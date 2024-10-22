The MLS Cup Playoffs are set to get underway, but for the clubs that did not qualify for the postseason in 2024, the clock is ticking on offseason roster decisions. All 29 clubs will need to announce their end of season roster decisions over the next two months. First up will be the club's already eliminated.

GIVEMESPORT's MLS insider Tom Bogert has you covered on all the roster decisions around the league as they are announced through the offseason, with live reaction analysis.

St. Louis City

Contract options exercised (7): Chris Durkin, Hosei Kijima, Ben Lundt, Jay Reid, Akil Watts, Michael Wentzel, Indiana Vassilev

Contract option declined (1): John Klein

In negotiations (1): Jake Nerwinski

OCT. 22 (4:20pm ET) — St. Louis City officially kicks off the roster update portion of the 2024 MLS offseason. All clubs have until November 27 to submit their roster decisions to the league office (except for Conference Final participants), who will still be playing. Typically, one team does so almost immediately after the season to turn the page. St. Louis were first this year.

It was a pretty straightforward process, with St. Louis picking up seven of nine options, with John Klein's declined. Veteran fullback Jake Nerwinski also saw his option declined but he is in talks with the club about a new contract.

For the players sticking around, Chris Durkin and Indiana Vassilev are the biggest names. Durkin, acquired last winter from D.C. United, was an immediate stalwart in the lineup. He started 26 matches, third-most on the club. Vassilev started the fifth-most matches on the team. Both were no-brainer decisions. Both have contract options for 2026 as well.

Truth be told, the most interesting off the field time for STL was the summer when they made the majority of their significant moves. In came Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert, Simon Becher, Jannes Horn, Henry Kessler and Jake Girdwood-Reich. That's at least four if not five starting spots.

St. Louis still have to name a full time head coach, with interim John Hackworth among the finalists.