The soccer boom in North America is seeing unprecedented investment in the sport, including owners of professional clubs who are pouring billions of dollars into stadium construction. Major League Soccer ( MLS ) is at the center of this soccer stadium explosion which has changed the face of the North American top-flight league in the last 20 years.

Beginning with the first soccer-specific MLS facility built in Columbus, Ohio in 1999, there have been over 20 new state-of-the-art stadiums that have been built, with even more on the way. They have revolutionized the soccer fan experience, creating more intimate and passionate environments with dedicated supporter sections and countless other amenities. This phenomenon has created atmospheres at MLS matches in the USA and Canada that often rival what is seen in other parts of the world.

There are a handful of MLS teams that still share their home with other professional sports organizations. For example, five clubs share a stadium with NFL teams, while NYCFC split use of Yankee Stadium with baseball's New York Yankees, though that's soon to change in 2027.

GIVEMESPORT has compiled the complete up-to-date list of current MLS stadiums with an essential snapshot of each, including the new soccer homes which are on the way in the coming years.

Related Ranking the 20 Best Stadiums in World Football (2024) The most incredible football stadiums on the planet - ranked in order.

MLS Soccer Stadiums Ranked by Size

From the most intimate to the grandiose, there's a wide variety of stadiums

New MLS stadiums are typically constructed for crowds that range in size from 20,000 to 30,000, which helps to create an intimate environment, while also increasing ticket scarcity and demand by reducing the capacity for single matches. Some clubs, like the Portland Timbers and St. Louis City SC, have long waiting lists for season tickets with some fans having to wait years before finally getting a chance to become club members.

Below is a ranking of the 30 soccer stadiums in MLS by size, based on the attendance capacity, with the largest stadiums at the top. Each hyperlink in this table will take readers to the specific stadium snapshot.

This rundown also includes San Diego FC, which will play its first game as the newest MLS expansion team — the league's 30th team — in 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium.

MLS Soccer Stadiums Ranked from Newest to Oldest

New York City FC Stadium (2027)

Planned opening: 2027

2027 MLS team: New York City FC

New York City FC Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Cost: $780 million

$780 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: TBD

TBD Capacity: 25,000

The very first stadium dedicated to soccer within the New York City limits, NYCFC's new stadium is set to open in 2027. This ultra-modern stadium will be the first in the history of Major League Soccer to be entirely electric. A long-awaited addition to the North American soccer landscape, the stadium will also pay homage to New York City and its five boroughs, notably through the installation of a food court offering local delicacies.

Miami Freedom Park (2026)

Planned opening: 2026

2026 MLS team: Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Cost: $350 million

$350 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 114 × 74 yds

114 × 74 yds Capacity: 25,000

Approved in 2022, construction of Miami Freedom Park is due to be completed in 2026, with a strong chance that superstar Lionel Messi will still be the star attraction for Inter Miami at its christening. The stadium is privately funded by club ownership, and the plan is for it to host other events outside of soccer, while also providing about 15,000 jobs to boost the local economy.

Snapdragon Stadium (2022)

Opened: 2022

2022 MLS team: San Diego FC (starting in 2025)

San Diego FC (starting in 2025) Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Cost: $310 million

$310 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: TBD

TBD Capacity: 35,000

Originally built to house a future Major League Soccer team, Snapdragon Stadium will become the home of new expansion side San Diego FC beginning in 2025. Inaugurated in 2022, it is currently used by American university football teams (San Diego State Aztecs), a women's professional soccer team (San Diego Wave FC) and another in Major League Rugby (San Diego Legion). The stadium can be expanded in the future to seat up to 55,000 spectators.

CityPark (2022)

Opened: 2022

2022 MLS team: St. Louis City SC

St. Louis City SC Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cost: $457.8 million

$457.8 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 114 × 74 yds

114 × 74 yds Capacity: 22,500

Inaugurated in 2022, the stadium hosted its first MLS match on March 4, 2023. St. Louis's CityPark has four covered stands close to the pitch, giving the building the air of a classic English stadium. In its brief history, it has already hosted CONCACAF Gold Cup matches in 2023.

Geodis Park (2022)

Opened: 2022

2022 MLS team: Nashville SC

Nashville SC Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Cost: $335 million

$335 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 120 × 75 yds

120 × 75 yds Capacity: 30,000

Geodis Park in Nashville has one of the largest capacities among the soccer-specific stadiums built during the recent construction boom. The first goal scored by the local team in their new home came on May 1, 2022, as Randall Leal helped his team earn a draw against the Philadelphia Union. Seven days later, Nashville recorded their first MLS victory on their new home field against Real Salt Lake.

Lower.com Field (2021)

Opened: 2021

2021 MLS team: Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Cost: $314 million

$314 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 120 × 75 yds

120 × 75 yds Capacity: 20,371

It was in 2021, after just two years of construction work, that the new Crew Stadium (now known as Lower.com Field) was inaugurated to usher in a new era in the MLS club's history. It was also a historic moment for Major League Soccer, as Columbus became the first in the league to move from a first soccer-specific stadium — the original Columbus Crew Stadium was built in 1999 — to its second.

Q2 Stadium (2021)

Opened: 2021

2021 MLS team: Austin FC

Austin FC Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Cost: $260 million

$260 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 115 × 75 yds

115 × 75 yds Capacity: 20,738

Q2 Stadium was inaugurated by the U.S. women's national team on June 16, 2021, when they beat Nigeria in a friendly. Five days later, the local MLS club played its first official match in the facility, though it ended in a 0-0 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes. Fans will always remember how club co-owner Matthew McConaughey rallied Austin FC supporters on that first day:

TQL Stadium (2021)

Opened: 2021

2021 MLS team: FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Cost: $250 million

$250 million Surface: Hybrid grass

Hybrid grass Dimensions: 110 × 75 yds

110 × 75 yds Capacity: 26,000

Awarded the World Football Summit prize for the "Best Venue of the Year" category in 2022, TQL Stadium was built by the same architectural firm, Populous, which is also responsible for the construction of a number of stadiums in Saudi Arabia for the 2034 World Cup. Although TQL Stadium was inaugurated on May 16, 2021, it was not until September 11 that FC Cincinnati won their first match there (2-0) against Toronto FC.

Chase Stadium (2020)

Opened: 2020

2020 MLS team: Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida Cost: $60 million

$60 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 115 × 75 yds

115 × 75 yds Capacity: 21,550

Inter Miami CF's first stadium, Chase Stadium, has recently become a major attraction after the arrival of international stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Major League Soccer. Capable of accommodating over 21,000 fans, the stadium's distinguishing feature is its pink, black and white seats, the club's official colors.

Allianz Field (2019)

Opened: 2019

2019 MLS team: Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Cost: $200 million

$200 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 115 × 75 yds

115 × 75 yds Capacity: 19,400

Designed with the environment in mind, Allianz Field can collect rainwater to irrigate the stadium's surrounding green spaces. The natural grass playing surface is also situated below street level to reduce noise into the surrounding communities from the open-roof stadium, which can hold nearly 20,000 fans. One of the other defining characteristics? The supporters sing Wonderwall after every Minnesota United victory:

Audi Field (2018)

Opened: 2018

2018 MLS team: D.C. United

D.C. United Location: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Cost: $400 million

$400 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 115 × 75 yds

115 × 75 yds Capacity: 20,000

Home to several sports teams, including D.C. United, Audi Field is built on the banks of the Anacostia River. Inaugurated in 2018, it bears the name of the famous German car brand, which has signed a long-term naming deal with the Major League Soccer club. Audi's U.S. headquarters are located in the Washington suburb of Herndon.

BMO Stadium (2018)

Opened: 2018

2018 MLS team: Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Cost: $350 million

$350 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 115 × 75 yds

115 × 75 yds Capacity: 22,000

Built on the site of the former Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in the Exposition Park district, BMO Stadium has been the home for MLS club Los Angeles FC since the very start, as well as the women's pro soccer club Angel City FC. During the 2028 Olympic Games, the 22,000-seat stadium will host men's and women's soccer tournament matches, as well as other athletic events.

Inter&Co Stadium (2017)

Opened: 2017

2017 MLS team: Orlando City SC

Orlando City SC Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Cost: $155 million

$155 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 120 × 75 yds

120 × 75 yds Capacity: 25,500

Like BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Inter&Co Stadium is also home to two soccer teams, Orlando City SC (men) and Orlando Pride (women). Brazilian international star Kaka scored the first goal in the stadium during a closed-door scrimmage against Saint Louis FC on February 25, 2017, but the first goal in an official match came a few days later, and it was Canadian international Cyle Larin who got it (video below).

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (2017)

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

Opened: 2017

2017 MLS team: Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United FC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Cost: $1.99 billion

$1.99 billion Surface: FieldTurf

FieldTurf Dimensions: 115 × 75 yds

115 × 75 yds Capacity: 71,000

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the most state-of-the-art North American stadiums in the world, and also serves as home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, who share the same ownership group with Atlanta United. Featuring a giant 360-degree screen and over 70,000 seats, this ultra-modern stadium became home to Atlanta United in 2017. In 2026, it will also welcome fans from all over the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for no fewer than seven matches that have been scheduled at the facility.

PayPal Park (2015)

Opened: 2015

2015 MLS team: San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Cost: $100 million

$100 million Surface: SISGrass (Hybrid)

SISGrass (Hybrid) Dimensions: 115 × 75 yds

115 × 75 yds Capacity: 18,000

Inaugurated in 2015, PayPal Park became the first soccer stadium in the 40-year history of the San Jose Earthquakes. Shaped like a horseshoe, its structure is often likened to a cauldron, where the atmosphere is fueled by the sound that is trapped by the covered stands.

Shell Energy Stadium (2012)

Opened: 2012

2012 MLS team: Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Cost: $126 million

$126 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 115 × 73 yds

115 × 73 yds Capacity: 22,039

Shell Energy Stadium is home to the MLS's Houston Dynamo and women's team Houston Dash of the NWSL. The stadium has hosted numerous soccer events in the decade-plus since it was inaugurated, from the CONCACAF Gold Cup to international friendlies for clubs and national teams.

Children's Mercy Park (2011)

Opened: 2011

2011 MLS team: Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Cost: $271 million

$271 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 120 × 75 yds

120 × 75 yds Capacity: 18,467

Opened in 2011, Children's Mercy Park is the home of Sporting Kansas City. In 2013, it became the first stadium to host the MLS All-Star Game, the United States men's national soccer team and the MLS Cup final in the same year. Known as "Blue Hell" by Sporting KC fans, many have suggested that the stadium should become the unofficial home of the USA's national teams, who have a combined undefeated record at the facility.

Red Bull Arena (2011)

Opened: 2011

2011 MLS team: New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls Location: Harrison, New Jersey

Harrison, New Jersey Cost: $200 million

$200 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 120 × 75 yds

120 × 75 yds Capacity: 25,000

After years of playing in cavernous Giants Stadium, one of MLS's original clubs — the New York Red Bulls were formerly named the MetroStars — finally had a place of their own when Red Bull Arena opened in 2011. It's the second Red Bull Arena in the world alongside the one that has housed Bundesliga side RB Leipzig since 2004. The stadium is hoping to host FIFA Club World Cup matches in 2025.

Subaru Park (2010)

Opened: 2010

2010 MLS club: Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union Location: Chester, Pennsylvania

Chester, Pennsylvania Cost: $168 million

$168 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 120 × 75 yds

120 × 75 yds Capacity: 18,500

Located in Chester, just 20 miles outside Philadelphia, Subaru Park is home to the Philadelphia Union. With 18,500 seats, it offers spectators magnificent views of the Commodore Barry Bridge which stands above the Delaware River along Chester's waterfront. Since its opening, it has also been the venue for numerous international and college events.

Yankee Stadium (2009)

Opened: 2009

2009 MLS team: New York City FC

New York City FC Location: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Cost: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 110 × 70 yds

110 × 70 yds Capacity: 46,537

The legendary home of the New York Yankees, the new Yankee Stadium has also served MLS side New York City FC since 2015. A partnership between NYCFC owners City Football Group and the NY Yankees — the baseball team also has a stake in the MLS team — allowed for the arrangement. At a total cost of $2.3 billion, Yankee Stadium is one of the most expensive stadiums in sports history, on par with Wembley Stadium (London) and MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.). However, it will soon be abandoned by soccer fans, with NYCFC moving into their own stadium in 2027.

America First Field (2008)

Opened: 2008

2008 MLS team: Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake Location: Sandy, Utah

Sandy, Utah Cost: $156 million

$156 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 120 × 75 yds

120 × 75 yds Capacity: 20,213

A once impregnable fortress for Real Salt Lake, who went 34 games unbeaten there between 2010 and 2011, America First Field is home to both RSL and the Utah Royals women's team of the NWSL. At an altitude of nearly 4,500 feet, the 20,000-capacity stadium has helped provide a real home-field advantage for the local sides over the years.

Stade Saputo (2008)

Opened: 2008

2008 MLS team: CF Montréal

CF Montréal Location: Montréal, Québec, Canada

Montréal, Québec, Canada Cost: $47 million (Canadian dollars)

$47 million (Canadian dollars) Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 120 × 77 yds

120 × 77 yds Capacity: 19,619

The city of Montréal's third-largest stadium, Saputo Stadium, is named after the Saputo family who largely financed its construction, and also own the CF Montréal soccer club in MLS. The facility has been home to the team even before they began playing in MLS. Back in 2008, it had a capacity of 13,000, but it was renovated in 2012 to increase its capacity to 20,000 spectators for the club's ascent to Major League Soccer.

BMO Field (2007)

Opened: 2007

2007 MLS team: Toronto FC

Toronto FC Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Cost: $62.9 million (Canadian dollars)

$62.9 million (Canadian dollars) Surface: SISGrass (Hybrid)

SISGrass (Hybrid) Dimensions: 115 × 74 yds

115 × 74 yds Capacity: 27,980

One of the three Canadian stadiums designated to host matches in the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup, BMO Field has become a stronghold of the Canadian national soccer teams. In 2007, just a few weeks after its inauguration, it had already hosted a World Cup, when Canada was charged with organizing the FIFA Under-20 men's event that same year. There are plans to install an additional 17,500 temporary seats for the 2026 World Cup.

Dick's Sporting Goods Park (2007)

Opened: 2007

2007 MLS team: Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids Location: Commerce City, Colorado

Commerce City, Colorado Cost: $64.5 million

$64.5 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 120 × 75 yds

120 × 75 yds Capacity: 18,061

Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Colorado has the distinction of having an altitude of 1,600 meters (5,250 feet), making it the MLS stadium at the highest elevation. The switch to DSG Park in 2007 was a welcome move by the Colorado Rapids after starting at cavernous Mile High Stadium (1996-2006). Given its setting, Colorado has witnessed several snow games in MLS, in addition to the infamous Snow Clasico World Cup Qualifier involving the U.S. men's national team.

Toyota Stadium (2005)

Opened: 2005

2005 MLS team: FC Dallas

FC Dallas Location: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Cost: $80 million

$80 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 117 × 74 yds

117 × 74 yds Capacity: 19,096

As is the case with many soccer stadiums of its generation, Toyota Stadium was built as a complex with 17 additional fields, making it an automatic destination for many major youth tournaments over the years. It also allowed the MLS club to supercharge its FC Dallas academy programs, helping to produce multiple talents who have gone on to earn multi-million dollar transfers on the global market.

Dignity Health Sports Park (2003)

Opened: 2003

2003 MLS team: LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy Location: Carson, California

Carson, California Cost: $150 million

$150 million Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 120 × 75 yds

120 × 75 yds Capacity: 27,000

The long-time home of the LA Galaxy, Dignity Health Sports Park has, over the course of its history, hosted the home games of several teams from a variety of sports, including the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and the San Diego State Aztecs college program. The facility's surrounding fields have also made it an attractive destination for international matches, training camps, and other major events.

Gillette Stadium (2002)

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Opened: 2002

2002 MLS team: New England Revolution

New England Revolution Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Cost: $325 million

$325 million Surface: FieldTurf

FieldTurf Dimensions: 115 × 75 yds

115 × 75 yds Capacity: 65.878

While Gillette Stadium, which is also the home of the NFL's Patriots, typically downsizes to around 20,000 for the New England Revolution's MLS matches, there was a crowd of 61,316 that packed the facility to watch their Revs play for MLS Cup in 2002. Those passionate supporters still have never seen their club win an MLS championship, but they could soon be getting a soccer stadium to call their own with reports outlining efforts for a project within the Boston city limits. However, the size of Gillette Stadium and the history of soccer in Foxborough, Massachusetts will still see the NFL stadium host 2026 FIFA men's World Cup matches.

Lumen Field (2002)

Opened: 2002

2002 MLS team: Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders FC Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Cost: $430 million

$430 million Surface: FieldTurf

FieldTurf Dimensions: 114 × 74 yds

114 × 74 yds Capacity: 68,740

Lumen Field in downtown Seattle, with its distinctive horseshoe-shaped structure and spectacular views of the city, has been the home of the Seattle Sounders ever since the club joined MLS in 2009. Its passionate supporters, who set various attendance records in their early years in MLS, left their mark on the league and launched it into a new era with future expansion cities that have sought to replicate the Seattle formula.

Bank of America Stadium (1996)

Opened: 1996

1996 MLS team: Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Cost: $500 million

$500 million Surface: FieldTurf

FieldTurf Dimensions: 132 × 93 yds

132 × 93 yds Capacity: 74,867

Originally designed for the NFL's Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium is today also used by MLS club Charlotte FC. They joined MLS in 2022, and in their inaugural match, they shattered the league's single-game regular season attendance record with 74,479 in attendance.

BC Place (1983 with multiple renovations)

Opened: 1983

1983 MLS team: Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Location: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Cost: renovations totaling $563 million (Canadian dollars)

renovations totaling $563 million (Canadian dollars) Surface: FieldTurf

FieldTurf Dimensions: 117 × 75 yds

117 × 75 yds Capacity: 54,500 (22,120 regular MLS capacity)

The first Canadian stadium to be equipped with a dome, the Vancouver Whitecaps, who have played in different leagues in their club history, were the first to play a game in the original facility in 1983, well before the advent of MLS. BC Place saw its roof collapse in 2007 due to snow accumulation, leading to renovations that included the installation of a retractable roof. Those renovations allowed the stadium to be part of the 2010 Olympics in the city and to later welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps into MLS in 2011. The facility has hosted countless other major events, including the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. Now the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup will be added to the list.

Providence Park (1926 with multiple renovations)

Opened: 1926 (renovated on multiple occasions)

1926 (renovated on multiple occasions) MLS team: Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Cost: $502k in 1926, $31 million in 2009, and $85 million renovation in 2019

$502k in 1926, $31 million in 2009, and $85 million renovation in 2019 Surface: FieldTurf

FieldTurf Dimensions: 110 × 75 yds

110 × 75 yds Capacity: 25,218

Renovated several times over its long history, Providence Park has been the home of the Portland Timbers at various points throughout the club's history, including before MLS was ever born. It is located in the heart of downtown Portland, and along with the large crowds that flocked to MLS matches in Toronto and Seattle, it was yet another case study as to how downtown soccer stadiums could successfully attract the younger demographic of fans who loved soccer and built its culture in North America.

Soldier Field (1924 and rebuilt in 2003)

Opened: 1924 (rebuilt in 2003)

1924 (rebuilt in 2003) MLS team: Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cost: $13 million in 1924 and $632 million renovation in 2003

$13 million in 1924 and $632 million renovation in 2003 Surface: Grass

Grass Dimensions: 114 × 74 yds

114 × 74 yds Capacity: 61,500

Inaugurated in 1924, Soldier Field is technically the oldest stadium in the history of Major League Soccer — though it has undergone a number of renovations over its lifetime. Among the teams from different sports that have called Soldier Field home, there is MLS club Chicago Fire, who have played there from 1998-2001 and then again between 2003-2005 before returning once more in 2020.

Which MLS Stadiums Will Be Used for 2026 World Cup?

If not used for official matches, other MLS stadiums will likely serve as training fields

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already fast approaching. Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, the 23rd edition of football's most prestigious competition promises to be a memorable one. It will also be an opportunity for the world to get to know some of the venues that will certainly also host the men's and women's football tournaments at the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in the USA.

Of the 16 cities selected by FIFA to host World Cup matches in 2026, 11 are based in the United States, while three are in Mexico and two are in Canada. MetLife Stadium, located in the U.S. state of New Jersey — a stone's throw away from New York City — has been tabbed to host the World Cup final on July 19, 2026.

On the list of 16 FIFA World Cup stadiums to be used in 2026, five of them are also MLS stadiums. The full list follows below with MLS stadiums noted in bold.

2026 World Cup Stadiums (By Capacity) Rank Stadium Name Location Capacity 1. Estadio Azteca Mexico City (Mexico) 87,523 2. MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J. (USA) 82,500 3. AT&T Stadium Dallas, Tex. (USA) 80,000 4. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo. (USA) 76,416 5. NRG Stadium Houston, Tex. (USA) 72,220 6. Mercedez-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga. (USA) 71,000 7. SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, Calif. (USA) 70,240 8. Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa. (USA) 69,796 9. Lumen Field Seattle, Wash. (USA) 69,000 10. Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, Calif. (USA) 68,500 11. Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. (USA) 65,878 12. Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Fla. (USA) 64,767 13. BC Place Vancouver, B.C. (Canada) 54,500 14. Estadio BBVA Monterrey (Mexico) 53,500 15. Estadio Akron Guadalajara (Mexico) 49,850 16. BMO Field Toronto, Ont. (Canada) 30,000