Major League Soccer announced the breakdown of its clubs' participation in cup competitions, between the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup plus U.S. Open Cup and Canadian Championship. The number of teams competing in both the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup have been changed for the next two seasons.

MLS clubs will compete in at least one, and no more than two, of those three cup competitions. MLS points to the busy North American soccer calendar and attempting to manage player workload.

Additionally, the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami CF qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup, held in the United States this summer.

Eighteen MLS clubs will participate in Leagues Cup, down from previously being all 29 the last two seasons. That number equals all 18 Liga MX teams who will participate.

The 18 MLS teams are decided by previous season standing, with the top nine in each conference heading to Leagues Cup. One wrinkle is that San Diego FC will participate in Leagues Cup in their debut season, with the Vancouver Whitecaps participating in both Champions Cup and Canadian Championship.

Leagues Cup will be played between July 29 and August 31. The format is different this year, as MLS clubs will still have regular season games during this time.

Sixteen MLS clubs will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, up from the controversial decision to only have eight MLS clubs participate last year, with the rest sending their second team to compete. American MLS clubs that are not competing in either the Leagues Cup or Champions Cup will automatically qualify for the U.S. Open Cup.

The remaining teams are determined by Supporters' Shield ranking, excluding teams in the Champions Cup. Ten MLS Next Pro teams will compete in the Open Cup this year.

The 10 MLS clubs to qualify for the Champions Cup this year had been determined by Concacaf. That tournament will begin in the round of 32 over the first week of February, though the first games involving MLS clubs don't start until the week of February 18.

All 30 teams cup competition breakdown

COM25-251461 - Club Cup Qualification Graphic v4_ENGLISH

Club

Competitions

Atlanta United

Leagues Cup

Austin FC

U.S. Open Cup

Charlotte FC

Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

Chicago Fire

U.S. Open Cup

FC Cincinnati

Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

Colorado Rapids

Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

Columbus Crew

Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

D.C. United

U.S. Open Cup

FC Dallas

U.S. Open Cup

Houston Dynamo

Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

Sporting KC

Champions Cup

LA Galaxy

Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

LAFC

Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

Inter Miami

Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

Minnesota United

Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

CF Montréal

Leagues Cup, Canadian Championship

Nashville SC

U.S. Open Cup

New England Revolution

U.S. Open Cup

New York Red Bulls

Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

NYCFC

Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

Orlando City

Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

Philadelphia Union

U.S. Open Cup

Portland Timbers

Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

Real Salt Lake

Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

San Diego FC

Leagues Cup

San Jose Earthquakes

U.S. Open Cup

Seattle Sounders

Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

St. Louis City

U.S. Open Cup

Toronto FC

Canadian Championship

Vancouver Whitecaps

Champions Cup, Canadian Championship
Raul Sanllehi - Inter Miami
Related
Inter Miami shakes up front office: Messi's "football godfather" Hoyos in charge

There has been a big shakeup in the Inter Miami front office again, with president of football operations Raul Sanllehi re-assigned, per sources.