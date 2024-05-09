Champions league | Premier League | La Liga | Serie A | Bundesliga | Saudi Pro League | EFL Championship | SPFL | WSL | MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
#
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Inter Miami CF
|
12
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
32
|
18
|
+14
|
24
|
2
|
FC Cincinnati
|
11
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
13
|
9
|
+4
|
21
|
3
|
Toronto FC
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
14
|
14
|
0
|
19
|
4
|
New York Red Bulls
|
11
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
16
|
16
|
0
|
17
|
5
|
Columbus Crew
|
10
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
12
|
9
|
+3
|
15
|
6
|
Charlotte FC
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
12
|
13
|
-1
|
14
|
7
|
New York City FC
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
11
|
12
|
-1
|
14
|
8
|
Philadelphia Union
|
10
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
19
|
16
|
+3
|
14
|
9
|
D.C. United
|
11
|
3
|
5
|
3
|
16
|
17
|
-1
|
14
|
10
|
Atlanta United FC
|
10
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
14
|
11
|
+3
|
12
|
11
|
CF Montreal
|
10
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
13
|
20
|
-7
|
12
|
12
|
Nashville SC
|
10
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
14
|
18
|
-4
|
11
|
13
|
Chicago Fire
|
11
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
11
|
19
|
-8
|
10
|
14
|
Orlando City SC
|
10
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
11
|
18
|
-7
|
9
|
15
|
New England Revolution
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
7
|
18
|
-11
|
7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
#
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Real Salt Lake
|
11
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
18
|
9
|
+9
|
21
|
2
|
Minnesota United
|
10
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
17
|
11
|
+6
|
20
|
3
|
LA Galaxy
|
11
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
21
|
17
|
+4
|
19
|
4
|
Vancouver Whitecaps
|
10
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
18
|
10
|
+8
|
18
|
5
|
Colorado Rapids
|
11
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
18
|
15
|
+3
|
18
|
6
|
Austin FC
|
11
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
14
|
13
|
+1
|
16
|
7
|
Los Angeles FC
|
11
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
19
|
19
|
0
|
15
|
8
|
Houston Dynamo
|
10
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
9
|
10
|
-1
|
14
|
9
|
St. Louis City
|
10
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
15
|
14
|
+1
|
13
|
10
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
11
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
18
|
19
|
-1
|
11
|
11
|
Seattle Sounders
|
11
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
13
|
13
|
0
|
10
|
12
|
Portland Timbers
|
11
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
20
|
23
|
-3
|
10
|
13
|
FC Dallas
|
10
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
10
|
15
|
-5
|
8
|
14
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
17
|
26
|
-9
|
7
Last updated: 8th May 2024, 10:00am
Key
- Positions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7: Qualifies for MLS Cup Playoffs - Round One Best-of-3 series
- Positions 8, 9: Qualifies for MLS Cup Playoffs - Wild Card Matches