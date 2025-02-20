We're only hours away from the start of the 2025 MLS season, with previews and predictions flying around as soccer returns to North America for the next 10 months.

Who can overtake Lionel Messi and Inter Miami for the Supporters' Shield? Can the Los Angeles Galaxy repeat as MLS Cup champions, despite missing Riqui Puig for the whole season?

Here are GIVEMESPORT's MLS power rankings for you to enjoy and debate on the eve of kickoff on the 30th season of Major League Soccer.

1 Inter Miami CF

2024 season: 1st in East | 74 points (22W-8D-4L, +30 GD)

Up next: Saturday, February 22 vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET)

Last year’s Supporter’s Shield winners head into the season with Lionel Messi still leading the line, and they’ve re-stocked their supporting cast, adding players like Fafa Picault, Tadeo Allende and Gonzalo Lujan to the mix. While Inter Miami CF will have a tough time reaching the 74-point mark they hit last year, they should be really good once again.

2 FC Cincinnati

2024 season: 3rd in East | 59 points (18W-5D-11L, +10 GD)

Up next: Saturday, February 22 vs. New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET)

FC Cincinnati lost 2023 MVP Lucho Acosta, but brought in Kevin Denkey for a then-MLS record transfer fee as well as signing Evander late in the window. They’ll look different in 2025, but could be even better.

3 LAFC

2024 season: 1st in West | 64 points (19W-7D-8L, +20 GD)

Up next: Saturday, February 22 vs. Minnesota United (4:30 pm ET)

At this point, we should all just expect Los Angeles FC to be one of the best teams in MLS. They just added winger Cengiz Under as a Designated Player, meaning they’ll go into a season with all three DP slots filled for the first time since 2022. It worked out well for them last time!

4 Seattle Sounders

2024 season: 4th in West | 57 points (16W-9D-9L, +16 GD)

Up next: Saturday, February 22 vs. Charlotte FC (10:30 pm ET)

The Seattle Sounders made it to the Western Conference final with one of the best defenses in MLS. They’ve kept their core together and added a couple key pieces, particularly forward Jesus Ferreira from FC Dallas . If they can navigate Concacaf Champions Cup early in the season, they should one of the very best in the league.