesn't appear to be a long-term issue, but this backline is beyond decimated.

6 Seattle Sounders

Last week: 10th

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Last Match: 1-0 win vs. Houston Dynamo (Sep 28)

1-0 win vs. Houston Dynamo (Sep 28) Next Match: at Vancouver Whitecaps (Oct 2)

at Vancouver Whitecaps (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 8th

The Sounders grinded out a big win over Houston, and they're tied on points for a top four spot in the West. It would be classic Sounders for them to get hot and grab home-field advantage after their mid-season issues.

7 Real Salt Lake

Last week: 7th

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Last Match: 2-2 draw at Austin FC (Sep 28)

2-2 draw at Austin FC (Sep 28) Next Match: vs. Minnesota United (Oct 2)

vs. Minnesota United (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 6th

A draw on the road isn't a terrible result, but conceding a 89th-minute equalizer against a bad Austin team isn't the best way to hold onto a home playoff spot. They have just two wins in their last nine games, and are surrounded by questions heading into the postseason.

8 Colorado Rapids

Last week: 5th

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Last Match: 3-0 loss at Minnesota United (Sep 28)

3-0 loss at Minnesota United (Sep 28) Next Match: vs. LA Galaxy (Oct 2)

vs. LA Galaxy (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 7th

So... Colorado lost 3-0 in Minnesota and were outshot 16 to 4. Not ideal. Yet another team struggling at the wrong time.

9 Portland Timbers

Last week: 9th

Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Last Match: 1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps (Sep 28)

1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps (Sep 28) Next Match: vs. Austin FC (Oct 2)

vs. Austin FC (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 13th

Portland got a valuable point on the road in Vancouver, not an easy place to earn a result. Jonathan Rodríguez is up to 16 goals on the season and should garner votes for Newcomer of the Year.

10 Orlando City

Last week: 11th

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Last Match: 3-1 win at FC Dallas (Sep 28)

3-1 win at FC Dallas (Sep 28) Next Match: vs. Philadelphia Union (Oct 2)

vs. Philadelphia Union (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 11th

Orlando have won four of their last five and just smacked FC Dallas on the road. They're going to be a beast in the postseason.

11 Vancouver Whitecaps

Last week: 13th

Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Last Match: 1-1 draw vs. Portland Timbers (Sep 28)

1-1 draw vs. Portland Timbers (Sep 28) Next Match: vs. Seattle Sounders (Oct 2)

vs. Seattle Sounders (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 10th

Vancouver fans feel like they're too often overlooked by the MLS media, and to their credit, they just won silverware midweek. But they have one win from their last five games and are fairly easy to pull apart defensively.

12 Philadelphia Union

Last week: 12th

Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Last Match: 1-1 draw vs. Atlanta United (Sep 28)

1-1 draw vs. Atlanta United (Sep 28) Next Match: at Orlando City (Oct 2)

at Orlando City (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 19th

The Union are still a darkhorse favorite in the East, but they were outplayed in their 1-1 draw with Atlanta. They can't get away with performances like that if they want to get into the playoffs, and with their final three matches against Orlando, Columbus and Cincinnati, they have no wiggle room.

13 Houston Dynamo

Last week: 8th

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Last Match: 1-0 loss at Seattle Sounders (Sep 28)

1-0 loss at Seattle Sounders (Sep 28) Next Match: vs. New England Revolution (Oct 2)

vs. New England Revolution (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 9th

They gave a good account of themselves in Seattle, but their ceiling is significantly lower without Hector Herrera. Playing New England at home on Wednesday is a good chance to get back on track.

14 New York City FC

Last week: 15th

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Last Match: 5-1 win at New York Red Bulls (Sep 28)

5-1 win at New York Red Bulls (Sep 28) Next Match: vs. FC Cincinnati (Oct 2)

vs. FC Cincinnati (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 14th

The Pigeons gave RBNY the beatdown of all beatdowns, also ending their nine-match winless streak. It was a good first step — let's see how they look against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

15 New York Red Bulls

Last week: 14th

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Last Match: 5-1 loss vs. New York Red Bulls (Sep 28)

5-1 loss vs. New York Red Bulls (Sep 28) Next Match: at Toronto FC (Oct 2)

at Toronto FC (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 15th

The Red Bulls have two wins since June 8 and are somehow still in the playoffs. It's hard to imagine them doing much of anything in the postseason.

16 Minnesota United

Last week: 16th

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Last Match: 3-0 win vs. Colorado Rapids (Sep 28)

3-0 win vs. Colorado Rapids (Sep 28) Next Match: at Real Salt Lake (Oct 2)

at Real Salt Lake (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 12th

The Loons look to have locked up a playoff spot with a dominant 3-0 win over Colorado. Kelvin Yeboah can't stop scoring. They could do some damage.

17 Charlotte FC

Last week: 17th

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last Match: 1-1 draw at Inter Miami (Sep 28)

1-1 draw at Inter Miami (Sep 28) Next Match: vs. Chicago Fire (Oct 2)

vs. Chicago Fire (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 16th

Sir Minty's Boys went to Miami and left with a point. It took a heroic performance from Kristian Kahlina and some bad finishing from Miami, but it's hard to poke too many holes in a result like that.

18 FC Dallas

Last week: 18th

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Last Match: 3-1 loss vs. Orlando City (Sep 28)

3-1 loss vs. Orlando City (Sep 28) Next Match: at San Jose Earthquakes (Oct 2)

at San Jose Earthquakes (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 18th

Dallas were clearly second-best against Orlando, and despite their mini-resurgence under Peter Luccin, they're running into the obvious limitations of their roster.

19 D.C. United

Last week: 21st

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Last Match: 2-2 draw vs. Columbus Crew (Sep 28)

2-2 draw vs. Columbus Crew (Sep 28) Next Match: at Nashville SC (Oct 2)

at Nashville SC (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 23rd

Christian Benteke is the top scorer in MLS. Imagine what he could do in an elite team! D.C. may claw themselves into the postseason, but they're generally one-dimensional and lack the depth to make any noise.

20 CF Montréal

Last week: 25th

Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Last Match: 3-0 win vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Sep 28)

3-0 win vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Sep 28) Next Match: at Atlanta United (Oct 2)

at Atlanta United (Oct 2) Supporters' Shield Ranking: 20th

Could Montréal pull it off? They dominated San Jose (caveat needed) and have won three of their last four. Josef Martínez and Caden Clark look like men reborn. Regardless of if they qualify, the last month should leave fans feeling optimistic about 2025.