Read update

Champions league | Premier League | La Liga | Serie A | Bundesliga | Saudi Pro League | EFL Championship | SPFL | WSL | MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Points

1

Inter Miami CF

12

7

3

2

32

18

+14

24

2

FC Cincinnati

11

6

3

2

13

9

+4

21

3

Toronto FC

11

6

1

4

14

14

0

19

4

New York Red Bulls

11

4

5

2

16

16

0

17

5

Columbus Crew

10

3

6

1

12

9

+3

15

6

Charlotte FC

11

4

2

5

12

13

-1

14

7

New York City FC

11

4

2

5

11

12

-1

14

8

Philadelphia Union

10

3

5

2

19

16

+3

14

9

D.C. United

11

3

5

3

16

17

-1

14

10

Atlanta United FC

10

3

3

4

14

11

+3

12

11

CF Montreal

10

3

3

4

13

20

-7

12

12

Nashville SC

10

2

5

3

14

18

-4

11

13

Chicago Fire

11

2

4

5

11

19

-8

10

14

Orlando City SC

10

2

3

5

11

18

-7

9

15

New England Revolution

10

2

1

7

7

18

-11

7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Points

1

Real Salt Lake

11

6

3

2

18

9

+9

21

2

Minnesota United

10

6

2

2

17

11

+6

20

3

LA Galaxy

11

5

4

2

21

17

+4

19

4

Vancouver Whitecaps

10

5

3

2

18

10

+8

18

5

Colorado Rapids

11

5

3

3

18

15

+3

18

6

Austin FC

11

4

4

3

14

13

+1

16

7

Los Angeles FC

11

4

3

4

19

19

0

15

8

Houston Dynamo

10

4

2

4

9

10

-1

14

9

St. Louis City

10

2

7

1

15

14

+1

13

10

Sporting Kansas City

11

2

5

4

18

19

-1

11

11

Seattle Sounders

11

2

4

5

13

13

0

10

12

Portland Timbers

11

2

4

5

20

23

-3

10

13

FC Dallas

10

2

2

6

10

15

-5

8

14

San Jose Earthquakes

11

2

1

8

17

26

-9

7

Last updated: 8th May 2024, 10:00am

Key

  • Positions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7: Qualifies for MLS Cup Playoffs - Round One Best-of-3 series
  • Positions 8, 9: Qualifies for MLS Cup Playoffs - Wild Card Matches