Major League Soccer announced the breakdown of its clubs' participation in cup competitions, between the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup plus U.S. Open Cup and Canadian Championship. The number of teams competing in both the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup have been changed for the next two seasons.

MLS clubs will compete in at least one, and no more than two, of those three cup competitions. MLS points to the busy North American soccer calendar and attempting to manage player workload.

Additionally, the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami CF qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup, held in the United States this summer.

Eighteen MLS clubs will participate in Leagues Cup, down from previously being all 29 the last two seasons. That number equals all 18 Liga MX teams who will participate.

The 18 MLS teams are decided by previous season standing, with the top nine in each conference heading to Leagues Cup. One wrinkle is that San Diego FC will participate in Leagues Cup in their debut season, with the Vancouver Whitecaps participating in both Champions Cup and Canadian Championship.

Leagues Cup will be played between July 29 and August 31. The format is different this year, as MLS clubs will still have regular season games during this time.

Sixteen MLS clubs will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, up from the controversial decision to only have eight MLS clubs participate last year, with the rest sending their second team to compete. American MLS clubs that are not competing in either the Leagues Cup or Champions Cup will automatically qualify for the U.S. Open Cup.

The remaining teams are determined by Supporters' Shield ranking, excluding teams in the Champions Cup. Ten MLS Next Pro teams will compete in the Open Cup this year.

The 10 MLS clubs to qualify for the Champions Cup this year had been determined by Concacaf. That tournament will begin in the round of 32 over the first week of February, though the first games involving MLS clubs don't start until the week of February 18.

All 30 teams cup competition breakdown

Club Competitions Atlanta United Leagues Cup Austin FC U.S. Open Cup Charlotte FC Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup Chicago Fire U.S. Open Cup FC Cincinnati Champions Cup, Leagues Cup Colorado Rapids Champions Cup, Leagues Cup Columbus Crew Champions Cup, Leagues Cup D.C. United U.S. Open Cup FC Dallas U.S. Open Cup Houston Dynamo Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup Sporting KC Champions Cup LA Galaxy Champions Cup, Leagues Cup LAFC Champions Cup, Leagues Cup Inter Miami Champions Cup, Leagues Cup Minnesota United Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup CF Montréal Leagues Cup, Canadian Championship Nashville SC U.S. Open Cup New England Revolution U.S. Open Cup New York Red Bulls Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup NYCFC Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup Orlando City Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup Philadelphia Union U.S. Open Cup Portland Timbers Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup Real Salt Lake Champions Cup, Leagues Cup San Diego FC Leagues Cup San Jose Earthquakes U.S. Open Cup Seattle Sounders Champions Cup, Leagues Cup St. Louis City U.S. Open Cup Toronto FC Canadian Championship Vancouver Whitecaps Champions Cup, Canadian Championship