In another big step to increase roster building transparency, MLS has revealed the current general allocation money totals available to each team.

The league initially released GAM totals at the beginning of the offseason for the first time ever, giving fans and media alike an insight into which teams had flexibility or who needed to replenish.

Now, Major League Soccer has updated the GAM totals after a winter of transactions and that allocation money being applied to the salary cap.

Enjoyers of MLS have pushed for increased roster-building transparency and the league continues to improve over recent years. An updated list of GAM is another big step.

Below is the full list of current allocation money available for each club and the flexibility (or lack thereof) it leaves each with.

2025 General Allocation Money for each MLS Club

Atlanta United

$1,106,065

Austin FC

$570,059

Charlotte FC

$650,444

Chicago Fire FC

$449,707

FC Cincinnati

$6,452

Colorado Rapids

$245,208

Columbus Crew

$975,461

FC Dallas

$2,363,119

D.C. United

$122,558

Houston Dynamo

$3,723,709

Sporting Kansas City

$1,285,258

LAFC

$512,231

LA Galaxy

$0

Inter Miami

$3,151,842

Minnesota United

$3,897,595

CF Montréal

$1,868,808

Nashville SC

$154,293

New England Revolution

$318,809

New York City FC

$4,223,082

New York Red Bulls

$1,679,089

Orlando City SC

$734,847

Philadelphia Union

$450,458

Portland Timbers

$1,049,359

Real Salt Lake

$3,303,600

San Diego FC

$4,124,655

San Jose Earthquakes

$898,367

Seattle Sounders

$1,152,648

St. Louis City SC

$2,603,976

Toronto FC

$425,091

Vancouver Whitecaps

$1,629,520

As of the 2025 season, MLS clubs receive an annual allotment of $2.93 million GAM per season. Clubs can acquire allocation money in trades and generate it through player sales, the most lucrative of which is via the transfer of a homegrown player. Clubs can add up to another $2 million GAM if they choose the U-22 initiative roster building path.

A new rule passed this winter made it so GAM does not have an expiry date.

GAM is an integral roster-building tool, best utilized as a way to expand the salary cap. For instance, GAM can be used to “buy down” the budget charge of players.

Allocation money can also be used to acquire players.

This winter, the New England Revolution set a new MLS-record GAM trade in their $2.5 million GAM acquisition of Leo Campana from Inter Miami. San Jose Earthquakes acquired DP forward Chicho Arango from Real Salt Lake for $1.4 million GAM, while the Seattle Sounders used GAM to acquire FC Dallas duo Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola in separate trades.

Red Bulls attacker Mohammed Sofo, right, celebrates a goal with with Cameron Harper
Related
Red Bulls, Rapids and St. Louis are Away Day Betting Value on MLS Matchday 3

Away teams take at least a point more than 50% of the time in MLS games, which is a key stat toward our approach to Matchday 3.