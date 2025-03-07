In another big step to increase roster building transparency, MLS has revealed the current general allocation money totals available to each team.
The league initially released GAM totals at the beginning of the offseason for the first time ever, giving fans and media alike an insight into which teams had flexibility or who needed to replenish.
Now, Major League Soccer has updated the GAM totals after a winter of transactions and that allocation money being applied to the salary cap.
Enjoyers of MLS have pushed for increased roster-building transparency and the league continues to improve over recent years. An updated list of GAM is another big step.
Below is the full list of current allocation money available for each club and the flexibility (or lack thereof) it leaves each with.
|
2025 General Allocation Money for each MLS Club
|
Atlanta United
|
$1,106,065
|
Austin FC
|
$570,059
|
Charlotte FC
|
$650,444
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
$449,707
|
FC Cincinnati
|
$6,452
|
Colorado Rapids
|
$245,208
|
Columbus Crew
|
$975,461
|
FC Dallas
|
$2,363,119
|
D.C. United
|
$122,558
|
Houston Dynamo
|
$3,723,709
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
$1,285,258
|
LAFC
|
$512,231
|
LA Galaxy
|
$0
|
Inter Miami
|
$3,151,842
|
Minnesota United
|
$3,897,595
|
CF Montréal
|
$1,868,808
|
Nashville SC
|
$154,293
|
New England Revolution
|
$318,809
|
New York City FC
|
$4,223,082
|
New York Red Bulls
|
$1,679,089
|
Orlando City SC
|
$734,847
|
Philadelphia Union
|
$450,458
|
Portland Timbers
|
$1,049,359
|
Real Salt Lake
|
$3,303,600
|
San Diego FC
|
$4,124,655
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
$898,367
|
Seattle Sounders
|
$1,152,648
|
St. Louis City SC
|
$2,603,976
|
Toronto FC
|
$425,091
|
Vancouver Whitecaps
|
$1,629,520
As of the 2025 season, MLS clubs receive an annual allotment of $2.93 million GAM per season. Clubs can acquire allocation money in trades and generate it through player sales, the most lucrative of which is via the transfer of a homegrown player. Clubs can add up to another $2 million GAM if they choose the U-22 initiative roster building path.
A new rule passed this winter made it so GAM does not have an expiry date.
GAM is an integral roster-building tool, best utilized as a way to expand the salary cap. For instance, GAM can be used to “buy down” the budget charge of players.
Allocation money can also be used to acquire players.
This winter, the New England Revolution set a new MLS-record GAM trade in their $2.5 million GAM acquisition of Leo Campana from Inter Miami. San Jose Earthquakes acquired DP forward Chicho Arango from Real Salt Lake for $1.4 million GAM, while the Seattle Sounders used GAM to acquire FC Dallas duo Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola in separate trades.
