The 2024 MLS season is almost over. With the October international break on the calendar this week, the league will have a week off beefore reconvening for Decision Day on October 19, the final day of the regular season.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're ranking the entire league ahead of the next full weekend of action. The final ranking reflects the average position of each team across the submissions from the editorial staffers who cover MLS. Let's dive in!

1 Columbus Crew

Last week: 1st

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Last match: 3-2 win vs. Philadelphia Union (Oct 5)

Next match: vs. New England Revolution (Oct 12)

Supporters' Shield Ranking: 3rd

Down to 10 men for much of the second half, the Columbus Crew SC put up a solid fight in a 3-2 loss to Inter Miami and then beat Philadelphia Union at home on the weekend. Cucho Hernández is making a late push for MVP. This team is an S-tier contender.

2 LA Galaxy

Last week: 4th

Credit: Ryan Sun-Imagn Images

Last match: 2-1 win at Austin FC (Oct 5)

2-1 win at Austin FC (Oct 5) Next match: at Houston Dynamo (Oct 19)

at Houston Dynamo (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 2nd

The LA Galaxy are scoring at will and Gabriel Pec is flying. Their playoff run will be appointment viewing.

3 LAFC

Last week: 3rd

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last match: 3-0 win at Sporting KC (Oct 5)

3-0 win at Sporting KC (Oct 5) Next match: at Vancouver Whitecaps (Oct 13)

at Vancouver Whitecaps (Oct 13) Supporters' Shield ranking: 4th

Beating Sporting KC doesn't say much about a team at this point, but LAFC are finding a bit of form heading into the playoffs.

4 Inter Miami

Last week: 2nd

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Last match: 1-0 win at Toronto FC (Oct 5)

1-0 win at Toronto FC (Oct 5) Next match: vs. New England Revolution (Oct 19)

vs. New England Revolution (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 1st (trophy clinched)

Inter Miami captured the 2024 Supporters' Shield with a thrilling 3-2 win in Columbus, and then kept the single-season points record alive with a 93rd-minute winner from Leo Campana. They'll play New England Revolution at home on Decision Day needing three points to go down as the best regular-season team in league history.

5 Real Salt Lake

Last week: 7th

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Last match: 1-0 win at San Jose Earthquakes (Oct 5)

1-0 win at San Jose Earthquakes (Oct 5) Next match: vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (Oct 19)

vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 7th

Real Salt Lake haven't lost in their last five, have clinched a home playoff spot, and could finish in second place in the West with the right results on Decision Day. Not bad at all.

6 Seattle Sounders

Last week: 6th

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Last match: 1-0 win at Colorado Rapids (Oct 5)

1-0 win at Colorado Rapids (Oct 5) Next match: vs. Portland Timbers (Oct 19)

vs. Portland Timbers (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 6th

A road win against one of the tougher teams in the West has them in a home playoff spot. Remember when they struggled earlier this summer and everyone was concerned? Neither do we.

7 FC Cincinnati

Last week: 5th

Credit: Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last match: 3-1 loss vs Orlando City (Oct 5)

3-1 loss vs Orlando City (Oct 5) Next match: vs. Philadelphia Union (Oct 19)

vs. Philadelphia Union (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 5th

So, um... last year's Supporters' Shield winners, FC Cincinnati have two wins in their last 11 matches and just got murked at home by Orlando City. They're absolutely limping into the playoffs. It may be time to pull the cover off the panic button.

8 Orlando City

Last week: 10th

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Last match: 3-1 win at FC Cincinnait (Oct 5)

3-1 win at FC Cincinnait (Oct 5) Next match: vs. Atlanta United (Oct 19)

vs. Atlanta United (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 8th

Orlando City SC 's attack is clicking at the right time, with Ramiro Enrique nailing down the starting No. 9 job. They've won six of their last seven matches, including victories over FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC. Take notice, Eastern Conference.

9 Portland Timbers

Last week: 9th

Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Last match: 0-0 draw vs. FC Dallas (Oct 6)

0-0 draw vs. FC Dallas (Oct 6) Next match: at Seattle Sounders (Oct 19)

at Seattle Sounders (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 16th

The Portland Timbers created a ton of chances and allowed a ton of chances against Dallas, with neither side able to finish. The draw coupled with their midweek victory over Austin sealed their spot as a playoff team, though.

10 New York City FC

Last week: 14th

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Last match: 3-1 win vs. Nashville SC (Oct 6)

3-1 win vs. Nashville SC (Oct 6) Next match: at CF Montréal (Oct 19)

at CF Montréal (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 11th

Alonso Martínez keeps bagging the goals, and New York City FC have three straight wins heading into the playoffs. They've found their form at an ideal time.

11 New York Red Bulls

Last week: 15th

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Last match: 2-1 loss at Atlanta United (Oct 5)

2-1 loss at Atlanta United (Oct 5) Next match: at Columbus Crew (Oct 19)

at Columbus Crew (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 15th

The NY Red Bulls finally broke their skid with a dominant 4-1 win in Toronto midweek, but went right back to their old ways on the weekend, losing 2-1 to an Atlanta United team that simply executed better.

12 Colorado Rapids

Last week: 8th

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Last match: 1-0 loss vs. Seattle Sounders (Oct 5)

1-0 loss vs. Seattle Sounders (Oct 5) Next match: at Austin FC (Oct 19)

at Austin FC (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 10th

Four losses in their last five matches have dropped the Colorado Rapids out of a home playoff spot, giving them an uphill battle in the first round of the postseason.

13 Charlotte FC

Last week: 17th

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last match: 2-0 win vs. CF Montréal (Oct 5)

2-0 win vs. CF Montréal (Oct 5) Next match: at DC United (Oct 19)

at DC United (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 13th

Charlotte FC have hit a solid run of form going into the playoffs, with wins over Chicago and Montréal this week. They go into Decision Day with a matchup against a DC United side desperate for three points.

14 Minnesota United

Last week: 16th

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Last match: 1-0 win at Vancouver Whitecaps (Oct 5)

1-0 win at Vancouver Whitecaps (Oct 5) Next match: vs. St. Louis City SC (Oct 19)

vs. St. Louis City SC (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 12th

Minnesota United have climbed all the way into seventh place in the West, thanks to six wins in their last nine games and the red-hot form of Kelvin Yeboah. Getting three points in Vancouver was a nice way to head into Decision Day.

15 Philadelphia Union

Last week: 12th

Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Last match: 3-2 loss at Columbus Crew (Oct 5)

3-2 loss at Columbus Crew (Oct 5) Next match: vs. Philadelphia Union (Oct 19)

vs. Philadelphia Union (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 22nd

The Philadelphia Union were arguably the hottest team in the East there for a minute. Now, losses to Orlando and Columbus have brought them back down to earth and they have a brutal Decision Day matchup against Cincinnati. They need a win and outside help to squeeze into the post-season.

16 Vancouver Whitecaps

Last week: 11th

Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Last match: 1-0 loss vs. Minnesota United (Oct 5)

1-0 loss vs. Minnesota United (Oct 5) Next match: vs. LAFC (Oct 19)

vs. LAFC (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 14th

The Vancouver Whitecaps are still a playoff team, but just barely. With three losses in their last four matches, they've really struggled to close the season on a positive note. They don't have to worry about getting eliminated on Decision Day, just about matching up against LAFC.

17 Houston Dynamo

Last week: 13th

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Last match: 3-0 loss at St. Louis City SC (Oct 5)

3-0 loss at St. Louis City SC (Oct 5) Next match: vs. LA Galaxy (Oct 19)

vs. LA Galaxy (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 9th

The Houston Dynamo got thumped on the road against St. Louis. They really need Héctor Herrera back before the playoffs begin.

18 D.C. United

Last week: 19th

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Last match: 2-1 win at New England Revolution (Oct 5)

2-1 win at New England Revolution (Oct 5) Next match: vs. Charlotte FC (Oct 19)

vs. Charlotte FC (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 17th

DC United look like the most likely of the fringe teams in the East to get in. They've picked up two wins on the bounce and are getting a stellar season from Golden Boot-leader Christian Benteke, who will give teams nightmares in the playoffs.

19 Atlanta United

Last week: 21st

Last match: 2-1 win vs. New York Red Bulls (Oct 5)

2-1 win vs. New York Red Bulls (Oct 5) Next match: at Orlando City (Oct 19)

at Orlando City (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 23rd

Atlanta United are improbably still alive, getting a massive 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Arena. They'll need to get a result in Orlando next week to make it into the playoffs.

20 FC Dallas

Last week: 18th

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Last match: 0-0 draw at Portland Timbers (Oct 6)

0-0 draw at Portland Timbers (Oct 6) Next match: vs. Sporting KC (Oct 19)

vs. Sporting KC (Oct 19) Supporters' Shield ranking: 20th

FC Dallas are out of the playoffs and have only themselves to blame, going winless in six of their last seven matches. They have some interesting pieces in place, especially if Peter Luccin deservedly gets the full-time job.