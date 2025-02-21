Lionel Messi was the recipient of a strange request from a referee on Thursday after leading Inter Miami to their first win of the season against Sporting KC. Javier Mascherano's side came out on top in freezing conditions, with Messi's strike just shy of the hour mark enough to give the visitors the advantage in their two-legged Champions Cup tie.

The Argentine's status as one of the greatest in world football means that he has no doubt been an idol for many currently involved in the game, and the 37-year-old is no stranger to people wanting to meet him and snap a photograph. However, his recent interaction with official Marco Antonio Ortiz Nara may be up there with one of his most surprising on the pitch, with Nara asking to do something that is usually only reserved for players.

Messi Asked to Swap Shirts by Referee

The Mexican official waited until half-time to make the request

According to a report by The Sun, the Mexican official approached Messi after the game to ask to swap shirts with him. It is claimed that Messi agreed to do so, but not in front of the fans or any cameras, with the exchange taking place inside the tunnel to avoid any controversy.

The interaction could lead to a debate as to whether or not stars like Messi receive preferential treatment from referees, which comes at the same time as Premier League referee Michael Oliver has been in the spotlight for his recent decisions. In the aftermath of the story coming to light, it was revealed that Concacaf, the governing body behind the Champions Cup, had disciplined the referee, while stating that his request was on behalf of a family member with special needs.

Shirt swapping is a tradition usually saved for players as a sign of respect at the end of a competitive match. However, Messi is usually the one on the receiving end of people asking for his shirt, as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner once revealed he has only ever approached one player for a shirt swap.

Official Reveals What Refereeing Messi is Like

Messi's generosity was on display

Despite all eyes being on him whenever he is out on the pitch, the Barcelona icon is said to be a cool and collected customer at all times on the pitch. That is according to Honduran official Said Martinez, who also spoke of Messi's humble nature:

"I saw the most humble gesture of Messi that day. The whole stadium was chanting his name and he came to shake hands with four Honduran referees. The stadium was chanting 'Messi, Messi, Messi, Messi', and he went to shake our hands and congratulated us and gave us a pat on the back and said what a good game and what a good job. That kind of thing is worth more than anything else."