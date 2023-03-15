As football fans, there is nothing more infuriating than your team being a goal down, and the opposition making a substitution. We all know exactly what will happen, they’ll take liberties dawdling off to the dugouts.

In recent years, players have been instructed to exit the field at the closest point and walk around to the benches, although that doesn’t always happen and often leaves fans frustrated with the time not added on during stoppage time.

We did see earlier this season, in the Premier League, Newcastle United tried to waste time at Anfield throughout the second period with a 1-0 lead. Roberto Firmino equalised after the hour with the visitors happy with a draw. Fabio Carvalho won the game in the eighth minute of stoppage time, with the time wasting not successful on this occasion, much to the satisfaction of Liverpool fans.

MLS to introduce new rule to prevent time wasting

Thankfully, for fans of the MLS, the reserve league will be implementing a rule to try and stop players from time wasting when being subbed off, obviously it’s only a trial, but if it’s successful, the MLS Next Pro league could be a trailblazer.

The rule is going to be called the ‘timed substitution rule’ and it will certainly make players leave the field in a hurry with drastic consequences for not abiding to the rule. The MLS Next Pro won’t be having rapturous applause for departing players anymore.

Instead, they’ll have 10 seconds to exit the field of play, should they fail to do so, the team making the change will be forced to continue with 10 men for a minute, so you’ll certainly need to think twice before taking your time!

View: Jaime Ojeda reveals new MLS rule

This is just a trial, but any success could see it spread across the footballing world, or at least see it adapted if there are a few things that need to change. Of course, if it’s a disaster it’ll be scrapped, but hopefully it limits the infuriating time wasting.

I don’t think there will be a fan who would disagree that time wasting when you’re behind is the most infuriating thing that can happen, everyone knows what the plan is but it seems not much is done to stop it, just the odd booking here and there.

Football rules are constantly evolving, and hopefully this one is a step in the right direction to limit time wasting among all players and teams.