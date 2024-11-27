Since its inception in 1996, MLS has had to find a way of distinguishing between all its participants, given the geography of its area of action. Although the league format is different from that of Europe, where the playoff system is not commonplace, there were still those who wanted to reward the best team at the end of the regular season.

And who better to do so than the fans themselves? Conceived and created by the fans themselves, the Supporters' Shield has been awarded since 1999 (with the winners between 1996 and 1998 awarded retroactively) to the team with the highest number of points before the start of the playoffs — just like on the Old Continent.

A trophy which, although initially not recognized by the league, has come to be accepted by it as a major award. And while Inter Miami CF were recently awarded it, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a complete list of all the winners of one of the most coveted trophies in North American soccer.

MLS Supporters' Shield Winners List Year Winners Points (PPG) 1996 Tampa Bay Mutiny 58 (1.18) 1997 D.C. United 55 (1.72) 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy 68 (2.12) 1999 D.C. United 57 (1.78) 2000 Kansas City Wizards 57 (1.78) 2001 Miami Fusion 53 (2.04) 2002 Los Angeles Galaxy 51 (1.82) 2003 Chicago Fire 53 (1.77) 2004 Columbus Crew 49 (1.63) 2005 San Jose Earthquakes 64 (2) 2006 D.C. United 55 (1.72) 2007 D.C. United 55 (1.83) 2008 Columbus Crew 57 (1.90) 2009 Columbus Crew 49 (1.63) 2010 Los Angeles Galaxy 59 (1.97) 2011 Los Angeles Galaxy 67 (1.97) 2012 San Jose Earthquakes 66 (1.94) 2013 New York Red Bulls 59 (1.74) 2014 Seattle Sounders FC 64 (1.88) 2015 New York Red Bulls 60 (1.76) 2016 FC Dallas 60 (1.76) 2017 Toronto FC 69 (2.02) 2018 New York Red Bulls 71 (2.09) 2019 Los Angeles FC 72 (2.12) 2020 Philadelphia Union 47 (2.04) 2021 New England Revolution 73 (2.15) 2022 Los Angeles FC 67 (1.97) 2023 FC Cincinnati 69 (2.03) 2024 Inter Miami CF 74 (2.18)

As the 2020 season could not be completed due to the coronavirus crisis, the winner of the Supporters' Shield was decided on the basis of the number of points won per match before the competition was halted.

17 Tampa Bay Mutiny

1996 Winners

The name of the Tampa Bay Mutiny will be forever remembered as the first team in MLS history to win the Supporters' Shield. With an impressive record of 19 wins, one shoutout victory (which was worth one point, the equivalent of a draw today) and 12 defeats, the Tampa Bay Area-based club racked up a total of 58 points, or nine more than the second-placed Los Angeles Galaxy.

A performance that was largely due to the 27 goals scored by Roy Lassiter, the league's top scorer that season, and the 11 assists provided by Carlos Valderrama, who won the MVP award.

16 Sporting Kansas City

2000 Winners

Sporting Kansas City wasn't yet called Sporting Kansas City at the time it lifted the first, and to this day only, Supporters' Shield in its history. Indeed, in 2000, it was under the name of Kansas City Wizards that Bob Gansler's men were on the rampage.

An almost unchallenged dominance (since Chicago Fire FC also won by 57 points) was crowned by a championship title won at the end of a season which the Wizards began with a run of 12 games unbeaten — including 10 victories. Tony Meola played a predominant role in this run, being crowned both MVP of the season and the champion's best goalkeeper, having kept his goal untouched 16 times in 32 regular-season games.

15 Miami Fusion

2001 Winners

Two titles in four years. That's how many titles the Miami Fusion have won in their short existence in MLS. But it was above all their performances in the 2001 season, the last of their existence, that made their mark. Top of the 12 teams in the three national divisions, they won the Supporters' Shield over Chicago Fire FC, who were beaten on goal difference.

But the idyllic adventure of Alex Pineda Chacon's team-mates, crowned top scorer for the year with 19 goals, came to an abrupt end in the semi-finals of the championship, after being swept aside by the San Jose Earthquakes.

14 Chicago Fire FC

2003 Winners

As the best team in the country at the end of the 2003 regular season, Chicago Fire FC looked the odds-on favorite to succeed the Los Angeles Galaxy, then defending champions and eliminated in the Conference semi-finals. But another team decided to play spoilsport.

The Earthquakes, who had beaten the Miami Fusion two years earlier, put an end to the Fire's title hopes this time, winning the MLS Cup final 2-4. This was a real blow for the Illinois club, who fell to the blows of a brilliant Landon Donovan, who scored twice and was voted MVP of the match.

13 Seattle Sounders FC

2014 Winners

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the founding of the franchise, the players of Seattle Sounders offered all their supporters a wonderful gift. By winning 20 of their 34 regular-season matches, the players under Sigi Schmid won the first Supporters' Shield in their history since entering MLS five years earlier, in 2009.

A fine reward, but with a somewhat bitter aftertaste, the Rave Green was not able to build on their success in the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the eventual winners, the Los Angeles Galaxy, in the Western Conference final. A disappointment that undoubtedly played a part in their subsequent successes.

12 FC Dallas

2016 Winners

Prior to 2015, never in its history had FC Dallas been able to surpass the 60-point mark in a regular season. An impressive total which, however, did not allow the Texas franchise to be rewarded with a first Supporters' Shield. However, this anomaly was rectified the following season, when the Cowboys equaled their statistical record.

Unfortunately for them, their early elimination in the Conference semi-finals against the Sounders quickly brought them back to the reality of the competition, and marked the start of a difficult period which never saw them reach such heights again. But their time will come, sooner or later.

11 Toronto FC

2017 Winners

Sometimes you have to fall down to learn how to get back up again. Just ask the players at Toronto FC . Beaten by the Seattle Sounders in the final of the 2016 MLS Cup, the first played by the club since its creation, the Canadians entered 2017 with a taste for revenge. And it's an understatement to say they've finally managed to take it.

Leaders of the overall standings at the end of the regular season, a position synonymous with the franchise's first Supporters' Shield, they faced all tests to once again validate their ticket to the much-sought-after final. And as if fate had wanted to be a tease, it was once again against the Sounders that TFC had the opportunity to snatch their first league title. Jozy Altidore's team-mates didn't miss the opportunity this time, winning 2-0 and taking the opportunity to atone for their demons once and for all.

10 Philadelphia Union

2020 Winners

It's what you might call a real crash. Having won the Supporters' Shield in points per game at the end of a season marked by the coronavirus pandemic, the Philadelphia Union could legitimately have hoped to build on their success in the playoffs. But it was not to be.

Eliminated in the first round by the New England Revolution, the Zolos quickly saw their dream come to an end, having never had such an impressive season since their introduction to the elite of North American soccer. And if there was a reason for hope, it was the idea of constantly seeing the glass as half-full, which served them well in the following seasons.

9 New England Revolution

2021 Winners

The New England Revolution 's 2021 season perfectly illustrates the idea of a team flying over a championship. With a 12-point lead over the Colorado Rapids , their runner-up in the overall standings, the Revs had left their opponents few crumbs in the regular season. In fact, only Nashville SC had conceded fewer defeats (4) than them (5) at the end of the 34 days played.

But the truth of the first half of the championship was not the same as the second. Quite the contrary, in fact. Eliminated by eventual champions New York City FC in their playoff opener, the Blue and Whites had plenty of cause for regret, given the high expectations placed on them.

8 FC Cincinnati

2023 Winners

FC Cincinnati will undoubtedly have been one of the huge surprises of the 2023 season. After finishing bottom of the MLS standings in 2020 and 2021, FC Cincy still managed to secure a playoff place the following season, but failed to progress beyond the Conference semi-finals.

So when, at the end of 2023, the Orange-and-Blue won the Supporters' Shield, many may have had second thoughts about the Ohio club. And even if their adventure finally came to an end in the Conference Final, that wasn't the point: their season would be remembered for a long time to come.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: FC Cincinnati is also the second-fastest active expansion club to win the Supporters’ Shield since the league’s initial expansion in 1998 — only LAFC (2019, second season) did it quicker.

7 Inter Miami CF

2024 Winners