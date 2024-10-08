The 2024 MLS season is almost over. With the October international break on the calendar this week, the league will have a week off beefore reconvening for Decision Day on October 19, the final day of the regular season.
Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're ranking the entire league ahead of the next full weekend of action. The final ranking reflects the average position of each team across the submissions from the editorial staffers who cover MLS. Let's dive in!
1 Columbus Crew
Last week: 1st
- Last match: 3-2 win vs. Philadelphia Union (Oct 5)
- Next match: vs. New England Revolution (Oct 12)
- Supporters' Shield Ranking: 3rd
Down to 10 men for much of the second half, the Columbus Crew SC put up a solid fight in a 3-2 loss to Inter Miami and then beat Philadelphia Union at home on the weekend. Cucho Hernández is making a late push for MVP. This team is an S-tier contender.
2 LA Galaxy
Last week: 4th
- Last match: 2-1 win at Austin FC (Oct 5)
- Next match: at Houston Dynamo (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 2nd
The LA Galaxy are scoring at will and Gabriel Pec is flying. Their playoff run will be appointment viewing.
3 LAFC
Last week: 3rd
- Last match: 3-0 win at Sporting KC (Oct 5)
- Next match: at Vancouver Whitecaps (Oct 13)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 4th
Beating Sporting KC doesn't say much about a team at this point, but LAFC are finding a bit of form heading into the playoffs.
4 Inter Miami
Last week: 2nd
- Last match: 1-0 win at Toronto FC (Oct 5)
- Next match: vs. New England Revolution (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 1st (trophy clinched)
Inter Miami captured the 2024 Supporters' Shield with a thrilling 3-2 win in Columbus, and then kept the single-season points record alive with a 93rd-minute winner from Leo Campana. They'll play New England Revolution at home on Decision Day needing three points to go down as the best regular-season team in league history.
5 Real Salt Lake
Last week: 7th
- Last match: 1-0 win at San Jose Earthquakes (Oct 5)
- Next match: vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 7th
Real Salt Lake haven't lost in their last five, have clinched a home playoff spot, and could finish in second place in the West with the right results on Decision Day. Not bad at all.
6 Seattle Sounders
Last week: 6th
- Last match: 1-0 win at Colorado Rapids (Oct 5)
- Next match: vs. Portland Timbers (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 6th
A road win against one of the tougher teams in the West has them in a home playoff spot. Remember when they struggled earlier this summer and everyone was concerned? Neither do we.
7 FC Cincinnati
Last week: 5th
- Last match: 3-1 loss vs Orlando City (Oct 5)
- Next match: vs. Philadelphia Union (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 5th
So, um... last year's Supporters' Shield winners, FC Cincinnati have two wins in their last 11 matches and just got murked at home by Orlando City. They're absolutely limping into the playoffs. It may be time to pull the cover off the panic button.
8 Orlando City
Last week: 10th
- Last match: 3-1 win at FC Cincinnait (Oct 5)
- Next match: vs. Atlanta United (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 8th
Orlando City SC 's attack is clicking at the right time, with Ramiro Enrique nailing down the starting No. 9 job. They've won six of their last seven matches, including victories over FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC. Take notice, Eastern Conference.
9 Portland Timbers
Last week: 9th
- Last match: 0-0 draw vs. FC Dallas (Oct 6)
- Next match: at Seattle Sounders (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 16th
The Portland Timbers created a ton of chances and allowed a ton of chances against Dallas, with neither side able to finish. The draw coupled with their midweek victory over Austin sealed their spot as a playoff team, though.
10 New York City FC
Last week: 14th
- Last match: 3-1 win vs. Nashville SC (Oct 6)
- Next match: at CF Montréal (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 11th
Alonso Martínez keeps bagging the goals, and New York City FC have three straight wins heading into the playoffs. They've found their form at an ideal time.
11 New York Red Bulls
Last week: 15th
- Last match: 2-1 loss at Atlanta United (Oct 5)
- Next match: at Columbus Crew (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 15th
The NY Red Bulls finally broke their skid with a dominant 4-1 win in Toronto midweek, but went right back to their old ways on the weekend, losing 2-1 to an Atlanta United team that simply executed better.
12 Colorado Rapids
Last week: 8th
- Last match: 1-0 loss vs. Seattle Sounders (Oct 5)
- Next match: at Austin FC (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 10th
Four losses in their last five matches have dropped the Colorado Rapids out of a home playoff spot, giving them an uphill battle in the first round of the postseason.
13 Charlotte FC
Last week: 17th
- Last match: 2-0 win vs. CF Montréal (Oct 5)
- Next match: at DC United (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 13th
Charlotte FC have hit a solid run of form going into the playoffs, with wins over Chicago and Montréal this week. They go into Decision Day with a matchup against a DC United side desperate for three points.
14 Minnesota United
Last week: 16th
- Last match: 1-0 win at Vancouver Whitecaps (Oct 5)
- Next match: vs. St. Louis City SC (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 12th
Minnesota United have climbed all the way into seventh place in the West, thanks to six wins in their last nine games and the red-hot form of Kelvin Yeboah. Getting three points in Vancouver was a nice way to head into Decision Day.
15 Philadelphia Union
Last week: 12th
- Last match: 3-2 loss at Columbus Crew (Oct 5)
- Next match: vs. Philadelphia Union (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 22nd
The Philadelphia Union were arguably the hottest team in the East there for a minute. Now, losses to Orlando and Columbus have brought them back down to earth and they have a brutal Decision Day matchup against Cincinnati. They need a win and outside help to squeeze into the post-season.
16 Vancouver Whitecaps
Last week: 11th
- Last match: 1-0 loss vs. Minnesota United (Oct 5)
- Next match: vs. LAFC (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 14th
The Vancouver Whitecaps are still a playoff team, but just barely. With three losses in their last four matches, they've really struggled to close the season on a positive note. They don't have to worry about getting eliminated on Decision Day, just about matching up against LAFC.
17 Houston Dynamo
Last week: 13th
- Last match: 3-0 loss at St. Louis City SC (Oct 5)
- Next match: vs. LA Galaxy (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 9th
The Houston Dynamo got thumped on the road against St. Louis. They really need Héctor Herrera back before the playoffs begin.
18 D.C. United
Last week: 19th
- Last match: 2-1 win at New England Revolution (Oct 5)
- Next match: vs. Charlotte FC (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 17th
DC United look like the most likely of the fringe teams in the East to get in. They've picked up two wins on the bounce and are getting a stellar season from Golden Boot-leader Christian Benteke, who will give teams nightmares in the playoffs.
19 Atlanta United
Last week: 21st
- Last match: 2-1 win vs. New York Red Bulls (Oct 5)
- Next match: at Orlando City (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 23rd
Atlanta United are improbably still alive, getting a massive 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Arena. They'll need to get a result in Orlando next week to make it into the playoffs.
20 FC Dallas
Last week: 18th
- Last match: 0-0 draw at Portland Timbers (Oct 6)
- Next match: vs. Sporting KC (Oct 19)
- Supporters' Shield ranking: 20th
FC Dallas are out of the playoffs and have only themselves to blame, going winless in six of their last seven matches. They have some interesting pieces in place, especially if Peter Luccin deservedly gets the full-time job.